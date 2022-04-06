Let’s talk about superheroes. Because let’s be honest, they’re EVERYWHERE in our world now. Movies, TV shows, even prose novels, not to mention…you know…comic books? But for a while, it was honestly hard to do a good superhero video game without it being a pure fighting game title. Thankfully, that’s changed over the years, so allow us to show you 30 Superhero Games That Will Make You Feel Like A Badass!

#30 X-Men Origins: Wolverine

Why is X-Men Origins: Wolverine at the bottom of the list? Well, it’s a game that’s loosely based on a terrible X-Men movie (it’s when the franchise really started going downhill before the reboot) and the game was…meh at best.

You play as Wolverine on a journey throughout his life and at times, it’s honestly kind of cool to play as the unstoppable mutant. But it’s still just a bland game overall. There are other titles her that have Wolverine that are more fun, plus, this game was delisted in 2014, so it’s probably best we move on and let this game rest in pieces…

#29 The Punisher

The Punisher as a character is someone you HAVE TO COMMIT to in order to be true to who he is. Because this is an anti-hero who straight-up murders bad guys and criminals because…well…he can.

Back in 2004, a video game was made of him, and at times it did allow you to become what The Punisher was like, even having a torture system that would allow you to work your targets in order to get what you needed from them.

The problem was the game was repetitive and had key design issues. But while it didn’t work well enough then, why not remake it for now? Just saying…

#28 The Incredible Hulk

We’re sure some of you are seeing a trend here, mainly in the “bad movie tie-in” superhero games being at the bottom of the list.

The Incredible Hulk movie is widely considered one of the weakest of the MCU films. And not surprisingly, they tried to bank off of the Hulk’s credibility to make a video game to lure people in. They were better off not being lured.

We’ll grant you that like a certain tame we’ll talk about soon, there was a fun level of destruction here worthy of Hulk. But just about every other aspect of this game from the visuals, to the story, to the voice acting was…not incredible.

#27 LEGO Marvel Super Heroes

Fair warning, the next three are all LEGO games, you’ve been warned.

LEGO Marvel Super Heroes features you going through the Marvel Comics universe and playing as a wide variety of characters in a completely original story!

You’ll visit all sorts of legendary characters and get to play as just as many! Each hero has their own abilities that you can use to fight bad guys, collect the “Cosmic Bricks” and more!

If you’re up for a fun and silly adventure, here you go!

#26 LEGO Batman 2: DC Super Heroes

The LEGO Batman franchise is much bigger than you’d think (or ever ask for) and naturally, that meant a LOT of video games surrounding this version of the character.

We’d argue that LEGO Batman 2: DC Super Heroes is the best version of this series.

In this game, Lex Luthor and the Joker have teamed up in Gotham, and now Batman must team up with the Justice League to stop their plan! With over 50 characters and a ton of bricks to collect, you’ll be enjoying quite a bit of LEGO fun here.

#25 LEGO Marvel’s Avengers

The FINAL LEGO game on this list (seriously, they milk these things hard!!!), LEGO Marvel’s Avengers puts you not just in the role of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes, but also has you playing as the versions from the MCU and more.

You’ll get to recreate legendary moments from MCU films in LEGO form and get to see just what a Battle for LEGO New York is like!

#24 Spider-Man 2

Many would argue that this game was another that at the time was one of the best superhero games around. Mainly because this game allowed players to swing around a version of Manhattan as Spider-Man and have combat that was honestly a joy.

The open-world feel would inspire many games to come (it was on the PS2 back in 2004 after all), and many site this as a game that “walked” so that a certain other title “could run”.

So, why is it so low on our list? Well, it’s an older title and certain things (the graphics) don’t hold up. But you must honor what came before so we can treasure what is out there now.

#23 The Incredible Hulk: Ultimate Destruction

Unlike our first entry, this title was honestly a great representation of the Marvel hero.

Because in The Incredible Hulk: Ultimate Destruction, you’ll play as the not-so-jolly green giant and have a world that can literally be broken when you go “HULK SMASH!!!!”

The game honestly lets you FEEL like the Hulk, and that’s pretty cool. In fact, you could argue that other games (see: Marvel’s Avengers which is NOT on this list) could’ve learned a few things from Ultimate Destruction in terms of how to make you feel like the character you’re supposed to be embodying.

If there is every a sequel or spiritual sequel, one can only imagine how grand they could go with the destructible world.

