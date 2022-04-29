Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe – How To Find All Endings

Break out of your narrative boundaries and explore the weird, wild endings of Ultra Deluxe.

Stanley Parable is all about the endings. Seriously, your primary goal is to discover as many endings as you can. There’s no other point to the game. Endings are your reward for cleverly finding new ways to subvert the narrator and escape the bounds of a very linear experience. Every player understands that feeling of fighting against the restrictive parameters of a video game. That’s the entire fun of The Stanley Parable, and The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe doubles the number of endings you can find. It more than doubles them.

There are so many endings to explore, you’re bound to miss a few. We’re going to try and make a comprehensive list of available endings — splitting them up between new endings and original endings. The “new” endings are all exclusive to the Ultra Deluxe edition, and they’re mostly centered on a very specifical object. We won’t spoil it. Let’s just say this version of the game has a singular focus, and recontextualizes everything we’ve exploring once before while adding plenty of new avenues to annoy the ever-present narrator.

Here’s how to get all the endings — the original endings and the new content endings.

More Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe guides:

All 11 Achievements Completion Guide | New Content & Bucket Endings | All 6 Collectibles Locations & Ending Guide

All Endings Guide | Original Content Endings

The following endings are found in the original version of The Stanley Parable and don’t require the Ultra Deluxe Edition. You can also unlock them in Ultra Deluxe without any additional steps.

Normal Ending

Just the normal ending. Follow the narrator’s narration exactly.

Go through the left door.

Go upstairs to the Boss’s Office.

Enter the code 2-8-4-5 .

. Take the elevator down to the facility.

Turn off the device.

Control Ending

Try to take control of the Mind Control Facility. The power will be our’s! Maybe.

Follow the normal ending route . Reach the Mind Control Facility.

. Reach the Mind Control Facility. Choose to turn on the device instead.

Escape Ending

Escape the facility through a convenient hallway. Or is it a trap? Or… what is this?

Follow the normal ending route . Reach the Mind Control Facility.

. Reach the Mind Control Facility. After resetting at least one, an “ Escape ” sign will appear before entering the Mind Control Facility.

” sign will appear before entering the Mind Control Facility. Enter the hallway to the left where the “Escape” sign is pointing.

Confusion Ending

Going off-track and ruining the narrative completely.

Go through the right door.

Take the elevator in the maintenance room down.

Explore until the reset.

Follow the Yellow Adventure Line.

After the reset, enter the new path.

Seeing Stars Ending

Lose your mind in a labyrinth of madness.

Go through the left door.

Reach the stairs to the Boss’s Office. Go down.

Reach the basement and walk through the halls.

Office Ending

No, we’re not leaving. Stay in your office instead.

At the start, close the door to your office.

Stand in the office and wait.

Window White Void Ending

Break through all boundaries. Step outside to a new world of possibilities.

Outside your starting office, look to the left for windows.

Stand on the desk labeled “ 434 ” by walking on the chair.

” by walking on the chair. Crawl out the white window and fall through.

Awaiting Input Ending

Find the five computers “Awaiting Input” to reach a new plane of existence.

In the early office (before the doors) you need to find and interact with five computers.

The computers have an “Awaiting Input” message on the monitor.

You need to do one per reset — and all in the same session. If you exit the game you’ll reset.

Computer #1 : First room, at the #419 computer.

: First room, at the #419 computer. Computer #2 : Next room, at the #423 computer.

: Next room, at the #423 computer. Computer #3 : In the Boss’s Office Lobby. At the secretary’s desk.

: In the Boss’s Office Lobby. At the secretary’s desk. Computer #4 : Back in the first room, at the #434 computer.

: Back in the first room, at the #434 computer. Computer #5: Finally use Stanley’s Office computer.

Indie Games Ending

Gain a better appreciation for your indie game peers.

Go through the right door, then straight ahead to the warehouse.

Ride the cargo lift and drop off onto the catwalk below.

Reach the red door and the blue door.

Go through the blue door every time.

Baby Clicker Ending

Can you save the baby?

During the previous ending path ( Indie Games Ending ) you’ll reach a sequence with a baby.

) you’ll reach a sequence with a baby. You need to press the button for 4 hours straight. After 2 hours, you have to press 2 buttons.

True Happiness Ending

Blue doors are for losers. Let’s take the red door.

Like the previous two endings, reach the red / blue doors . At the warehouse, drop to the catwalk while riding the cargo lift.

. At the warehouse, drop to the catwalk while riding the cargo lift. Go through the red door instead of the blue door to find true happiness.

Drop from a high place multiple times to complete the path.

Taped Ending

Was it all just a recording?

At the room with two doors, go right and reach the warehouse.

To the left of the cargo lift, stand on the box and drop down.

Turn around to find an open vent. Go inside and use the recorder.

Home At Last Ending

Answer the phone and live your life.

At the room with two doors, go right.

Go straight and enter the warehouse. Ride the cargo lift.

Reach the telephone room. Answer the telephone.

Unplugged Ending

Refusing the call.

Like the previous ending, reach the warehouse and ride the cargo lift.

At the telephone room, ignore the ringing. Instead, unplug the phone.

Escape Pod Ending

The only way out.

Take the left door and reach the Boss’s Room.

Just as you enter the double doors, back out as the doors close.

If you close with you outside the office, you can proceed.

Return to your office at the start to find an alternate path.

All Endings Guide | New Content Endings

The following endings are exclusive to The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe.

New Content Ending

Your first step into an Ultra Deluxe world.

Complete two resets.

At the room with two doors, enter the left door .

. On the path to the Boss’s Room , enter the “ New Content ” door.

, enter the “ ” door. Enter it again after the reset.

Collectible Ending

Gotta find them all.

During the New Content Ending , collect the first of six collectibles.

, collect the first of six collectibles. Collect all six collectibles and reset.

Collectible #1 : During the New Content Ending . Find it in the area with the giant Stanley statue.

: During the . Find it in the area with the giant Stanley statue. Collectible #2 : In the Boss’s Room bathroom.

: In the bathroom. Collectible #3 : At the bottom of the stairs leading up to the Boss’s Room.

: At the leading up to the Boss’s Room. Collectible #4 : In the warehouse, drop down to the left of the cargo lift and cross the wooden beams .

: In the warehouse, drop down to the left of the cargo lift and . Collectible #5 : Also in the warehouse, drop down from the Cargo Lift and enter the room with the Blue / Red doors .

: Also in the warehouse, drop down from the Cargo Lift and enter the room with the . Collectible #6: Unlock the secret elevator in the Boss’s Room. Found directly opposite the elevator.

Stanley Is Famous Ending

Finally, the accolades Stanley deserves.

At the room with two doors, take the left door and reach the Boss’s Room .

. Unlock the elevator to the Mind Control Facility. Ride the lift down.

Instead of leaving, ride the elevator back up.

Ride down again. Then up again.

Repeat until you reach a new area.

A New Life Down Below Ending

An infinite black void isn’t so bad.

Reach the Mind Control Facility . In the room with hundreds of monitors, use the chair at the terminal to climb up.

. In the room with hundreds of monitors, use the chair at the terminal to climb up. Get onto the chair, then the terminal and drop off into the darkness below.

Epilogue Ending

The true, true ending.

Complete the New Content Ending and the Collectibles Ending .

and the . Every time you start up the game, you can set the time. Set the time correctly (any time not 12:00) twice.

The third time, set the time to any number you want.

Repeat a fourth time. A new option will appear in the main menu.

You must close the game entirely and boot up at least 4 times to get this ending.

All The Bucket Endings

Bucket is love. Bucket is life.