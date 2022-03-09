21 Best PS5 RPGs of All Time

Sony released the PS5 in November 2020 as a way to move into the newest generation of gaming. The powerful machine allows developers to take their games to the next level, offering players a totally heightened and more immersive experience. Several RPGs take the console to its limits, featuring breathtaking graphics and utilizing the enhanced haptics of the DualSense controller. The upgrades make players feel like they have truly become a game’s protagonist, fending off enemies and exploring a foreign land. Check out some of the 21 best RPGs to play on PS5 below! You won’t be disappointed with any of them.

#21 Crusader Kings 3

Genre: Grand Strategy, RPG

Release: 2020

Platform: PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S

Set in the Middle Ages, Crusader Kings 3 is a grand strategy dynasty simulator. Players have the option to start the game from the years 867 or 1066 and play until 1453. The RPG has gamers become the head of a dynasty, thus taking control of it and using resources to assert control over the house. Responsibilities such as legitimizing bastard children are up to players. Making choices against a character’s traits will cause stress and could have terrible consequences. Crusader Kings 3 is a great PS5 RPG.

#20 Tales of Arise

Genre: Action RPG

Release: 2021

Platform: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S

Although it’s the seventeenth main entry to the Tales series, Tales of Arise is the first to have a worldwide simultaneous release. The game follows a man and a woman from different worlds. They embark on a quest to end the oppression of the Renan people from the Dahnans. Similar to previous games in the franchise, Tales of Arise is an action RPG, although with a Linear Motion Battle System. The game’s combat focuses on evading and countering. Fans can find this game on PS5, as well as PC and Xbox consoles.

#19 Undertale

Genre: 2D RPG

Release: 2015

Platform: PC, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch

Undertale has players control a child who has fallen into the Underground, a vast region located under the surface of the Earth. The area is separated by a magical barrier and greets the protagonist with menacing monsters. Players must engage in combat with various creatures and journey back to the surface. The combat system involves navigating through mini-bullet hell attacks where players can choose whether to kill or subdue their opponent. Undertale is strongly influenced by players’ choices which directly affect the outcome of the story.

#18 Dying Light 2 Stay Human

Genre: Action RPG

Release: February 2022

Platform: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch

Developed by Techland, Dying Light 2 Stay Human is an action survival RPG with elements of horror. The game features an open-world set 22 years after the first Dying Light and stars a totally new protagonist by the name of Aiden Caldwell. Equipped with his various parkour skills, Caldwell must navigate the zombie-infested city by climbing ledges, sliding, leaping off edges, and running. Tools such as a grappling hook and a paraglider also come in handy when traveling across the open world of Dying Light 2 Stay Human.

#17 Kingdom Come: Deliverance

Genre: Action RPG

Release: 2018

Platform: PC, PS4, Xbox One

Kingdom Come: Deliverance is great for fans of the medieval era. Developed by Warhorse Studios, this action RPG is set in the Kingdom of Bohemia, an Imperial State of the Holy Empire. The game aims to provide historically accurate content, taking place during a war in Bohemia in 1403. Kingdom Come: Deliverance follows the son of a blacksmith who seeks revenge against the unjust massacre of his village. On his journey, the man leads a resistance movement against the king and attempts to restore the rightful leader to the throne.

#16 Disco Elysium: The Final Cut

Genre: Detective RPG

Release: 2019

Platform: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch

Developed by ZA/UM, Disco Elysium is great for fans of mystery. The game takes place in a large city recovering from war and players control an amnesiac detective who must solve a murder mystery. Throughout the game, the detective slowly recalls events from his own past, moving the plot forward. Inspired by the game Planescape Torment, Disco Elysium does not have any type of combat and instead offers skill checks and a dialogue tree. The Final Cut was released in 2021, offering fans a more expanded version with full voice acting and new content.

#15 Nioh 2

Genre: Action RPG

Release: 2020

Platform: PC, PS4, PS5

Nioh 2 is an action RPG developed by Team Ninja. It is both a prequel and a sequel to 2017’s Nioh and allows players to create their own character who is a yōkai spirit known as Hide. Using a variety of weapons such as an odachi and a kusarigama, players must defeat hostiles in 1500s Japan. Hide’s journey entails overcoming the game’s main antagonist, a mysterious entity known as Otakemaru who repeatedly undermines the titular characters at every opportunity. The gameplay includes using different abilities in combination with weapons to battle enemies. Check out Nioh 2 on PS5, PS4, and PC.

