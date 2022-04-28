Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe – How To Unlock Every Bizarre Achievement

The life of Employee 427 is about to get very strange. Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe is finally out. This strange game is the world’s strangest choose-your-own-adventure FPS. Instead of following instructions, your goal is to actively fight against fate. A condescending narrator explains every step of Stanley’s life, and if you want to get free, you’ll have to screw with the trappings of story and throw everything off-track. Instead of going left, go right — instead of pressing the correct buttons, press the wrong buttons. We’re here to shatter all illusions of narrative, and these achievements are just as meta as the rest of the game. Here’s how to unlock them all. And they are truly absurd.

1: Get Your First Achievement

Unlock one achievement, and you’ll unlock this one too. Easy! Just complete the game once and you’ll also get this achievement.

2: Click On Door 430 Times

Early in the game, you’ll reach Door 430 by following the narrator. Click on the door five times, listening to the narrator — if you reach the room with two doors that split, you’ve gone too far.

3: Beat The Game

Follow the narrator’s instructions and you’ll complete the story once. That’s it! No tricks here. Don’t do anything strange. Just listen to what he has to say without deviating at all.

4: Test Achievement Please Ignore

Here’s a strange one. To unlock this achievement, you need to unlock the Prologue at the Title Screen. This may only be available after completing the New Content path.

Turn the game on and off until the Prologue appears in the title menu. Play through the Prologue, and the Narrator will increase the numbers on the achievement machine. Agree so the machine gets fixed.

Next, return to the main game and enter the Extra Content door. Keep going through it to find The Stanley Parable 2. Follow the advertisement for a free achievement and use the machine.

5: Welcome Back!

After exiting the game, this achievement will unlock when you start the game a second time.

6: You Can’t Jump

Press [Space] to attempt to jump. You can’t actually jump in this game but try it anyway. The narrator will comment on it. Keep trying to jump until this achievement pops.

7: Commitment

You have to be truly committed to earn this achievement. To unlock it, you need to keep Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe on for 24 hours on a Tuesday.

You need to run the game from 12:00 Midnight Tuesday until 12:00 Midnight Wednesday.

8: 8888888888888888

Simple! Follow the narrator to reach the Boss’s Office. On the keypad, press 8 until the monitor shows 8. Keep pressing 8 until the achievement pops.

9: Speed Run

To earn this achievement, you need to complete a full run in less than 4 minutes and 22 seconds. To do that, you’ll need to perform a little prepwork.

Complete the normal ending until the narrator unlocks the Boss’s Office Hidden Passage .

The corridor to the double door / fork path room is randomly generated. Reset until you get the shortest path — a straight corridor.

10: Settings World Champion

Change the settings for every single settings slider. Seriously, just open the Settings Menu. Make sure to adjust the hidden sliders under the toggles to unlock it. May be bugged, so watch for future updates.

11: Super Go Outside

The most infamous challenge in the game. To unlock this achievement, you need to turn off the game and turn it back on in 10 real-time years. Really. You need to not play for 10 years, then turn on the game.