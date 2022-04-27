Vampire Survivors: Where to Find Dragon Shrimp to Unlock O’Sole Meeo

There are a lot of characters to unlock in Vampire Survivors. The fact that the game is frequently adding more means that keeping track of how to unlock them all can sometimes be a little bit of a challenge in itself.

O’Sole Meeo is a valuable addition to Vampire Survivors‘ roster and is a desirable unlock for their passive bonus that causes them to throw an additional projectile for every 20 levels gained. Also, they’re a dog, so there’s that. No matter what the reason is, unlocking O’Sole Meeo takes a little bit of devotion and will cost you 1,000 gold once they’re available to be unlocked. The key to unlocking them is finding Dragon Shrimp.

How to Unlock O’Sole Meeo By Defeating Dragon Shrimp

To unlock O’Sole Meeo, the player will need to kill 3,000 Dragon Shrimp. While that doesn’t seem like too tall of an order given how many enemies the player takes out in a single successful run in Vampire Survivors, Dragon Shrimp only spawn in one level at two specific times. To unlock O’Sole Meeo, the player will first need to have the Galo Tower unlocked.

The Galo Tower is unlocked by reaching level 60 in the Dairy Plant, a task easily completed by those who are familiar with Vampire Survivors‘ systems and mechanics. With the level unlocked, you’ll need to survive until the 11-minute mark and the 20-minute mark for Dragon Shrimp to spawn.

Unfortunately, they won’t be spawning in 1,500 at a time, so to unlock O’Sole Meeo, you’re going to need to replay the level several times in order to be able to purchase the character.