#14 Demon’s Souls (Remake)

Genre: Action RPG

Release: 2020

Platform: PS5

The remake of Demon’s Souls is based on the original FromSoftwatre title first released in 2009. It is a classic souls-like game set in the Kingdom of Boletaria, an area that has been consumed by a dark being called the Old One. Players take on the role of a hero who must kill the fallen king Allant. Gameplay involves traveling across five different worlds, engaging in challenging combat with menacing bosses. The game offers both multiplayer combat and a PvP mode. Game director Hidetaka Miyazaki has been praised for nearly every game his name is attached to and Demon’s Souls was no different. Check it out on PS5!

#13 NieR: Automata

Genre: Action RPG, Hack and Slash

Release: 2017

Platform: PC, PS4, Xbox One

PlatinumGames developed NieR: Automata as a sequel to 2010’s Nier. The game is set during a proxy war between alien-created machines and human-crafted androids. The story requires multiple playthroughs in order for players to unlock key story elements and progress through the game. NieR: Automata combines role-playing with hack-and-slash action, as well as elements of the shoot ’em up genre. The game has been praised for its story, gameplay, and music. Check it out on PS5, PS4, Xbox One, and PC!

#12 Persona 5

Genre: RPG, Social Simulation

Release: 2016

Platform: PS5, PS4

Person 5 is the sixth installment to the popular Persona franchise and one of the best. Developed by Atlus, this RPG takes place in modern-day Tokyo and follows a high school student known as Joker. The protagonist has recently transferred to a new school and soon joins a group of students who become secret vigilantes known as the Phantom Thieves of Heart. They explore a supernatural realm and take on a variety of enemies called Shadows. The game incorporates both role-playing and dungeon crawling. It was originally released exclusively on the PS3 and is now available on the PS5!

#11 Dark Souls Series

Genre: Action RPG

Release: 2011

Platform: PC, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch

Developed by the famous FromSoftware, Dark Souls is a spiritual successor to Demon’s Souls, both of which are responsible for essentially creating an entirely new genre of games referred to as “souls-like.” The most prominent title to date in this genre is the newly released Elden Ring, having garnered immense praise from both critics and gamers. The Dark Souls series is comprised of three games, each created by Hidetaka Miyazaki. While these games are known for their difficulty, they’re also known for creating an environment that pulls gamers in and leads to incredibly satisfying gameplay.

#10 Fallout Series

Genre: Action RPG

Release: 1997-2018

Platform: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S

The Fallout franchise is a series of post-apocalyptic RPGs set in the 21st, 22nd, and 23rd centuries. It features an atompunk retrofuturistic setting and artwork influenced by the post-war culture of the US in the 1950s. The series is a spiritual successor to the 1988 game Wasteland and has four games in the main series, as well as two spin-off titles. You can’t go wrong when it comes to Fallout games, as they are the pinnacle of intriguing RPGs. Definitely check them out on PS5, as well as PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

#9 Cyberpunk 2077

Genre: Action RPG

Release: 2020

Platform: PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC

Cyberpunk 2077 was released at the end of 2020, garnering criticism from both gamers and critics. The game was broken almost beyond belief. It received the rare distinction of being one of the only games to be removed from the PlayStation store due to just how bad it was. However, that was then and the game has come a long way over the last year. Developer CD Projekt Red has been improving the game and with the next-gen update, it’s actually an RPG worthy of people’s time. The next-gen update included a massive amount of improvements to the game besides the obvious FPS and graphical bumps. Now is the time to finally give Cyberpunk 2077 a shot on PS5.

#8 Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker

Genre: MMORPG

Release: 2021

Platform: PS4, PS5, PC

Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker is the fourth expansion to the Final Fantasy MMORPG. It was released as a standalone product for the game and has players travel to the nation of Sharlayan. A journey begins that involves seeking help to stop the end of the world. The character Zenos, the mad son of a former emperor murders his father and teams up with Ascian Fandaniel, a nihilist who wants the apocalypse to occur. Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker has players complete various quests to progress through the story and reach the enthralling end. Final Fantasy fans are sure to love this new expansion on the PS5.

