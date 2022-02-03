Dying Light 2: How To Get The Shotgun | Boomstick & Recipe Location

There is only one gun in all of Dying Light 2, and you can miss it if you’re not careful. The double-barreled shotgun is called the “Boomstick” — it’s a homemade weapon with two shots that can devastate any difficult opponent at range. It shreds crowds of zombies, and it’s fun to use. If only you weren’t limited to those two shots. Ammo isn’t really a thing in Dying Light 2. You don’t reload. The best you’ll get is a bow. There are throwing spears, and if you upgrade enough, you can get explosive arrows for your bow. The best possible alternative is an automatic crossbow, but we’ll save that for later. Right now, let’s get your hand on the ultimate weapon in zombie defense.

How To Get The Boomstick | The Only Gun In The Game

The Boomstick is a special weapon that can be unlocked in the game’s second map — the Center. Once you reach this area, the Boomstick will become available by completing the following missions.

How To Get The Boomstick Shotgun : Complete the “ Renegades ” side-quest. This quest becomes available in Central — you’ll get a call during the “ Observatory ” main-quest. Take a detour and encounter the Renegades. Completing the quest, you’ll receive a Boomstick .

This mission just gets you one single Boomstick. Once you fire both shells, the weapon breaks permanently. There is no reloading function. The only way to continue shooting is to build another Boomstick. Thankfully, you can purchase a recipe not too far after this quest.

How To Get The Boomstick Shotgun Recipe : You can purchase the Boomstick Recipe for 400 at the PK Floating Fortress base. The Floating Fortress is in The Whar f, in the Center map. It’s on the north coast. You’ll unlock this area after beginning the “ Welcome On Board ” main mission. You can also buy the Exploding Arrow Recipe at the PK Floating Fortress.

We’re a little disappointed that you can’t reload the most iconic weapon in zombie slaying. Like the name implies, this gun totally rips zombies to shreds — much another iconic Boomstick from Evil Dead 2. In a game that relies on melee combat so much, sometimes we just want to blast the head off a biter.