12 BEST Alien Games of 2022

Who doesn’t love a good alien game? If you want a title that throws you into the depths of space or puts you in control of an extraterrestrial, then you’re in luck. 2022 will have quite a few games based on these science-fiction critters. In this list, we will highlight a few titles to keep an eye out for.

Disclaimer: Dead Space, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora was removed as the game is now slated for 2023.

#12 Brotato

Developer: Blobfish

Publisher: Blobfish

Platfrom : PC

Release Date : September 27, 2022.

Brotato is one of several recently released games that focus on a single character facing overwhelming odds and crushing difficulty.

In this case, you play as the surviving member of a ship crash. That ship crashed on an alien world, and these aliens aren’t friendly in the slightest. You must outfit your character with the right weapons and abilities to fight the waves of enemies approaching and survive the battles to come.

Each game run only lasts about 30 minutes if you make it through. Furthermore, you can tailor each run so that it’s more difficult, less difficult, or gives you variety.

#11 Soda Crisis

Developer: Team Soda

Publisher: Bilibili

Platform: PC

Release: May 24, 2022

Some alien games feature gigantic, scary monsters that are really hard to defeat. You have to take your time, hide, and hope for your survival. Soda Crisis is not one of these games. This fast-paced side-scrolling shooter will see you running through hordes of enemies, popping aliens’ heads before they even realize what’s going on.

If Soda Crisis is a really fast-paced game, running through enemies isn’t always a piece of cake. Luckily, you can count on some futuristic weapons to help you on your journey. Most of the gameplay relies on parkour and shooting. There is not a moment to breathe in Soda Crisis because saving Earth cannot wait.

#10 Alien Removal Division

Developer: Enchanted Bean Studios

Publisher: Breda University of Applied Sciences

Platform: PC

Release: June 17, 2022

First of all, no: Alien Removal Division is not a game about disposing of the bodies of all the aliens you slaughter. Instead, Alien Removal Division is an FPS where you are the sole survivor in a secret military research facility overrun by aliens.

Besides you, only hordes of aliens are left in the facility. To defend yourself against those monsters, you can count on two elements: parkour and combat. Alien Removal Division features various weapons, from shotguns to semi-automatic weapons. The aliens are as diverse as the weapons, from explosive slug-like creatures to highly mobile predators.

#9 Space Beast Terror Fright

Developer: Nornware AB

Publisher: Nornware AB

Platform: PC

Release: NA

In 1979, Ridley Scott’s Alien warned us: in space, no one can hear you scream. And you may scream a lot because of Space Beast Terror Fright.

This FPS takes place in a dark spacecraft infested by aliens. Your goal is to make your way through narrow corridors filled with monsters to secure critical data. This mission is no easy feat: the spacecraft’s corridors are a procedurally generated maze, the aliens can slash you anytime, and death is permanent. The key to your survival will be a smart use of doors to seal sections behind you as you make your way through the ship to prevent aliens from jumping on your back. But of course, if things go south, running away will be harder.

#8 Starship Troopers: Terran Command

Developer: The Artistocrats

Publisher: Slitherine Software

Platform: PC

Release: March 31, 2022

Starship Troopers will soon have a new video game added to the franchise. This iconic IP is all about humanity fighting against giant alien parasites. Starship Troopers will jump in and save the day with limitless numbers of insects bursting into the scene and seeking to devour human flesh. In this game, players will be commanding a group of troops as they are called into the planet of Kwalasha. Kwalasha is used as a mining facility after discovering precious resources lying beneath the planet’s surface. However, the production came to a halt after swarms of Arachnid emerged. So it’s up to players to figure out the right tactics, units to send, and abilities to use to defeat the evil parasite.

#7 Destroy All Humans! 2 – Reprobed

Developer: Black Forest Games

Publisher: THQ Nordic

Platform: X/S, PS5, PC

Release: NA

Destroy All Humans! had a big comeback in 2020. The game essentially had players taking control of an alien invading Earth. You’re causing all kinds of mayhem and panic throughout the first game. But now, a sequel is coming out to give you even more joy of unleashing hell on mankind. You’re once again stepping into the role of Crypto, who is seeking his revenge on the KGB for destroying the mothership. Explore the world, blast away humans, and zip around in your trusty flying saucer. It’s a game that should bring in quite a bit of mindless fun, but we’re left waiting on just when the game will be launching into the marketplace.

