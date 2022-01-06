15 Best NEW Co-op Games of 2022

2022 is completely filled with some incredible games. There are bound to be quite a few titles you’re waiting to pick up at launch. However, if you’re after something a bit more enticing to play with friends, then we have you covered. In this list, we have the best cooperative games available in 2022. Check out this page often, as we’ll continue to update it with new thrilling installments.

#15 Endless Dungeon

Developer: Amplitude Studios, Playdigious

Publisher: Sega

Platforms: PC, NS, PS4, PS5, X/S

Release: NA

Local Co-Op – 3 Players

Online Co-Op – 3 Players

Another Endless title is coming out, called Endless Dungeon. This is said to be a rogue-lite tactical action game where players are teaming up to check out a long-abandoned space station. Unfortunately, the shipwrecked group is quickly uncovering the space station is home to countless alien species. Unfortunately, we haven’t seen too much of the game lately at the time of writing this game description. Likewise, we’re left waiting to see just when this game will hit the marketplace.

#14 Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Developer: Traveller’s Tales

Publisher: Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment

Platforms: PC, NS. PS4, PS5, XBO, X/S

Release: 2022

Local Co-Op – 2 Players

Online Co-Op – Not Supported

Lego games are always a fan favorite. They are small parody versions of different source material movies. We’ve seen a few Lego Star Wars games released in the past, and there is another installment you might be interested in playing this year. The whole gang is back with Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga. Spanning across the nine Skywalker saga episodes, players can go through the entire journey from the start or pick which episode to dive into. You’ll find memorable moments from each movie represented in the game. Likewise, we can expect the development team to work out the mechanics, especially with combat, whether lightsabers, blasters, or using the Force. At the moment, this looks like a two-player cooperative experience for local gameplay.

#13 The Outlast Trials

Developer: Red Barrels

Publisher: Red Barrels

Platforms: PC

Release: 2022

Local Co-Op – Not Supported

Online Co-Op – 4 Players

Outlast is a thrilling horror experience full of jump scares, twists and turns. While two mainline installments are available, we should get our hands on The Outlast Trials this year. The game doesn’t have too much information out there right now when writing this description. However, it looks like it will be just as sadistic and terrifying an experience. Set during the Cold War, players are recruited to a company where they experiment on different brainwashing methods. Up to four players can join a game and attempt to escape the facility together. We imagine that there will be plenty of fleeing and hiding away from the enemy, just like with the first two installments. You might want to avoid this game if you’re not a fan of jump scares.

#12 Warhammer 40,000: Darktide

Developer: Fatshark

Publisher: Fatshark

Platforms: PC, X/S

Release: 2022

Local Co-Op – Not Supported

Online Co-Op – 4 Players

If you enjoy the Vermintide franchise, then there is Warhammer 40,000: Darktide installment. This is another 4-player co-op action game within the hive city of Tertium. It’s looking like another wave-based AI battle to deal with. We know that there is a mix of melee and ranged combat while there also being a class system. Players can upgrade their gear and load-outs as they progress, but we’re still waiting for more details to come out. Currently, the developers are hoping to get Warhammer 40,000: Darktide within the spring of this year.

#11 Saints Row

Developer: Volition

Publisher: Deep Silver

Platforms: PC, PS4, PS5, XBO, X/S

Release: August 23, 2022

Local Co-Op – Not Supported

Online Co-Op – 2 Players

Saints Row is getting a reboot of sorts in 2022. With a new cast of characters and setting, plenty of heists to take part in, and territory to claim. Now it looks like you can raise hell with a friend and barrel down the streets together. Saints Row will feature two-player cooperative gameplay support that is drop in and drop out. So nothing will drastically change up in your game if you decide to have a friend join in on the fun. However, it does come with some perks if you want to keep your progression made. When a player joins another game, they’ll find that the missions completed will be carried over to their own game. So this means if you’re new to the game and join another player who is a bit further in the campaign when you eventually reach some of the missions you’ve done together, your game will skip them. Similar to how other games are handled, players can freely roam around since this is an open-world title. It’s only when a new mission is started that the duo is warped back together.

