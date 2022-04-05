LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga – Deluxe vs. Standard Edition

The current landscape of purchasing video games has created an ever confusing space of deluxe editions and season passes and content roadmaps to the point where, oftentimes, gaming enthusiasts are torn on which version of what game to buy. LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, while a delightful experience, runs into this issue as well.

Now that the game has launched, there are four different versions of LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga available for fans to purchase. While not the most confusing rollout of a game in recent memory, some fans are a little bit confused.

Luckily, LEGO Star Wars is relatively straightforward with its different versions as long as you know what you’re getting into. Take a look below for the full breakdown.

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Game Editions

Physical Standard Edition

The Physical Standard Edition of LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is the most straightforward. It costs $59.99 on all platforms and comes with the disk and no additional content. Although it includes the least additional content, it’s also the easiest to grasp.

Digital Standard Edition

The Digital Standard Edition of LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga costs $59.99 on all platforms except for on PC where it costs $10 less at $49.99. It includes a single piece of additional content outside of the base game: an Obi-Wan Kenobi playable character.

Physical Deluxe Edition

The Physical Deluxe Edition of LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga costs an additional $10 pricing it at $69.99. Along with the base game, the Physical Deluxe Edition also comes with an exclusive Luke Skywalker minifig that’s holding the classic Star Wars blue milk. In addition to the minifig, those who purchase the Physical Deluxe Edition get a handful of character packs that unlock playable characters in the game. The packs are:

Classic Characters

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Solo: A Star Wars Story

Star Wars: The Bad Batch

The Mandalorian Pack 1

The Mandalorian Pack 2

Trooper Pack

Digital Deluxe Edition

Like the Physical Deluxe Edition, the Digital Deluxe Edition of LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga also costs an additional $10 on all of its platforms pricing it at $69.99 for Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S and at $59.99 on PC. Instead of the Luke Skywalker minifig, however, the Digital Delux Edition includes an exclusive Obi-Wan playable character. It also includes the same character packs as the Physical Deluxe Edition: