12 BEST Turn-Based Strategy Games of 2022

Enjoy a good turn-based strategy game? You’re in luck as quite a few games are coming out this year to get excited for. We have new IPs, sequels to beloved franchises, and spin-offs. With that said, don’t look too much into the ranking of these games. The ranking is bound to change quite a bit when 2022 wraps. So instead, take this list as just a collection of turn-based strategy games coming out this year.

Disclaimer: Metal Slug Tactics was removed as it’s now slated for 2023.

#12 TemTem

Developer: Crema

Publisher: Humble Games

Platform: PC PS5 XSX|S Switch

Release date: October 20, 2022

Hmm…a creature collector game that you can play with friends where your purpose is to “collect them all.” Doesn’t that sound oddly familiar to you?

We might be overthinking things, so let’s tell you about TemTem. You’ll head to an archipelago of floating islands in the title to find and collect monsters. Then, when you have them, you can raise them to get stronger, battle them against other players and characters, trade them to expand your collection, and more!

You can also take the gym challenge and see what else this “unique” world offers! Seriously, we know we’ve heard of this kind of game before, but where?

#11 Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope

Developer: Ubisoft

Publisher: Ubisoft

Platform: Switch

Release date: October 20, 2022

They’re back! That’s right, Mario and the Rabbids are about to take on a threat of galactic proportions! While chilling in the Mushroom Kingdom, the crew finds themselves looking at a new creature known as a Spark. Unfortunately, the vile minions of Cursa are pursuing them, and Mario must team up once more with his Rabbid allies to take them down!

The gameplay has been completely overhauled to give you a more profound and tactical experience. Utilize more of the battlefield than before, team up with allies for devastating combos, and utilize special abilities to command the battlefield!

With plenty of worlds to visit, Sparks to collect, and DLC to arrive soon, you’ll have plenty to do.

#10 Hero’s Hour

Publisher: Goblinz

Publishing Developer: Benjamin Hauer

Platforms: Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PS4, PS5, Switch, PC

Release Date: March 2022

Hero’s Hour is a fast, turn-based strategy RPG that allows you to create and develop cities and armies as well as level up your heroes to gain new and exciting attacks. You’ll have procedurally generated maps to explore through and plenty of different ways to conquer your enemies before they have the chance to do the same to you! You’ll always have new areas to explore as well as dozens of spells and artifacts that you can master to better suit your play style. There’s even the chance to be able to play co-op with your friends and enjoy auto-battles faster than just about other game you’ve ever played.

#9 Clash II

Publisher: Prime Bit Games

Publishing Developer: Prime Bit Games

Platforms: PC

Release Date: September 2022

A direct sequel to the previous title, Clash II takes 50 years after the previous game where a great war between the Purians and the native people of Karkhan waged over religious beliefs…and the Purians won.

Now, with two distinct campaigns you’ll see the fallout of this and witness how history was forged as many tried to push their agendas and their gods onto others.

If you play as the Purians, you’ll seek to topple a kingdom of non-believers, and if you play as the “pagans”, you’ll unite a bunch of tribes at the behest of your godly pantheon and do all that you can to overthrow those that defeated you before.

A grand…clash…awaits you no matter whose side you are on.

#8 Hard West 2

Release date: August 4, 2022

Developer: Ice Code Games

Publisher: Good Shepherd Entertainment

Platform: Microsoft Windows

There’s a reason that they say some things are too good to be true…

You are Gin Carter, an infamous outlaw, and in Hard West 2, you hear rumors of a “Ghost Train” that has gold on it for the taking if you can find a crew brave enough to take it. You get a posse of outlaws and those trained in the arts “beyond the normal” and ride out to take the train.

Only to find out that the train is actually one that has a lot of ghosts in it! Now you must fight for you life alongside your posse if any of you are to make it off this tin can alive!

#7 Old World

Developer: Mohawk Games

Publisher: Hooded Horse

Platform: PC

Release: 2022

Old World puts players in control of a kingdom in this 4X strategy game. Overall, the goal is to see this small little kingdom turn into a grand dynasty with a lineage that dates back several generations. Like other grand strategy games, players have to work in building up their kingdom. This means gathering resources, creating alliances, and building up families. However, the game does provide some random aspects through the game. For instance, nothing is predetermined when you start a new game, such as technological advancements. Developers also hope that fans take up with mods to support the game well after its initial launch. However, at the moment, we’re still waiting on the official release date to be unveiled.