#22 Undefeated

You might be surprised to hear that Undefeated is actually an indie game that you can play right now…for free.

Yep. And in it, you play as a character who has unlimited super powers and is trying to protect/save his city. Or, you could do some challenge modes and try to protect everyone…or destroy anything.

Most superhero games do give you a “power fantasy” but restrict what you can actually do with it. This one has no such reservations. And did we mention it’s FREE?!?!!

#21 Prototype 2

Some of you would have Prototype 2 higher on this list, and that’s fine! This game is great, but it’s forever soured by the fact that it was a great game that…didn’t get the love it deserved, and thus, the franchise ended.

BUT, you can honor it by playing this game if you haven’t already. You’ll take on the role of Sgt James Heller. You are now the infected weapon of war who has lost everything and has a single mission guiding his every move…kill Alex Mercer!

The game builds upon everything the original did, and then some. Giving Heller new abilities and being able to do customizable options that will unleash your power and rage on an unsuspecting world.

An open-world, tons of abilities to play with, and a collision course with the OG protagonist? What could be better.

Prototype 3! THAT’S WHAT!!!

#20 Batman: Arkham Knight

Some of you might think it harsh that Batman: Arkham Knight is so low on this list, but let’s be honest here, this is the worst of the Arkham games. It’s not bad per se, and we were all pumped to get our hands on it when it arrived (after many delays), but after the perfection of the previous title, Batman: Arkham Knight just…struggled.

The setup was great, the Scarecrow had taken over the city with a literal campaign of fear, Batman and his allies remained in order to fight back, and there were plenty of villains both old and new to tussle with. The setup was great!

But the execution just wasn’t there in key spots. Not the least of which was the Batmobile sections which weren’t fun at all.

Still, you could argue that this game is leagues above others, so it deserves a mention.

#19 Deadpool

Deadpool as a character is someone who has grown a lot over the last decade. He was once a cult-classic comic character, but now he’s had two successful movies (is getting a third in the MCU) is now a household name, and to try and bank off the fame he was having back in 2013…they made him his own video game.

And sure enough, it was fine. It was an over-the-top adventure with Deadpool first pitching a game to the title’s actual developeres, then he sets off on a globe-trotting adventure that has him meeting up with the X-Men and more all so…well, he could have a fun game.

It’s a simple hack and slash adventure, but that just makes it more enjoyable when you consider all the wackiness that it has.

#18 inFamous Second Son

inFamous Second Son is the third game in the franchise, and sadly, its last, which is partly why it’s lower on this list. Because this game takes place years after the good ending of the previous title, but only slightly advances things forward.

This time around you’ll play as the “Conduit” known as Delsin, who has the unique ability of power absorption. You’ll move around Seattle trying to decide whether you want to be a good person or a power-hungry punk.

The game is solid enough, but many note that it fails to land the impact of the previous titles. Still, being a solid game and having the ability to do all sorts of cool moves is more than enough to get you to try it out and judge for yourself.

#17 Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3

At one point in time, the Marvel Ultimate Alliance games were some of the top-tier of the superhero video game world. But it fell off with the second title.

So imagine the surprise of many when Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3 was announced for Nintendo Switch! This game brings back the 4-hero team mechanics that you loved, mixes in a great story featuring the Black Order, Thanos, the Infinity Stones, and a whole bunch of characters from Marvel Comics.

And that’s not even talking about the LARGE roster of characters you can play as. From classics like Iron Man, Spider-Man, Captain America, Captain Marvel, and other key Avengers. To more recent additions to the lore like Miles Morales, Ms. Marvel (Kamala Khan), and even deep cuts like Elsa Bloodstone.

The beat-em-up style still works on the modern system, and with the DLC, there’s even MORE content across the X-Men, Fantastic Four and so on.

So hero up and get this game! We want a fourth one!

#16 Viewtiful Joe

A franchise that deserved so much more, the Viewtiful Joe games were so much fun. You play as Joe, who must become a movie-style action hero after his girlfriend is captured while they’re watching a film.

The gamplay and style is what sets this game apart. In “Movieland” you’ll be able to not just perform awesome action style moves, but slow things down…or speed things up as you need to.

The better you do in combat, the more you can do via your VFX gauge, and as you progress, the more fun you can have!

It might be a little hard for you to get the game, but if you do? You’ll have a viewtiful time.

#15 Spider-Man: Shattered Dimensions

Despite what people think, the “Spider-Verse” has been around a lot longer than you think. In fact, it was done in animation long before Into The Spider-Verse came out from Sony. And it was also done in video games too via Spider-Man: Shattered Dimensions, a whole four years before the first true Spider-Verse comics.

