Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic – How To Unlock Cheat Codes On Switch | Patch 1.02 Guide

In a surprise for fans of the series, Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic was re-released on select platforms back in November of 2021. It was a welcome re-release that did experience controversy — specifically, the weird text boxes. That complaint is finally addressed in a recent patch, but we’re not here to talk about fonts. We’re here to talk about cheat codes. The latest patch includes a way for players to open a hidden cheat menu that’s never appeared before.

This is both cool and not-that-surprising. Adding cheat codes to re-releases is standard procedure over at Square Enix. Final Fantasy 7, 8 & 9 all have additional cheat codes added. These games are mostly designed for mobile devices, and some of the cheat codes are incredibly useful on these old games. Knights of the Old Republic is no different. If you save at the wrong spot and get yourself stuck, or just want to speed up a particularly tricky dungeon, now you can easily toggle on cheats to blast your way through the Sith Empire.

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic was also re-released on PC, iOS & Android — and we haven’t figured out how to access the cheat menu on those platforms without controller support.

How To Unlock The Cheat Menu

The cheat menu was discovered by u/pipo198, and the method for unlocking it is very simple. You don’t need to input any codes or complete any milestones.

Cheat Menu: Nintendo Switch – Press the [Left Thumbstick] three times quickly.

The cheat menu has multiple powerful options for easy cheating. Here’s a list of all the functions.

Add any feat, power or skill

Add 1000 experience

Add 5000 experience

Add 10000 experience

Turbo Speed

Create Item

Spawn Cheat Bot

Selecting options like “Add any feat” or “Create Item” opens a list you can choose to unlock. This is a pretty extensive bunch of cheats — and I have to assume they’re designed specifically for the iOS / Android market. Cheat menus are common on mobile re-releases of video games. I don’t know why. I just know that I love cheats, so I’m happy to see more.