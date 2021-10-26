Guardians of the Galaxy: What Happens If You Sell Groot or Rocket | Chapter 4 Choice Guide

Guardians of the Galaxy is a game about choices. Frequently you’ll be presented with choices to side with different characters in your crew, and depending on your choices, different things will happen. You can side with Gamora over Drax, side with Rocket, or support Groot — whatever you decide, your crew will change their perspective on you, and it can lead to some pretty big changes in the campaign. The biggest change has to be in Chapter 4.

In Chapter 4 of Guardians of the Galaxy, your team meets with Lady Hellbender to sell her a monster. You can choose between two options — Groot or Rocket. Rocket is very opinionated and doesn’t want to sell Groot, while Groot (and the rest of the team) prefer the big tree man’s more monstrous qualities. Depending on who you choose, Chapter 4 plays out almost completely differently. The story beats are similar, the end results are the same, but the actual events are totally different. That includes the level layout and your objectives. Even the big set piece scenes are totally remixed. Its worth it just to see how everything changes on a repeat playthrough.

In Chapter 3, you’ll get a choice — Sell Groot or Sell Rocket. Depending on your choice, Chapter 4 will play out completely differently. Its essentially an entirely different level, and nothing else like this happens in the entire game.

Selling Rocket | What Happens

No matter what, selling Rocket does not go well. Lady Hellbender will not be convinced to buy Rocket, no matter what you say — instead, she’ll send her soldiers after you. The team immediately retreats into the castle, dodging unbreakable laser drone traps and shooting their way to the interior vault to steal the money they need.

There is a bonus. In the vault, you can steal extra cash — you can steal upwards of 12,000 units. Inside the vault, you’ll also trigger a cutscene once you gain 9,000. After that, poison gas will drop into the room. You can give yourself more time to collect units by freezing the vents where poison gas is pouring in. When the room is clear, you can grab the last remaining unit stockpiles then escape.

Selling Groot | What Happens

Selling Groot goes over a whole lot better. Instead of failing, you can convince Lady Hellbender to purchase Groot — sending him deep into her menagerie, where you’ll have to fight to rescue him.

Either way you’ll have to fight the big monster boss at the end and betray Lady Hellbender, but you will get the money in different ways — and the path through each version of the level is totally different, making this absolutely something you’ll want to change on a second playthrough. Just remember that you can’t change your choices in Chapter Select. You’ll have to start a totally new game to see the alternate path.