The games’ hook was that you’d get to play as 4 different versions of Spider-Man across the Multiverse. Including the OG Peter Parker, Spider-Man Noir, Spider-Man 2099 and Ultimate Spider-Man.

The game shows off the different Spider-Men and their worlds rather well, and as a result, you’ll have a fun time with this game if you try it out.

#14 Batman: Arkham Origins

The black sheep of the Batman Arkham titles, Origins may not get the love that it deserves, but it does deserve some love. Not the least of which was that this “origin story” of the Arkham universe (kind of) did give us a lot of great things in and out of the game.

Including the epic trailer with Batman vs. Deathstroke vs. Deadshot. Or the in-game fight with Deathstroke, Lady Shiva, the Electrocutioner, and so on.

Plus, this take on the Joker (played by Troy Baker) was a lot of fun. Sure, not everything worked, but when is that a requirement for having a great superhero game?

#13 The Wonderful 101

It’s actually a bit fitting that the Wonderful 101 is at No.13, because it’s a game that you’ll either like, or don’t, depending on how you feel about the gameplay.

This title was originally made for the Wii U system, then brought over the PC and then Switch.

The game puts you in the role of the Wonderful 101, a group of heroes that work together to save their home from an alien menace. Sounds simple, right? Except, you have to control ALL of them at once, and that leads to not just incredible combination moves, but an attention to detail in order to get everything done right.

The story from Platinum Games is what you would expect from the company. Wacky, over the top, full of humor, and more. So try this game out, you might just be surprised by it.

#12 Batman – The Telltale Series

TellTale games are…a bit hard to talk about, for various reasons. But we’ll focus on the game here because Batman – The Telltale Series was honestly their crowning achievement in many ways.

Across two seasons, they explored a different take on the Batman universe. One where your decisions definitely affected how your allies and enemies treated you, as well as the lore behind these characters.

Admittedly, this is still a point and click adventure game with QTE combat and other elements. But, there is a depth and fun here that can’t be ignored. And no matter how the game ends for you, you can always go back, try another path, and see where it leads you.

#11 inFamous 2

You’d think that certain companies would take more risks and make more superhero experiences, but because of the chokehold that DC/Marvel has on the brand, it can be hard to make something distinct. The Infamous franchise (for the most part) was a great example of breaking that hold, and Infamous 2 stands above the rest on that front.

You play one again as Cole MacGrath, whose electrical powers are put to the test in the biggest way yet as he has to face a monster known simply as “The Beast”.

The game once again allows you to use your electric powers in a variety of ways, and how you use them will determine how people look at you.

The look and feel of the game is still solid, and you’ll want to play this multiple times just to enjoy the power rush that it gives you.

#10 Injustice 2

The Injustice series is one that started off “simple” if you will, then became its own special part of the DC Multiverse. It started out with a game by NetherRealm (the team behind Mortal Kombat’s recent titles), then became a hit comic book series that got adapted into an animated film!

So when Injustice 2 came out, the only question was, how big would they make it?

Big, very, very, big. Not only did they expand the roster in large ways, but it continued the story of the original game in fresh and exciting ways. The combat is as tight as ever, and now, you can customize your outfits to better suit (pun intended) your style of play.

Add that to a cavalcade of endings based on how you do things…and you have an incredibly deep superhero experience.

#9 Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

The original Marvel’s Spider-Man title (which we’ll get to, promise!) from Insomniac was amazing. So when fans got a “pseudo-sequel” focusing on Miles Morales? Gamers were all for it.

And sure enough, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales was a worthy game that actually kicked off the PS5 era. Your journey puts you in Miles’ shoes when Peter Parker has to leave New York for a while and thus leaves a part of it to you for protection. What could go wrong, right?

Exactly, everything goes wrong, and as Miles learns, some of the people closest to him aren’t the people he thought they were.

Miles plays differently than Peter in certain ways, and the new villains do add a lot here. But…it is a shorter game, and feels more like DLC than a true sequel. Still, it’s a worthy game to play.

#8 Prototype

Fair warning, the rest of these games are going to be all DC/Marvel titles, so let’s break this up one last time before that all happens.

Protoype as a series was something special, and it had gameplay and story that still holds up to this day. You play as Alex Mercer, a man without a memory, and yet, has special abilities that defy belief. So much so that he’s being hunted, and must unravel a conspiracy to find out who he really is, and why everyone is after him.