#6 Elex II

Developer: Piranha Bytes

Publisher: THQ Nordic

Platform: X/S, XBO, PS4, PS5, PC

Release: March 1, 2022

Elex fans are finally getting a sequel this year. The video game is once again putting you right back into the role of Jax. Again, we’re dealing with a new uphill battle as the world gets invaded by an alien race. Humanity is on the line, and if there’s any chance of successfully fighting back against this new force, you’ll need to unite all the factions. That’s not an easy task either. You’ll need to convince the factions to fight together, but your actions could very well end up causing certain NPCs to leave the group or even get killed. It’s an immersive story experience that you’ll get to play this March. Fortunately, it doesn’t look like you’ll have to play Elex to enjoy this game, but you can always go back and try the first game out.

#5 Ripout

Developer: Pet Project Games

Publisher: Pet Project Games

Platform: PC

Release: 2022

Ripout puts players into a future where an alien parasite invades Earth. With most of humanity fleeing the planet to escape, this hostile force followed them into the depths of space. Players are going through a cooperative FPS horror experience where you’re exploring different generated space stations for loot. However, inside are these hostile alien parasitic beasts that will attempt to devour you when caught. You’ll need to work together using your specialized weaponry to take the enemy out and escape the area.

#4 Hidden Deep

Developer: Cogwheel Software

Publisher: Daedalic Entertainment

Platform: NS, PC, XBO

Release: January 24, 2022 Early Access

Hidden Deep is a game you can pick up and play today as an early access title. In this game, a research group discovers a strange reading from deep under the ocean’s floor. Seeking to find out what is causing these strange readings, a group ventures deep underground. Unfortunately, communications eventually are cut, and now you’re taking charge of a second group seeking to figure out what happened and recover those discovered. However, you’ll soon find that a sinister alien parasite is roaming the area, devouring anything in its path. You’ll have to go through this 2D title exploring the area and using heavy machinery to cave through the terrain, create bridges or further lower you down.

#3 High on Life

Release date: December 13, 2022

Developer: Squanch Games

Publisher: Squanch Games

Platforms: Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Series S, Microsoft Windows

In High on Life you are freshly out of high school with no job or ambition…which is kind of how the real world works. However, you are about to be in for a wild treat. Aliens are invading Earth and now it is up to you and a team of talking guns to be heroes and protect the world. This is also a game that comes from Justin Roiland who is known for the TV animated series Rick and Morty. If you enjoy the humor from that hit series then chances are you’ll love the narrative journey Squanch Games is crafting up.

#2 Destiny 2: The Witch Queen

Developer: Bungie

Publisher: Bungie

Platform: PC, PS4, PS5, XBO, X/S

Release: February 22, 2022

There are quite a few Destiny 2 players out there, and this year we’re getting the sixth expansion to the game called The Witch Queen. You’re once against fighting off a slew of alien enemies, but this expansion does bring in quite a bit more content into the mix. Overall, the main antagonist you’re facing is Savathun, The Witch Queen. If you want to get into the lore a bit, this is the sister of Oryx, the main antagonist from The Taken King expansion. With this expansion, players can expect new missions, PvP maps, gear, weapons, and even a new raid.

#1 The Callisto Protocol

Developer: Striking Distance Studios

Publisher: Krafton

Platform: PS5, PC, X/S

Release: December 2, 2022

The Callisto Protocol comes from Striking Distance Studios which Glen Schofield is directing. That’s important because this is the person behind the Dead Space franchise. Fans are quickly comparing the two IPs as well. We haven’t seen much about this game, but there is a premise we can offer. Set during the year 2320, players are following a prisoner on their way to a facility based on Jupiter’s moon Callisto. However, upon reaching the moon, an alien parasite breaks into the hull and begins to kill off the crew. Ultimately, this looks like another means of an escape for our protagonist, but not only will he be facing against the law but now a new hostile alien threat.