FF6 Pixel Remaster: How To Attack 8 Times In A Row | Master’s Scroll & Genji Gloves Location

Final Fantasy games usually have a few completely broken exploits for players to take advantage of if they can find the proper items and equip them correctly. Oftentimes, the exploits are taken out through patches or when games are remade or remasted, but the Final Fantasy 6 Pixel Remaster seems to still have an exploit that allows the player to attack eight times in a row.

It seems as if Square Enix is fine with the Master’s Scroll/Genji Gloves attack exploit because it isn’t a bug, just the game working exactly as intended. The exploit comes from players cleverly pairing two items together to deal massive damage as a reward so it makes sense why it’s been included in all of the rereleased versions of Final Fantasy 6 when other damage exploits and glitches have been patched out.

Although it might take some time for players to earn the items necessary, the exploit is definitely worth it for anyone looking to deal some major damage.

Final Fantasy 6 Attack Exploit

Genji Gloves Location

Final Fantasy 6‘s Genji Gloves aren’t particularly hard to find and players looking to use the attack exploit might find that they already have a pair in their inventory. They can be found in three places: Cave to the Sealed Gate, Returners’ Hideout, or Cyan’s Dream through treasure chests, but they can also be picked up by stealing from select enemies. Steal from Armodullahan, Dullahan, Dragons, or Gilgamesh for an easy chance to snag the relic

Master’s Scroll Location

Finding the Master’s Scroll is a little more straightforward as it only exists in one spot: the Ancient Castle. To get it, explore the dungeon until you find a Samurai Soul. Fight the enemy and once you’ve won, you’ll get the relic. On its own, the Master’s Scroll allows you to attack four times in a row, but equipping it with the Genji Gloves doubles the number of attacks you do netting eight total attacks.