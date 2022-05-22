Curse of the Dead Gods – How to Beat Clovis

Curse of the Dead Gods saves its most brutal challenge for last with the Champion of Death, Clovis. Here are some tips to put him down.

Curse of the Dead Gods features a bunch of demanding bosses, but few are as difficult as Clovis Pardieux, Champion of Death. The final boss and guardian of the dead gods, Clovis puts up one hell of a fight to keep you from stealing his power for yourself. Luckily we’ve got all the tips and tricks you’ll need to best this powerful foe.

How to Beat Clovis

The first thing you’re going to want to know is that Clovis can curse you with his attacks. He has a particularly deadly continuous blast attack that can leave you cursed in no time, so rolling away from that when it comes will be your first priority. His ground circle blasts will have the same effect but can also be avoided by either running or rolling.

After you take down roughly 1/3 of his health, Clovis will disappear and summon a bunch of minions which must be dispatched to continue the fight. This will occur again once you’ve depleted 2/3 of his health, but if you’ve made it to the end of Curse of the Dead Gods, enemies like these will be mere child’s play for you. Destroy them, and Clovis will return for a third time.

Once he’s down to 20% health, he’ll summon one more wave of enemies for you to take care of, but luckily he doesn’t employ any last-ditch super moves for his first phase. Just be wary that his circle floor attacks will become much more rampant as the fight goes on, blasting up faster and in more expansive waves. Keep chipping away at Clovis, and you’ll activate his second phase.

In the second phase, he wields multiple weapons, just like you. He’ll attack with quick, sweeping sword attacks that will curse you with every blow and an off-hand pistol. The pistol has a charge-up animation which will give you a brief second to roll out of its way, while the sword is a lot trickier. You’re not going to want to hear this, but unfortunately, it might take an attempt or two to get used to the timing for it before you can game him properly.

Lastly, the end boss of Curse of the Dead Gods also has a third weapon in the form of an ax. As he grows desperate, he’ll begin making a rotating attack with it that you’ll also have to watch out for. Whittle down the last of his health, and Clovis will succumb, at last, leaving his mask just for you.