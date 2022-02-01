Pokemon Legends: Arceus – How To Instantly Refresh Your PP Without Using Items

Pokemon Legends: Arceus makes a lot of big changes to the Pokemon series — but you’ll still have to manage PP. PP is the value associated with each of your Pokemon’s moves. Once they use up a move’s PP, you’ll have to refresh with an item or rest to recharge. Depending on the move, you may have a very limited stock of PP to play around with. The most powerful moves in a Pokemon’s arsenal might only have 5/5 PP total.

That makes managing your PP a total pain. And Pokemon Legends: Arceus adds a weird wrinkle to the equation. You can now recharge the PP of any move simply by reslotting it. Moves no longer have to be learned or relearned. As your Pokemon level up, they simply learn new moves which you can freely switch between. Even when you’re exploring the wilderness. Moves make the Pokemon, and some moves are just better than others. Using this little trick, you can keep using your best moves longer.

More Pokemon Legends: Arceus guides:

How To Catch Legendary Arceus | How To Catch Mythic Darkrai | How To Catch Mythic Manaphy & Phione | How To Catch Legendary Palkia & Dialga | How To Catch Every Legendary & Mythical Pokemon | How To Catch Eevee & Evolve All Forms | How To Catch Pichu, Pikachu & Raichu | How To Catch Flying Pokemon | How To Craft Pokeballs & Potions | How To Get All 3 Starter Pokemon | How To Earn Tons Of Money With Crafting | How To Level Up Fast | Easy Exp Candy Guide | How To Hunt Shiny Pokemon | How To Increase Friendship Level Faster | All New Evolution Methods | How To Make Catching Pokemon Easier

How To Recharge Your PP With This Weird Trick

This PP trick can be a little complicated to wrap your head around. Basically, you can refresh your PP by swapping Move slots. For whatever reason, PP is not assigned to individual moves in Pokemon Legends: Arceus — instead, PP is assigned to the four move slots. You can switch out moves at any time.

Here’s an example of how this trick works. Let’s say you have Barb Barrage [0/15] in the first slot, and you want to get back PP without using a recovery item. Your move set will look like this.

Barb Barrage [0/15]

[0/15] Quick Attack [20/20]

[20/20] Confusion [20/20]

[20/20] Double Hit [10/10]

Slot 1 has 0 PP, but Slot 2, Slot 3, and Slot 4 have full PP. Switching the moves will refresh Barb Barrage while sacrificing the PP of another move. Switch moves, and this is what happens.

Quick Attack [0/20]

[0/20] Barb Barrage [15/15]

[15/15] Confusion [20/20]

[20/20] Double Hit [10/10]

See? Quick Attack now has 0 PP and Barb Barrage has full PP. Any move set in Slot 1 will have 0 PP, and placing Barb Barrage in Slot 2, 3 or 4 will give it back max PP. This is especially useful for your most powerful moves that only have 5 PP — if you don’t feel like returning to base camp or using a refresh item, this is one weird trick you can use to get back PP. You’ll have to sacrifice the PP of a different move, but there’s always something you can sacrifice for the best.

More Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl guides:

How To Catch All Legendary Pokemon | How To Get Mew, Jirachi & Manaphy | How Get A Useful Catcher Pokemon | Where To Find Evolution Stones | All Field Moves | Early Mystery Gifts | Easier Grand Underground Catching | How To Catch Rotom & Change Forms | All Gift & Fossil Pokemon | Ultimate Moves Locations | Shiny Pokemon Hunting Guide | Easy Cash Farming Method | How To Catch Feebas, The Rarest Pokemon | Ditto Breeding Guide | Best XP Grinding Method | How To Expand Secret Base | How To Catch Mesprit