Five Nights At Freddy’s: Security Breach – How To Unlock The Hidden Fire Escape Ending | Gold Collectible Locations

There is a fifth ending in Five Nights At Freddy’s: Security Breach, and you’ll have to scrounge up a ton of presents to earn it. Presents are the little boxes that contain collectible toys or upgrades for Gregory — upgrades to your flashlight, to Freddy’s battery life, or to your character. You’ll need to find 60 out of 77 present boxes, which is actually a lot easier than it sounds if you unlock the right upgrades by 6AM. The real trick is finding the rare Gold Plush dolls and knowing what to do.

This ending is a natural extension of a joke in one of the earlier missions. During the Prize Counter mission, player character Gregory tries to escape the Pizzaplex through a fire escape door in the VIP Area. Unfortunately, that door is only available for VIP guests. To earn VIP status, you’ll have to find most of the collectibles in the game. Collectibles become a breeze to collect once you’ve fully upgraded Freddy and unlocked the Roxy Eyes upgrade. Just check out the guides linked below for help with that, then come back here for all the details for yet another alternate ending.

How To Unlock The Fire Escape VIP Room Ending

Before you can unlock this ending, you need to complete the Prize Counter mission — this mission takes you to the fire escape behind the VIP Room. But, to use the fire escape, you must be a VIP. Later in the game, you’ll be able to do that.

To become a VIP, you need to find ~60 items . Items are anything you find in present boxes . This includes upgrades or collectibles. There are 77 presents total , so you don’t need to find them all.

You also must find all 6 gold plush collectibles.

If you have all of that, you can return to the fire escape in the Prize Counter area at 6AM. Now, when you approach the red door, you will get the option to Leave. If you select Leave, you’ll get a unique ending.

Instead of leaving quietly, Freddy Fazbear burns down the Mega Pizzaplex! That’s one way to solve the problem.

To make completing this step easier, collect Roxy’s Eyes upgrade — with the eyes on Freddy Fazbear, you can see through walls and spot the highlighted box-shaped objects. That makes finding 50~ collectibles much, much easier. You’ll also want all the upgrades for Freddy and the ability to save after 6AM to make hunting much easier.

To get you started right, here’s where to find all 6 gold plush collectibles.

Golden Freddy : Rockstar Row – In Monty’s Room, behind the arcade machine.

: Rockstar Row – In Monty’s Room, behind the arcade machine. Golden Roxy : Rockstar Row – Enter the Maintenance Tunnels through the Freddy Fazbear door once you’ve unlocked Monty’s Claws. Smash through the gate with the Staff Robot to find this present.

: Rockstar Row – Enter the Maintenance Tunnels through the Freddy Fazbear door once you’ve unlocked Monty’s Claws. Smash through the gate with the Staff Robot to find this present. Golden Chica : Loading Dock – In the Cafeteria Area, look behind the service counter.

: Loading Dock – In the Cafeteria Area, look behind the service counter. Golden Sun : Atrium – Go to the closed Foxy’s Cove area and enter the door for the diorama lighthouse.

: Atrium – Go to the closed Foxy’s Cove area and enter the door for the diorama lighthouse. Golden Moon : Daycare Theater – Hidden in the secret Balloon Boy arcade machine room. To enter this room, you need to find 4 cardboard cutouts and take pictures of them with the camera acquired when confronting Monty. To begin the mini-quest, you need to find the Foxy Poster in the Daycare Theater . You need to take pictures of all the cutouts around the map with the camera and their eyes will glow. Chica : Atrium – Check the Kid’s Cove area for a Chica cardboard cutout. It’s in the southeast of Level 1. Freddy : Backstage – In the Rehearsal room behind the main stage. Foxy : Daycare Theater – In the Basement, in the room next to where you acquire the maze key. Bonnie : West Arcade – Found in the Fazcade where you encounter DJ Music Man. Go to the Level 2 maintenance hallway past the Security Office. It’s to the left of the breaker switch.

: Daycare Theater – Hidden in the secret Balloon Boy arcade machine room. To enter this room, you need to find 4 cardboard cutouts and take pictures of them with the camera acquired when confronting Monty. To begin the mini-quest, you need to find the in the . You need to take pictures of all the cutouts around the map with the camera and their eyes will glow.

Do all that, and you’ll be able to get this secret ending — which kind of reveals a big secret. Vanny isn’t exactly who we thought she was after all!