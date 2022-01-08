Lost Judgement: How To Beat The Robotics Club | Most Annoying Side-Quest Guide

Don’t let the name Lost Judgement fool you. This is a Yakuza game through-and-through, and like those games, you’ll have one huge side-quest to beat if you really want to feel like you’ve completed the game. In Lost Judgement, that major side-quest is called School Stories. To discover the identity of the villainous professor, your detective hero will have to infiltrate multiple after-school activities. Most of these activities are fun and easy to accomplish, even if they’re also surprisingly involved.

But the most difficult by far is the Robotics Club. In this series of minigames, you’ll have to develop and customize three robots then deploy them in battle. Without the right knowledge, you can get crushed easily — early on, it seems totally impossible to win. If you know how to get the rare materials you need and what the best loadout is, then this game gets significantly easier. If you want to finally beat Lost Judgement’s hardest roadblock, here’s all the steps you need.

How To Beat The Robotics Club | Tips & Tricks

Upgrading your battery is the most important thing.

Before doing anything, you’ll want to change the difficulty. Go to the Settings and change the Difficulty from Normal to Simple. There’s no benefit to playing on Normal, you won’t get more rewards, and you can just change the difficulty back to Normal after beating this series of quests.

Upgrade Batteries ASAP : The most important resource for your robots is the Battery. To develop better batteries, you’ll need to get Gleaming Aluminum — you can purchase these at the General Goods Cart in the northeast area of Ijincho.

: The most important resource for your robots is the Battery. To develop better batteries, you’ll need to get — you can purchase these at the in the northeast area of Ijincho. This store also has High-Purity Lead, High-End Wire and other materials that are required to upgrade your robots.

Always go to capture the enemy base.

When the quests get more difficult, you’ll want to change your party make-up. Here’s a quick, basic loadout that makes matches much easier.

Deus : Use Speed Type. Equip the Stealth Chip and Move Speed. Equip the Gorilla weapon for an instant melee kill.

: Use Speed Type. Equip the Stealth Chip and Move Speed. Equip the Gorilla weapon for an instant melee kill. Ex : Use Assault Type. Equip MG / Sniper Ranged Weapon + Enhance Range Attack

: Use Assault Type. Equip MG / Sniper Ranged Weapon + Enhance Range Attack Machine: Use Assault Type. Equip MG / Sniper Ranged Weapon + Enhance Range Attack

Basically, you’ll want to use two Assault bots with ranged weapons. You can also change your tactics and equip Assault Type on Deus (PC) with a Sniper — then set one of your AI helpers with the Speed Type. Give the Speed Type the Capture AI while you snipe enemies. The AI is surprisingly good at getting the pieces.

Focus on capturing pieces first. If you’re capturing the pieces, save up three, grab them before the enemies, then place them to block one half of the field.

If your ally is capturing, just place pieces as they’re found and focus on shooting enemies.

Place pieces in a path directly toward the enemy base. Once you’re close to the base, save enough pieces to finish the game by placing a piece on the enemy base.

If you focus on just capturing the enemy base, you’ll have a much easier time. Don’t bother trying to place more blocks. Instead, make a beeline straight for the enemy base until you can capture it. That’s always the best strategy.