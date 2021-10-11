Back 4 Blood: How To Play Exactly Like Left 4 Dead | Deck Build Guide

Back 4 Blood wears its influences on its sleeve — this is a new Left 4 Dead, through and through. Developer Turtle Rock Studios makes no bones about it, and why should they? We’ve all been waiting for more L4D-style cooperative FPS action, so its about time someone stepped up to the plate. But longtime fans might want B4B to been even MORE like L4D. Well, that’s totally possible with the right build.

If you work hard enough to unlock cards for your deck, you can turn yourself in a gun-slinging backpedaling melee master. Movement is much heavier in B4B, and Aim-Down-Sights is important for taking out swarms of undead creatures. If you’re not feeling the innovations, these are the perk cards you’ll need to feel more old-school. By now, L4D is nostalgic, and if you want to recapture the running-and-gunning fun of those games, you’ll want to check out these cards. The tricky part is just unlocking them. These are the cards to look out for.

Pick These Cards For A L4D-Like Playstyle

We’ve selected 10 cards that make your character much closer to L4D — sprinting is disabled, but your movement speed is increased. Aim-Down-Sights is disabled, but your accuracy (and damage) while shooting-from-the-hip is much, much better. All of these cards are designed to give you a big bonus while taking away some of the (sometimes unnecessary) extra features in B4B. Even your melee is better, just like L4D!

: +30% Weakspot Damage DISABLES: Aim Down Sights

: No Movement Penalty for Strafe and Backpedal DISABLES: Sprint

: +40% Melee Attack Speed, +40% Melee Stamina Efficiency. Your Melee Attacks no longer stick in tough enemies. DISABLES: Aim Down Sights

: +50% Weakspot Damage -75% ADS Move Speed

: +50% Accuracy DISABLES: Aim Down Sights

: +15% Damage Resistance, +10% Health DISABLES: Aim Down Sights

: +50% Reload Speed DISABLES: Aim Down Sights

Shooting Gloves: +25% Weapon Swap Speed

Dash: +5% Move Speed

Superior Cardio: +20% Stamina, +20% Sprint Efficiency, +5 Health

This only covers 10/15 cards, and the final cards on this list are totally optional. You can swap out the last set of cards to match your playstyle — I absolutely recommend grabbing medic-related cards if you’re the team medic, or cards based on your preferred damage-dealing weapons. The rest of the build is up to you, but by unlocking these cards, your character might just feel a little more familiar.