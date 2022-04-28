Genshin Impact: How to Successfully Farm for Artifacts

The Domain Levels of the Valley of Remembrance.

The toughest enemy in Genshin Impact isn’t Childe, but material farming. If the story gameplay can provide at least 600 hours of playtime, just farming for good artifacts can double that time. Farming is tedious and annoying, but can be completely worth it in the end when Zhongli casually inflicts 1,500 damage on Normal Attacks.

Jumping into the deep end of farming can be overwhelming. But like all things in life, it becomes bearable when you have a plan. There are no rules to farming, but there are ways to cut down on the time you waste.

These tips can also be applied to the Weapon Material and Talent Material Domains.

Domain Level IV or V

Don’t bother farming until you can access the highest Domain level. The Domain will be harder, but you’re guaranteed at least one 5 Star artifact per run. That’s not the case for any other Domain level. Your entire team doesn’t have to be Level 90 in order to win the challenge, anyone Level 80 and up will do.

Winning comes down to using the recommended elements and taking advantage of the buffs the Domain gives you. Don’t bring a Catalyst to a Physical DMG Bonus fight.

Condensed Resin

Make sure you’re carrying the maximum amount of Condensed Resin. Condensed Resin can be crafted at the Alchemy Crafting Tables using one Crystal Fly Core and 40 Resin. Using Condensed Resin on Domains and Ley Lines automatically doubles your rewards. Fight once, get double the prize. You can carry a maximum of 5 Condensed Resins at a time – which means, you need 200 Resin to craft all five. That’s 40 Resin more than your full Resin count.

Use Transient Resin or Fragment Resin to immediately restore 60 Resin. Use the Transient Resin first, they only have a lifetime of two weeks before they disappear. You can buy one each week in the Serenitea Pot. Whenever you use Fragment Resin, make sure you either use the restored Resin immediately or craft Condensed Resin. Your base Resin will restore over time and waiting is the bane of a farmer’s existence. Don’t waste it.

Choose Your Players

Focus on farming for one or two characters at a time. There are a lot of sets and some cater to specific characters. Each Domain contains two different sets, so look at what the Domain offers and figure out which characters could best use the set. For example, the Valley of Remembrance in Mondstadt has the Viridescent Venerer and Maiden Beloved sets. If you have an Anemo Sub or Main DPS and a Support Healer on your team, then you can focus on this Domain for good artifacts.

Once you’re ready, it’s time to farm. Put the TV on in the background, it’s going to take a while. May the odds be ever in your favor.