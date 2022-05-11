Xbox Series X: What Is Error 0x803F9006? | How To Fix

The Xbox family of consoles is currently experiencing an outbreak of “0x803F9006” errors. It happened to me, and many other players are unable to launch any games connected to Xbox Live. That covers a variety of different games, and from what we’ve heard from Microsoft so far, they’re working on fixes. The issue still hasn’t been totally repaired for many players, and in some cases, it has only gotten worse — for example, after being unable to launch one game on Saturday, now I can’t launch any games that require an Xbox Live connection. Obviously that stinks, so let’s talk about this error and what you (may) be able to do to fix it.

“Do You Own This Game Or App?” Error Message

When attempting to launch a game, instead you’ll get an error message that says, “Do You Own This Game Or App?” — for many, this message is appearing even when they’re connected to Xbox Live. This message occurs when, for whatever reason, the Xbox is having trouble connected to the central Microsoft server to confirm your ownership status.

What Is Error 0x803F9006?

This error occurs when attempting to launch games that require an Xbox Live connection to launch.

connection to launch. Games that require an Xbox Live connection include: Xbox Game Pass games, Xbox Live Arcade games, downloadable games, any subscription pass games, always-online games and backwards compatible Games.

Essentially, any non-disc game requires an Xbox Live connection to periodically check your ownership status. Normally, not all games require this check, and you should be able to play many downloadable games in offline mode. A game only needs to be checked every 30 days for ownership status — for most offline games, you should only have to login on to Xbox Live once a month to confirm that you own the games in your library.

What Is Causing Error Code 0x803F9006 ?

This is an internal Microsoft server issue . Most likely, your account is safe, and you still own all the games you’ve purchased. This is all on Microsoft’s end. That means they’ll have to fix Xbox Live before this problem will go away completely.

In a small number of users, this problem may be due to other factors — if so, there are ways to fix it and launch your games.

Before giving up, you’ll want to try at least a few of these possible fixes.

How To Fix Error Code 0x803F9006

Before giving up, try these simple fixes — you may be able to partially restore or fully restore game functionality.

Turn off your console . Perform a full reboot. Turn off power. Don’t reset — press and hold the power button until the console shuts down completely. Boot up and check your status. Learn more about hard reboot here.

. Perform a full reboot. Turn off power. Don’t reset — press and hold the power button until the console shuts down completely. Boot up and check your status. Learn more about hard reboot here. Connect to Xbox Live . If you haven’t connected to Xbox Live in 30+ days, you may need to reconnect to the internet and connect to Xbox Live. If you can’t connect for any reason, get additional help here.

. If you haven’t connected to Xbox Live in 30+ days, you may need to reconnect to the internet and connect to Xbox Live. If you can’t connect for any reason, get additional help here. Sign-in To Xbox Live with the game owner . If you’re using a different account on the same console, you may need to switch accounts to the correct user. If you set the Xbox console as your “home Xbox” you can launch any offline game from any account. Learn more about Home Console settings here.

. If you’re using a different account on the same console, you may need to switch accounts to the correct user. If you set the Xbox console as your “home Xbox” you can launch any offline game from any account. Learn more about Home Console settings here. Insert the game disc. If you have a physical disc of the game, insert it into your Xbox Series X / Xbox One console. It will launch even if this error is still on-going.

That’s everything you can try. If nothing works, you may need to wait for an upcoming official Xbox patch. It’s annoying, but Microsoft has confirmed they’re working on the issue.