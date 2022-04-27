Genshin Impact: Everything You Need to Know About Resin

Learn about the basics of the resin system from Genshin Impact and how to best restore resin.

Genshin Impact sets itself apart from other mobile games by not restricting players to a recharge system. There are no activity points or traditional stamina mechanics. Players are free to play as much as they want for as long as they want. Teyvat is free real estate.

Essentially, if you don’t Domain farm on a daily basis, you probably haven’t given much thought to Resin. But for anyone who partakes in a lot of boss battles or Domain farming, the Resin system is a fickle beast.

Resin is the only material in Genshin Impact that is subject to a true recharge system. Players carry a max of 160 Resin. Resin can be used on Ley Lines, standard bosses, Domains, and forging. Using Resin increases Rank EXP and Friendship.

Original Resin

Original Resin recharges at a rate of 1 per 8 minutes. It takes a little over 21 hours for the Original Resin to completely recharge from 0 to 160.

A player can have up to 160 Original Resin at a time, though they can go beyond that if they use a Fragile or Transient Resin. Doing so will stop the timer until the Original Resin count dips below 160 again. The most efficient way to use Resin is to let the count drop to 0 before logging out for the day.

Condensed Resin

Using Condensed Resin allows players to claim double the rewards from a Domain or Ley Line challenge. It can be crafted by using an Alchemy table and combines one Crystalfly Core and 40 Resin. Ultimately, you are spending the same amount of Resin, but you save yourself one fight. This can help cut down on the time you spend farming.

Players can hold up to 5 Condensed Resin at a time, which works out to a total of 10 rewards. Condensed Resin cannot be used on trounce domains or bosses.

Fragile Resin

Fragile Resin is usually gifted as an Event Reward or at certain levels of the Battle Pass. When used, they restore 60 Resin.

Fragile Resin never expires, allowing players to build up a good stash before going all-out on Domains. To use Fragile Resin efficiently, make sure your Original Resin count is below 100. This will allow your Original Resin to continue recharging as you farm.

Transient Resin

Transient Resin, like Fragile Resin, restores 60 Resin to the Original Resin count. However, they only have a lifespan of 14 days – or two weeks. They sell for 1200 Realm Currency in the Serenitea Pot and refreshes weekly with the rest of the items in the Realm Depot. This makes it the easiest Resin refill object to acquire.

Due to the timing, players can carry a max of two Transient Resins at a time. Once the timer runs out, the Transient Resin will disappear from your inventory. Always use Transient Resin before using Fragile Resin.

Primogems

Used by most players for wishing, Primogems can also refill your resin. Consuming 50 Primogems will restore 60 Original Resin, with a daily max of 6 exchanges per day. Each exchange will cost you more Primogems.

Out of all the ways to restore Original Resin, using Fragile Resin and Transient Resin is the best way. Primogems are much harder to save up, especially if you prioritize wishing over resin. Generally, if you don’t challenge the Domains multiple times per day, then you should save your Primogems for a Character Event Wish.