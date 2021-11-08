Forza Horizon 5: How To Unlock The Best Car In The Game Free | Koenigsegg Jesko Guide

If you’ve got a need for speed, then the Koenigsegg Jesko is the ride you want to unlock ASAP in Forza Horizon 5. This super-speed vehicle is a returning wonder from Forza Horizon 4, where it was also considered one of the fastest (if not THE fastest) vehicle in the game. Normally, you’ll have to buy this hyper car for 2,800,000 credits in the AutoShow. If that’s too pricey for you — and seriously, how could it not be — there is an optional way to unlock this car totally for free. No strings attached.

And getting it isn’t even particularly hard. You will need to complete a full Horizon Story, but there are lots of those floating around each outpost region. In total, you can earn the best vehicle (so far) in just a few hours of playing, and without having to waste all your valuable cash. You can save your money for tinkering later and boosting the Koenigsegg Jesko ever further into the outer limits of ultra speed.

More Forza Horizon 5 guides:

How To Unlock Free Fast Travel | How To Beat Unbeatable Drivatars | How To Get The Fastest Car For Free

How To Unlock The Koenigsegg Jesko | Fastest Car In The Game Location

Through the Car Collection menu, we can quickly view all the different ways you can unlock the Koenigsegg Jesko just by selecting it. There are three ways displayed; buying it through the AutoShow, WheelSpin drop, or by earning an accolade called Cinema Irrealiste.

How To Unlock Cinema Irrealiste Accolade: To unlock this accolade, you must unlock 3 Stars on all chapters of V10.

The V10 Story is available in the Horizon Baja outpost. To earn the accolade, you need to get 3 Star rating in all chapters — in this story, you’re a stuntman for a big movie. There are 11 Chapters and you’ll need to do your best, but they aren’t prohibitively difficult. There’s so much to do in the game, it can take awhile before you jump into this challenge. If you want to start driving fast sooner rather than later, this is where you’ll want to go.