#10 Total War: Warhammer III

Developer: Creative Assembly

Publisher: Sega

Platforms: PC

Release: February 17, 2022

Local Co-Op – Not Supported

Online Co-Op – 4 Players

It’s been a few years now, but we’re finally getting the third Total War: Warhammer installment sometime in 2022. This is the conclusion to the Total War: Warhammer trilogy where players are going to the Realm of Chaos. We’re still waiting a bit for more information to come out, but we do know that this time around, rather than having four factions to work, Total War: Warhammer III will be coming out with six different factions, which include the four Chaos Gods along with Kislev and Cathay. Likewise, we know that the map will be pretty large compared to previous installments, so there’s even more content for you and your friends to progress through.

#9 Babylon’s Fall

Developer: PlatinumGames

Publisher: Square Enix

Platforms: PC, PS4, PS5

Release: March 3, 2022

Local Co-Op – Not Supported

Online Co-Op – 4 Players

Babylon’s Fall is all about going through a massive tower. Players are taking the role of a Sentinel who is tasked with reaching the peak of the Ziggurat. However, each floor brings nothing but hostile ferocious enemies and dungeon areas to clear out. Few will make it up to the top, but at least you can join in with some friends online. Players can team up and attempt to clear out the different floors together. In addition, players can split up loot to forge better weapons and gear. For instance, we know that there are swords, staffs, bows, hammers, and shields. That should make for plenty of different weapon combinations for your team. Likewise, this is a PlatinumGames title, which means fluid and fast-paced hack and slash combat.

#8 Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

Developer: Gearbox Software

Publisher: 2K Games

Platforms: PC, PS4 PS5, XBO, X/S

Release: March 25, 2022

Local Co-Op – 2 Players

Online Co-Op – 4 Players

While you don’t need to play Borderlands to enjoy Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, there are a few elements brought out from the franchise. For starters, we have the iconic Tiny Tina character, a ton of loot to uncover, and an action-packed game that’s best enjoyed with friends. Players can enjoy this game locally or online, where you can group together for an epic adventure. We know that this is more of a high fantasy storyline where we are trading more of the firearms for mythical weapons and magical spells. The video game doesn’t have a ton of information out right now. We know that we’ll get to choose from different character classes and play around with the various skills.

#7 Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six: Extraction

Developer: Ubisoft

Publisher: Ubisoft

Platforms: PC, PS4, PS5, XBO, X/S

Release: January 20, 2022

Local Co-Op – Not Supported

Online Co-Op – 3 Players

The Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six franchise is full of tactical FPS experiences. After Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six: Siege release, the developers are bringing out a somewhat similar installment. With Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six: Extraction, players battle to fight off an alien parasite. It’s still shaping into a tactical experience with players using various tools and weapons to gun down their targets. However, you’ll also need to ensure your team doesn’t become infected, which means keeping everyone whole and safe. This game is a competitive online FPS, and best of all, it’s set to be included on Xbox Game Pass as a launch title. Therefore, you’ll gain access to the game across Xbox consoles along with the PC platform. However, you can still purchase this game if you don’t have Game Pass. Likewise, those on PlayStation platforms will have to pay for the base game to enjoy this title.

#6 Kerbal Space Program 2

Developer: Intercept Games Squad

Publisher: Private Division

Platforms: PC, PS4, PS5, XBO, X/S

Release: 2022

Local Co-Op – Not Supported

Online Co-Op – 4 Players

Kerbal Space Program threw players into a game to build up different rockets. It was a constant battle of trying to get rockets built correctly and not randomly explode into a million little pieces. Still, it was a ton of fun, and this year we’re getting a sequel. The sequel is going to be quite a bit like the original installment. There is bound to be plenty of trial and error. Although, it does look like the developers are going back to fine-tune the tools to make the actual build process a bit easier to manage. We know multiplayer is coming, but the details have yet to be unveiled. Still, it does look like players can build up rockets together, interstellar travel, and colonize the galaxy.

#5 Redfall

Credit: Arkane

Developer: Arkane Studios

Publisher: Bethesda Softworks

Platforms: PC, X/S

Release: 2022

Local Co-Op – Not Supported

Online Co-Op – 4 Players

Redfall comes from the development team Arkane Studios, who recently brought out Deathloop. However, they are not far from delivering their next major video game release, Redfall. This game was just unveiled this past year, and it looks to be a four-player cooperative shooter. From what little we have seen of this game when writing this description, it’s a bit like Left 4 Dead. However, rather than being based around the undead zombies, this game is centered around vampires. Players will join together and fight off the various vampire creatures that flood the town of Redfall, Massachusetts. So far, we know that there will be four characters with their own unique abilities, whether it’s a deadly sharpshooter or supernatural powers like telekinesis. For now, the game is slated to hit the marketplace in the summer of 2022, exclusive for PC and Xbox Series X/S platforms.

