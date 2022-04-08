LEGO Star Wars: Skywalker Saga – How To Complete All Level Challenges | Empire Strikes Back

Never tell me the odds of completing Level Challenges.

The Empire Strikes Back includes 15 Level Challenges — specific tasks we need to complete to 100% a level in LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga. Because this is an action-packed film, many of these challenges dare you to complete levels fast and without getting blasted. You’ll have to complete daredevil stunts like flying underneath an AT-AT or speeding through an asteroid field without crashing once. Sometimes you’ll need to hunt ziplines or hidden ugnauts. Whatever the challenge, we’ve got detailed guides below, explaining how to complete each one.

More Star Wars: The Skywalker Sage guides:

A New Hope Walkthrough Part 1 | A New Hope Walkthrough Part 2 | Empire Strikes Back Part 1 | A New Hope All Minikits | Empire Strikes Back All Minikits | A New hope All Level Challenges | Free Character & Vehicle Extra Codes | How To Unlock Studs x2 Early | Upgrades To Get Early

Level 1: Hoth and Cold

Not a Probe-lem: Shoot 1 probe droid out of the air without them spotting you first.

Easy. Just shoot a probe droid down before they spot you. Stay out of their red zone to avoid an alert!

Avoid the Droid!: Shoot 5 probe droids out of the air without them spotting you first.

Simple. Just shoot 5 probe droids. They’ll appear at each of the Signal Towers. Blast five of them before entering their red detection radius.

Stylish Way Down: Find and use all 5 zipwires.

There are five zipwires in the level. Three are at the three Signal Towers. Once you activate the tower, the zipwire will appear. The other two are located at the north Signal Tower. One is near the gun turret you need to blast the ice. The other is to the left of the rock bridge leading to the center of the north Signal Tower area. Use all five to finish the challenge.

Level 2: Assault on Echo Base

Show Off!: Trip up the AT-ATs without the tow cable breaking.

You need to trip four AT-ATs with tow cables. Keep spinning and hit all the circles to successfully trip them without breaking the cable. If you miss too much, you’ll have to try again. You can miss a few circles without failing. Just keep holding right, even when going through the circle.

Rogue Squadron, Form Up!: Complete the level without being defeated.

Move fast and use your speed boost to escape if you take too much damage. Blast enemies and you should be okay with this one.

AT-ATrick: Fly through the legs of an AT-AT.

The AT-ATs appear in the second section of the level. Fly straight through, between the front legs and back legs. This is actually a little tricky. You need to time your flight so the legs give you as much room as possible to squeeze through.

Level 3: Never Tell Me The Odds

Asteroid Evasion: Avoid contact with the asteroids during the asteroid chase

In the second section of the level, when you’re blazing through the asteroid field, you need to avoid hitting an asteroid once.

Proton Power: Destroy 5 TIE Fighters using Proton Torpedoes.

In the second phase of the Star Destroyer battle at the start of the level, you’ll need to use Proton Torpedoes against hardpoints on the battle cruisers. You can acquire Proton Torpedoes from the purple-trail TIE Bombers. Instead of using the missiles against objectives, use them against 5 TIE Bombers.

Take Evasive Action!: Complete the Star Destroyer encounter without being destroyed.

Complete the first section of the level without getting destroyed. You can purchase Hero upgrades to improve your shields or other upgrades to make your flying vehicles tougher. Otherwise, retreat if you take too much damage to your shields and wait to recharge before going back into battle.

Level 4: Hibernation Station

You want to make that move?: Build a distraction for the Stormtroopers.

Down the hallways, past the Ugnaut workshop, you’ll reach an optional hall before encountering more stormtroopers. The hallway is to your left. Break the blocks down this (very blue) hallway to get a choice between three buildables. Build the game board (left choice) to distract the guards.

Hello, What Have We Here?: Discover and loot an Empire Weapon Cache as a disguised Rebel.

Play as any Rebel (like Leia) and collect all three stormtrooper disguise pieces. In the hallway where the Imperial Officer escapes with a keycard, you can find an Imperial Weapon Cache. It’s a red LEGO container. Open it with your disguise and take a weapon.

Surprise!: Activate the secret defenses on the Landing Pad.

When Leia and company reach the Millenium Falcon Landing Pad, troopers will begin to attack. Mount one of the Gonk Droids and use it on the pluggable spot to activate secret turrets — you’ll find one on the left and one on the right.

Level 5: Revelations!

Force Feedback: Force Throw 3 separate objects at Darth Vader.

You’ll battle Darth Vader in three different locations in this level. During the battles, use Force Throw [Hold Circle / B] and throw three objects. They can be the same type of object.

Most Impressive: Complete the level in under 10 minutes.

No trick here. Complete the level once so you know where to go and what to do, then replay it. Make sure your run is devoted only to completing it quickly. Finish your minikit hunting earlier!

Ugnaught-y: Find all of the hidden Ugnaughts throughout the level.

There are three sets of Ugnaughts in the level. The first are found after the first Vader fight. Down below, check to the left. After that, you’ll find a group once you reach the second vent you need to unlock which leads to the second Vader fight. The last group is right at the end of the level. In the hallway where you hunt for Vader, open the door in the back-left corner.