Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe – Here’s How To Watch A Secret 10 Minute QR Code Video

Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe adds new layers of hilarious hidden content into the already-strange Stanley Parable, and one of the best bits of is locked behind a QR Code. The Stanley Parable is a game about narratives, about video games, and about “new content” — but mostly, it is a game about exploring a twisty office building and finding weird new ways to interact with everything. This particular interaction is so outside the normal game, you might not even consider it. I’d say almost everyone missing this hidden video, but you absolutely have to check it out — and we can all do it, even without the game to guide us through.

Check out the secret video above for a few laughs. This is an opus that’s almost 10-minutes long, explaining the history of The Stanley Parable and its prospective sequel. Needless to say, there are going to be massive spoilers in the guide below explaining everything else about this Easter egg. If you haven’t played yet and still want to, turn back now! Or just watch the video at the top.

Secret QR Code Easter Egg

After replaying The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe multiple times, you’ll eventually find a special door called “New Content” — this door is exclusive to Ultra Deluxe and takes you into a museum all about the original Stanley Parable. After a very lengthy sequence, you’ll eventually reset and get to visit the “New Content” door a second time. That’s when you’ll find the real incredible secret at the heart of this update.

Ultra Deluxe is hiding Stanley Parable 2. Once you reach the massive Stanley Parable 2 expo center, you’ll also find a QR code. This QR code can be scanned for real, and using it takes you to a secret website.

Scanning the in-game QR code takes you to this official website for The Stanley Parable 2. Yes, seriously!

And even better, you’ll find a 10~ minute long video. That’s an entire extra video of new Narrator Content to enjoy as he rips apart the very nature of sequels, add-ons, and very silly video games. It is extremely funny, so give yourself a break and check it out. Even if you’re not a Stanley Parable, this thing might convert the uninitiated.