This game was fun because of the abilities that Alex could get, and use on others, including going into their memories to learn more about what was going on.

The biggest crime about this game was that while it got a sequel (as we discussed earlier), it never did get to finish its story. All the more reason to play this game NOW!

#7 DC Universe Online

MMORPGs and superheroes honestly have a longer history than you realize, but the ones that are good far and away are fewer than the ones that didn’t list. DC Universe Online is absolutely one that has lasted.

This game puts you in the depths of the DC Comics universe (and multiverse) and has you making your own hero or villain to go and do things as you please. The reason this game has lasted so long is that it continually updates itself! It’s 10 years old and there’s always something to do! Between just being a hero or villain, to teaming up with legendary DC Comics heroes and villains, to doing sidequests, special missions and events you’ll be spending a LOT of time in here, we promise you that.

#6 Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

It’s honestly hilarious to think about how far the Guardians of the Galaxy have come in just a few years. They used to be a D-List team at best, and now they have movie, Christmas Specials (coming soon!) were the focus of Marvel Ultimate Alliance as we noted earlier, and then, they got their own game…and it was good!

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy video game has you being Star-Lord with the rest of the crew in tow as you set off across the galaxy to start trouble, play hero, and of course, listen to great music along the way. You’ll get to make key choices in the game, tag team with your pals for special moves, see deep cuts of the Marvel Comics universe, and did we mention the music?

Don’t be a “bunch of A-holes”, go try this title out!

#5 Batman Arkham Asylum

We’re talking about the last game in the line, and the spinoff that was better than you might remember, but the original is still a very high bar to clear. Not the least of which was that Batman games before Arkham were…hit or miss at best. Or they all followed the same pattern.

But with Arkham Asylum, Rocksteady set out to put you in the “worst night of Batman’s life” as he was tricked into being held within Arkham by the Joker, and now you must figure out why, and save those you can.

There were two things that really made this game special, the combat (free-flow, a first of its kind in many ways), and Detective Mode. When you add those to the voice acting, gorgeous character models, and just the FEEL of being in Arkham? You can see why this game holds up even now.

Though there was one Arkham game better than it…

#4 Marvel vs. Capcom 3: Fate of Two Worlds

We already talked about one superhero-infused fighting game, but that was on the DC Comics side of things, now let’s get to the game franchise that started this in many ways. Marvel Vs. Capcom.

This game fusing the comic and gaming giants made everyone thrilled when it came out. Especially since it expanded the roster in meaningful ways (including via Ultimate where we got characters like Phoenix Wright!) and it further added to the crossover madness with a story about you taking on Galactus, and of course, incredibly solid online play.

And because Marvel Vs. Capcom Infinite sucked…a lot…this is the last TRUE MVC game that you should play.

#3 Ultimate Marvel vs Capcom 3

…what? You really want us to go deeper into this? It’s Marvel vs. Capcom 3, but better! More characters, more insanity, some key improvements to the gameplay, and more!

If you want the best version of MVC3, this is it!

#2 Spider-Man

Many of you will be mad that Spider-Man isn’t No.1, and we understand, but make no mistake, this is easily one of (if not the) best superhero video games ever made, period.

When it was announced that Insomniac was going to be doing this title? We didn’t know what to expect. What we got was the true “Spider-Man Experience” that delivered everything a good Spider-Man story gives in comics, movies, and beyond.

A massive world to web-sling across? Check. A HOST of villains to take down? Check. A deep story of a struggling Peter Parker? Check. And so on and so forth.

Add to that, the game had memorable DLC, and fans were posting all sorts of pictures of them posing as they went across the city in their various Spider-Outfits. Many are eagerly awaiting the sequel because…well…we can’t wait to see how they improve things.

#1 Batman Arkham City

While the Arkham saga has been full of memorable moments, it’s Arkham City that stands to this day as the bar that needs to be beaten (Spider-Man came VERY close mind you, but Arkham came first so…).

The sequel to Arkham Asylum did everything right in terms of making this game bigger and better. More room to go exploring via an expanded Gotham City, more villains to take on from Batman’s Rogue Gallery, the ability to play as Catwoman for certain gameplay loops, and so on.

The story is also full of twists and turns leading to an ending no one saw coming. Add that to the even MORE refined gameplay and this is THE GAME to make you feel like Batman.

If you somehow haven’t played this game yet…fix that.