15 NEW Dungeon Crawlers of 2022

If you love Dungeon Crawlers, 2022 is going to be your favorite! There’s a whole host of new dungeon crawlers coming out this year, so we’re here to break them down!

#15 Ember Knights

Developer: Tiny Titan Studios

Publisher: Asmodee Digital

Platform: PS4, Xbox One, PC, Switch

Release: Spring 2022

Ember Knights is a multiplayer roguelite that relies on your teamwork. You customise your loadout and your skills while hunting for relics to change the course of the game. It’s up to you to divide these between your friends and the best part is, there’s even a free demo currently available on Steam!

#14 Achilles: Legends Untold

Developer: Dark Point Games

Publisher: Dark Point Games

Platform: PC

Release: Q2 2022

Achilles: Legends Untold is an isometric roguelike game greatly inspired by Soulslike games of recent years. In it you get to fight gods, monsters and experience mythological tales of old. It’s your job to end the fight between Hades and Ares, so get ready to hack and slash through this deadly world.

#13 Loot River

Developer: Straka Studio

Publisher: Straka Studio

Platform: PC

Release: 2022

If you like mazes, you’ll love Loot River. It’s a game that combines real-time combat with block-shifting amid a sea of eldritch creatures. There’s horrors unspoken in these mazes, so strategize and die repeatedly before you have the perfect plan to escape this goddamn maze.

#12 Conan Chop Chop

Developer: Mighty Kingdom

Publisher: Funcom

Platform: PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch

Release: March 1st 2022

Conan Chop Chop is a roguelite for a party of up to four players. It’s a take on Conan The Barbarian that allows you to loot and pillage your way to victory with your friends, facing a cacophony of danger and enemies along the way in an absolutely ridiculous world.

#11 Core Keeper

Developer: Pugstorm

Publisher: Sold Out

Platform: PC

Release: March 8th 2022

Core Keeper is a roguelite base-building game that demands you figure out the best way to survive while being swarmed with slimes, skeletons and huge bosses that tear through the landscape around you. Plant crops, build lights and huge structures in an attempt to survive as you discover abandoned underground bases from long ago.

#10 Soulstice

Developer: Forge Reply

Publisher: Modus Games

Platform: PC, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PS5

Release: 2022

Judging by the name, you’ll be able to guess the type of game you’re getting into here. You get to inhabit the forces of two sisters with fast-paced action and huge boss fights. It’s a coming-of-age fantasy story in which it’s up to you to fight to survive, or die trying.

#9 Endless Dungeon

Developer: Amplitude

Publisher: Sega

Platform: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Switch

Release: 2022

Endless Dungeon is a game from Amplitude Studios, developers of last years Humankind. Unlike that game however, this is less based in strategy and more based in tactical action. You recruit a team of heroes as you attempt to explore a long-dead space station that is filled with horrors untold to the human mind.

#8 Nobody Saves The World

Developer: Drinkbox Studios

Publisher: Drinkbox Studios

Platform: Xbox One, PC

Release: 18th January 2022

In Nobody Saves The World you play as Nobody, a strange human that wakes up without pants or their memories. Nobody is a complete blank slate that you can manipulate and change to your hearts desire. Wanna be a wizard with a bow? Sure, why not. There’s endless creative potential here.

#7 Wizard With A Gun

Developer: Devolver Digital

Publisher: Galvanic Games

Platform: PC, Switch

Release: 2022

Online. Cooperative. Roguelite. Sandbox. These are the four words used to describe Wizard With A Gun, and they’re pretty damn apt. You can play this adventure alone or with friends, it’s really up to you how you play the game and how you outfit your wizard.

#6 Path Of Exile 2

Developer: Grinding Gear Games

Publisher: Grinding Gear Games

Platform: PS4, Xbox One, PC

Release: 2022

Path Of Exile 2 is the sequel to 2013 classic that was announced back in 2019. It’s a roguelite that centres around the skill system of the previous game while still upgrading it. You trawl around a dungeon, attempting to survive and discover the true mystery of this place.

#5 Cult Of The Lamb

Developer: Massive Monster

Publisher: Devolver Digital

Platform: PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PS5, Switch, PC

Release: 2022

Cult Of The Lamb was revealed last year and it looks incredible. It’s a dungeon crawling game that revolves around a lamb building a terrifying army, and you take on the role of that lamb.

#4 There Is No Light

Developer: Zelart

Publisher: HypeTrain Digital

Platform: PS4, Xbox One, PC, Switch

Release: 2022

In There Is No Light, be prepared to be horrified by a world scarred. It’s up to you to exterminate entire hordes of enemies, cleaving a path in which you can travel through and making it to the final boss before likely dying and doing it all over again.

#3 The Unliving

Developer: RocketBrush Studio

Publisher: Team17

Platform: PS4, Xbox One, PC

Release: 2022

The Unliving is a dynamic dungeon crawler that reacts to how you play it. Bring back the dead and turn them into your army, giving yourself an infinitely expandable horde while casting spells to make them as strong as possible, taking the world over by storm.

#2 Spark In The Dark

Developer: Stellar Fish

Publisher: Stellar Fish

Platform: PC

Release: 2022

Choose from five different heroes, five different classes as you interact with a trapped environment and discover the lore of the world. It’s a brutal world out there, but you’re the spark in the dark.

#1 The Iron Oath

Developer: Curious Panda Games

Publisher: Humble Games

Platform: PC

Release: Spring 2022

In this turn-based tactical dungeon crawler, you’re tasked with going through medieval fantasy and recruiting your own mercenaries. Without help you’re doomed, so pick the best of the best and get going, warrior!