Does GTA Online Have Crossplay?

Crossplay has quickly risen to the top of many gamers’ lists of desired features in online games. With the current climate of console gaming, gaming enthusiasts want to play with their friends, no matter what platform they’ve chosen to game on.

Unfortunately, since crossplay is still a relatively new feature to include in games, not every game is going to have it. What’s more, not every game that does is going to utilize it in the exact ways that everyone wants.

Given the massive popularity of GTA Online, plenty of fans is returning to it following its PS5 and Xbox Series X/S upgrades looking to play with friends who might not be using the same platform as they are.

More GTA 5 guides:

Where To Find The Best Cars & Vehicles | All Cheat Codes | How to Unlock All Weapons | How to Play GTA Online Solo | Fidelity Mode vs. Performance Mode vs. Performance RT Mode | How to Transfer Story Mode Saves to PS5 and Xbox Series X/S | How to Transfer GTA Online Characters to PS5 and Xbox Series X/S | How to Transfer Save Data to PS5 and Xbox Series X/S | How to Name Your Organization

GTA Online Crossplay Explained

At the current time of writing, there is no cross-platform play for Grand Theft Auto Online. There wasn’t crossplay in the original 2013 release nor in the 2014 PS4 and Xbox One upgrade and Rockstar hasn’t included it in the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S upgrade either. That said, there are a few caveats to the lack of cross-platform play that are important to note.

People playing Grand Theft Auto Online on PC are able to play with friends regardless of what launcher they use. Whether someone is playing on Steam, the Epic Games Store, or Rockstar’s launcher, they’ll be able to play together without any problem.

Additionally, those playing GTA Online in the same console “family” will be able to play together as well. For example, someone playing the game on the Xbox Series X can play with those on the Xbox One and Xbox Series S, the same goes for PS4 and PS5.

Fans have been calling for crossplay in GTA Online for several years at this point, but it doesn’t seem likely to ever be added. That’s not to say it’s impossible or will never happen, just that because it wasn’t added with the latest versions or over the last eight years since the game’s original launch, it seems unlikely to happen at this point.