#7 Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Genre: Action RPG

Release: 2020

Platform: PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC

2020’s Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is the twelfth major installment to the Assassin’s Creed franchise and garnered high praise from both critics and gamers. The game is set in the years 872-878 AD and features a Viking theme. Players control the protagonist Eivor Varinsdottir, a raider who attempts to establish a Viking clan in England. An entirely new expansion to the game titled Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarok is scheduled to launch this month on March 10. It takes players further into Norse mythology and involves going up against an immortal fire giant named Surtr. Play Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and its expansion on PS5 where they will both be especially breathtaking.

#6 The Witcher 3

Genre: Action RPG

Release: 2015 / 2022 (Next-Gen)

Platform: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch

The Witcher 3 is arguably one of the best and most influential open-world RPGs. The game was released in 2015 and kept getting better with time as CD Projekt Red added DLC and updates to the game. Even this year, CD Projekt Red is delivering a free next-gen update for the game. It’s truly one of the most fantastical open worlds around. So deep that it spawned the hit Netflix series of the same name. If swordplay, magic, and monsters are your jam, The Witcher 3 is a must-play.

#5 The Elder Scroll V: Skyrim

Genre: Action RPG

Release: 2011

Platform: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch

Skyrim is so good it has been re-released on seemingly every device that has a screen. In fact, The Elder Scrolls V is so influential that a lot of games on this list can trace their roots back to it. That’s not to say it feels outdated either. Skyrim plays as well today as it did when it was released on the PS3. Better, given all the versions that have been released and improved upon since then. This fantasy open-world game is so good it’s arguably the reason that Bethesda hasn’t released The Elder Scrolls VI. If that doesn’t make it worth playing, nothing will. Check it out on PS5!

#4 Final Fantasy VII Remake

Genre: Action RPG

Release: 2020

Platform: PS4, PS5, PC

Developed by Square Enix, Final Fantasy VII Remake is a total reimagining of the original 1997 game. Set in the dystopian cyberpunk city of Midgar, the action RPG title follows a mercenary named Cloud Strife. After joining an eco-terrorist group called Avalanche, Cloud embarks on a mission to stop the megacorporation Shinra from siphoning the planet’s life essence and using it as an energy source. Gameplay involves exploration and an active time battle system that involves waiting for special abilities to become available, allowing players to take massive HP off of enemies. Play Final Fantasy VII Remake on PS5 now!

#3 Elden Ring

Genre: Action RPG

Release: 2022

Platform: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S

There’s a reason Elden Ring is the highest-rated game ever on Opencritic. The game received perfect or nearly perfect reviews across the board. It is quite simply one of the best games ever, open-world or not. However, as the first open-world Souls game, it also adds a lot to that already popular franchise. Hours upon hours can be lost exploring the world of Land’s Between. It’s the kind of game where you do “just one more thing” and then 3 hours fly by. Barring any major surprises, it’s likely to be most people’s game of the year for 2022, and with good reason. Elden Ring provides an especially enthralling experience on PS5.

#2 Mass Effect: Legendary Edition

Genre: Action RPG, Third-Person Shooter

Release: 2021

Platform: PC, PS4, Xbox One

As alien games go, Mass Effect Legendary Edition is up there with the best of them. This now-classic series first launched in 2007 with the original Mass Effect game. The remastered collection includes the entire trilogy Mass Effect, Mass Effect 2, and Mass Effect 3 with upgraded graphics that have been completely reworked for modern consoles, astounding as the first game debuted on the PS3. The compilation also includes all of the DLC released for each of the three titles throughout the years.

#1 Horizon Forbidden West

Genre: Action RPG

Release: 2022

Platform: PS4, PS5

As PS5 RPGs go, Horizon Forbidden West is up there with the best of them. Only released this past February, the game has garnered countless 10/10 reviews and has been a solid sequel to the beloved Horizon Zero Dawn. Developed by Guerrilla Games, Horizon Forbidden West is set in a post-apocalyptic version of the Western US. Players must travel across a vast open-world, completing various missions, acquiring survival skills, and taking on different species of mechanical animals. The top-notch graphics of this game are unreal when experienced through a PS5. Join Aloy on her journey and check out Horizon Forbidden West available now!