#4 Gotham Knights

Developer: WB Games Montreal

Publisher: Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment

Platforms: PC, PS4, PS5, XBO, X/S

Release: 2022

Local Co-Op – Not Supported

Online Co-Op – 2 Players

Gotham Knights is an upcoming third-person action RPG. The title follows a dark storyline in which Bruce Wayne is killed. Sending off one final message, the fellow allies of Batman are alerted of his death. It’s up to Robin, Nightwing, Red Hood, and Batgirl to keep Gotham City safe. We’re likely going to see a few iconic enemies from Batman’s long-running history, but there is one particular group that players will be facing. The Court of Owls is featured in this game, a new enemy that was brought out from the New 52 Batman comic book series. Gotham Knights will feature a drop-in and drop-out mechanic like other multiplayer cooperative games. Likewise, the entire game was developed in mind for cooperative multiplayer. We know that each character will have their own unique abilities and playstyles. Since this game is limited to two-player cooperative gameplay, players should easily find a character to enjoy playing as. There is a leveling system in place, and the cooperative player will likely drop in with the same level as the host. Although, we know that the enemy characters will level up alongside the player, so you’ll always find a bit of a challenge no matter the map location.

#3 Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League

Credit: Rocksteady

Developer: Rocksteady Studios

Publisher: Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment

Platforms: PC, PS5, X/S

Release: 2022

Local Co-Op – Not Supported

Online Co-Op – 4 Players

After the Batman Arkham series, Rocksteady Studios is sticking around with the DC Comics universe a bit longer. Their next game is Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League, where four former criminals are forced into what is called Task Force X. In this game, we’re following Captain Boomerang, Deadshot, King Shark, and Harley Quinn as they fight off Brainiac and the brainwashed Justice League. This is another game that we’re eager to dive more into, but details and footage so far have been a bit scarce. With that said, it does look like the entire campaign is being developed to allow players to join in or drop out easily. Every mission can be completed either solo or with cooperative support. Likewise, all the characters can be controlled, so you’re never stuck with being just one member of the iconic Task Force X. For now, we’re waiting to see just how each character is played and what abilities they might have over their teammates.

#2 Elden Ring

Developer: FromSoftware

Publisher: Bandai Namco Entertainment

Platforms: PC, PS4, PS5, XBO, X/S

Release: February 25, 2022

Local Co-Op – Not Supported

Online Co-Op – 4 Players

FromSoftware’s next major release is Elden Ring, and it’s gained a strong following already. Just like with previous games from the studio, you can expect there to be cooperative multiplayer support. However, it’s not as easily done right from using the menu like past installments. Instead, there’s an actual process to summon aid and join someone’s game. Players essentially have to use in-game items. Fortunately, to offer aid doesn’t cost anything, but you will need to ensure you have enough resources available to request the aid of your friend. Essentially, after you use an item, your friend can join in through their copy of the game. Thankfully, the game offers some password settings to help make it a bit easier to get your friend into a game and not a random player. However, you’ll want to be cautious. Even though this is a cooperative experience, you will find that the secondary player is a bit limited. They can’t carry as many restoratives and won’t open chests. Likewise, if they are killed, they are transported back into their own world.

#1 Dying Light 2: Stay Human

Developer: Techland

Publisher: Techland

Platforms: PC, NS, PS4, PS5, XBO, X/S

Release: February 4, 2022

Local Co-Op – Not Supported

Online Co-Op – 4 Players

Dying Light 2: Stay Human is one of the more anticipated games of 2022. This title has players thrown back into the post-apocalyptic world as they fight off the living undead. Like with the first game, there is a strong focus on parkour and melee combat. Meanwhile, the game itself is centered around a day and night cycle. During the day, the zombies are more passive. However, at night they become far more aggressive to deal with. Fortunately, players can join in together and go through the campaign. There is up to four-player support online, and with it comes the ability to go through the different missions. However, you will find one catch here. It seems that the game will follow one particular player throughout the campaign. The player hosting the game will be the individual making all the choices, which is a rather central focus of the game. Players will have various choices presented to them, and each will have a consequence. So while friends can join in on the ride, it’s up to the main player host to make these decisions.