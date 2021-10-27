Guardians of the Galaxy: How To Solve The Infinite Fog Puzzle | Chapter 10 Guide

The infinite fog puzzle appears deep in Chapter 10 of Guardians of the Galaxy — and the solution is simpler than you might think. In this head-scratching sequence, you’ll run down corridors and fight enemies as fog appears. Like in previous encounters, your team will discuss what they’re hearing in the fog, then those same creatures will appear to attack. The only difference is that this time Peter Quill has a say. Depending on which of the two choices you select, different enemies will appear.

At first, it seems like the obvious choice is to select easier enemies. You can choose between Eyeballs and Hellraisers, or Jellies and Nova Corp — the choices just keep on going. If you only select the easier enemies, you’ll be fighting for an infinite amount of time. If you’ve figured out the solution to this puzzle, you don’t have to fight a single battle. This is how it works.

More Guardians of the Galaxy guides:

All Guardian Items | Collectibles Locations | All Bonus Costumes | Outfits Locations | Best Perks To Get Early | How To Unlock Doors In Chapter 7 | What Happens If You Sell Groot Or Rocket

How To Solve The Infinite Fog Puzzle | Chapter 10 Guide

In Chapter 10, you’ll reach a section late in the level where you pass through a tunnel into a fog-covered arena. Your team will argue over what monsters they hear and Peter Quill can interrupt to say what monsters he hears. Whatever he hears will spawn and attack. As long as you select which monsters you hear, you will infinitely repeat this room — it just goes on forever and cycles through different enemy combinations.

Infinite Fog Solution: To solve this puzzle and escape, SAY NOTHING. Yes, that’s right. Purposefully don’t reply. Open the Star-Lord reply menu, and select (…) to end the argument.

If you say nothing, the left tunnel will uncover instead of the right, allowing your team to progress into the end of the chapter. And there’s no good reason to kill enemies forever! You don’t earn any more XP or anything for fighting longer battles.