#6 Monark

Developer: Lancarse

Publisher: NIS America

Platform: PC, PS4, PS5

Release: February 22, 2022

Lancarse has a team of skilled developers who have helped out with Persona and Shin Megami Tensei franchises. Now, they have a brand new game coming out into the marketplace later this year. Players will find another school-based RPG where players are tossed into a different world and fighting off demons. So far, it looks like the academy we’ll be attending contains barriers that separates itself from the outside world. However, a mysterious mist soon floods the area leaving players on a journey to figure out what’s going on. We’re certainly interested in seeing just how Monark handles and, more importantly, compares to the franchises already mentioned. Regardless, the game is still said to be turn-based, where you’ll send out commands to your party against enemies.

#5 Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate – Daemonhunters

Release date: May 5, 2022

Developer: Complex Games

Publisher: Frontier Developments plc

Platform: Microsoft Windows

Incredibly long name aside, Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate – Daemonhunters (see? Told you it was a long name) lets you play as one of the most unique units in the franchise: The Grey Knights. A group so secretive that even their history is mired in suspicion due to mind wipes and executions!

But no matter their backstories, you’re about to lead a group of them into one of the darkest parts of the galaxy in order to stop the corruption that is spreading within them!

You’ll need to build up your unit, your base, your weaponry, and more, all in order to fight the terrors that are coming. Will you be ready for them?

#4 Expeditions: Rome

Developer: Logic Artists

Publisher: THQ Nordic

Platform: PC

Release: January 20, 2022

Another Expeditions game is available for players to try out. If you don’t recall, there are two other previous installments of this franchise, Expeditions: Conquistador and Expeditions: Viking. These games put players into different eras and settings as you lead empires and provide protection for your people. Finally, this year we have Expeditions: Rome, which has players taking the role of a young commander named Legatus. Players will be working through the different ranks in a military career to reclaim their right as Rome’s commander. Like the past games, this is a turn-based combat game where you’ll lead your people into a prosperous life while overcoming political dramas and military opponents.

#3 Marvel’s Midnight Suns

Developer: Firaxis Games

Publisher: 2K Games

Platform: PS4, NS, X/S, PC, PS5, XBO

Release: 2022

Later this year, fans of the Marvel franchise will see the launch of a new tactical RPG. So far, we know that the game is loosely based around the comic book series Rise of the Midnight Sons. If you’re not familiar with the series, this came out back in the 1990s. We know so far is that players will be taking on a new character role rather than an established hero. In this game, you’re The Hunter, the offspring of the demonic beast Lilith. With Lilith awakened through Hydra, players rely on the only person possible to take the enemy out, her child.

#2 Warno

Developer: Eugen Systems

Publisher: Eugen Systems

Platform: PC

Release: January 20, 2022

Warno throws players into a fictional World War III that kicks off during the Cold War era. This game would throw the NATO and Warsaw Pact into battle. Players here would command their military into war as you took control of helicopters, aircraft, tanks, and other specialized armory vehicles into the battlefield. Developers are also delivering fans four campaigns to go through, each with scripted operations and tactical missions in various countries and environments. So far, the game is available to play right now, and it’s received quite a bit of praise from players. However, the game is in early access, so you can expect the project to receive a series of updates as the developers continue working on the project.

#1 Total War: Warhammer III

Developer: Creative Assembly, Feral Interactive

Publisher: Feral Interactive, Sega

Platform: PC

Release: February 17, 2022

Later this year, we’re getting Total War: Warhammer trilogy where players are going to the Realm of Chaos. We’re still waiting a bit for more information to come out. Still, we know that this time around, rather than having four factions to work, Total War: Warhammer III will be coming out with six different factions, including the four Chaos Gods and Kislev and Cathay. Likewise, we know that the map will be pretty large compared to previous installments. Fans of the franchise can hopefully get their hands on this game within February of 2022. That’s, of course, there are no unexpected delays that end up pushing this game further into later this year.