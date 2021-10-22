16 Best Looking Video Game Graphics Of 2021 So Far

We’re nearly through 2021, and there have been some incredibly great-looking video games to have already been released this year. Likewise, with more virtual events and streams set to take place, there are likely even more great video games being added into the 2021 calendar year to keep an eye out for. In this list, we will showcase a few video game titles that we found to be quite visually pleasing. Likewise, with the latest generation of video game consoles out now for players to pick up, these games will be able to make the most out of the latest hardware. However, these games are not ranked in any particular order. Without further ado, here are some of the best-looking video game graphics of 2021 so far.

Disclaimer Update: Crimson Desert, The Day Before, Dying Light 2 Stay Human, Horizon Forbidden West, Atmoic Heart, and ILL removed due to delays.

#16 Back 4 Blood

Platform: PC, PS4, PS5, XBO, X/S

Release Date : October 12, 2021

Genre: Survival horror

Back 4 Blood is the spiritual successor to the iconic Left 4 Dead franchise. While the same developers behind the iconic video game IP no longer have access to make a new installment, they have brought out a similar game. Back 4 Blood once again puts players into the role of survivors fighting off a slew of undead zombies. You’ll deal with a variety of different undead zombies and have a slew of weapons to use against them. This time around, the developers wanted to bring a new mechanic into the mix. Now players have a card system where they can unlock cards and add them to their characters. Ultimately, that will give the character a buff to use in various attributes such as more damage. However, the AI will also have a card system attached, so you’ll constantly deal with different buffed enemies. Again, since this game is a spiritual successor to Left 4 Dead, players will play together in a team rather than relying on AI teammates.

#15 Forza Horizon 5

Platform: PC, XBO, X/S

Release Date : May 7, 2021

Genre: Racing

The Forza franchise is a beloved racing game series. Each new installment brings out plenty of racing game enthusiasts onto the next game. This year we’re getting Forza Horizon 5. Here the game will toss players into a Mexico-inspired map. It’s been stated to be the most extensive map for the series yet. These games were always visually pleasing with the different cars and the environments they could race around in. Since we’re on a large map, there is a variety of terrains and roads to take. You’ll have lush jungles, cities, to even more harsh mountainous terrains. There are bound to be plenty of areas to explore within as you roam around. Although, there is also plenty of different races to partake in. If you played the previous installment, you know that the game had races based around different terrains, roadways, and even vehicle types.

#14 Battlefield 2042

Platform: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S

Release Date : November 19, 2021

Genre: FPS

Battlefield is finally getting another installment to the franchise this year. Battlefield 2042 is taking a new direction with the game. Rather than being a game that features both a single-player campaign and a multiplayer component, DICE opted to scrap the single-player component altogether. Instead, this is a multiplayer game where you’ll go through different game modes and battle in an over-the-top action-packed FPS. Much like the previous installments, players will go through big set pieces, typically full of highly destructive environments. However, one new element to this game is the introduction to Portals. This is a game mode that allows players to make different tweaks and adjustments to the gameplay. As a result, we can see matches featuring various weapons, both modern and classic era.

#13 Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut

Platform: PS4, PS5

Release Date : August 20, 2021

Genre: Stealth

The Ghost of Tsushima game is not necessarily new. This title was initially launched back in 2020. However, there was a new edition that came out called Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut. Overall, the game always looked rather beautiful. Players were stepping into the role of a samurai who had to face a Mongol invasion. Now in 2021, we have the Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut. With this edition, players could get the game that included the base title but a new storyline expansion on a nearby island called Iki. Once again, you’ll be facing the Mongol invasion. Although, if you wanted the visual enhancements with new 4K options, this is a game you would want to pick up for the PlayStation 5. That console alone would also grant players access to the DualSense controller features. Unfortunately, the PlayStation 5 is a bit hard to come by these days, so, fortunately, it’s a game that can still be picked up and enjoyed on the PlayStation 4.

#12 Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Platform: PS5

Release Date : June 11, 2021

Genre: Platformer

A new Ratchet & Clank game came out this year. Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is another thrilling installment to the franchise, although a bit more toned down than those earlier game releases. Regardless, here the big focus is a new tool that players will be using to save the day. Essentially, this game has the player using a tool to create tether portals that allow our heroes to quickly jump around the level easily or open up brand new worlds. It’s a pretty stunning feat to see one giant level open up from a portal where you’re greeted with a completely different environment. Developers were also crediting the mechanic to the power of Sony’s PlayStation 5 and, more specifically, the SSD, which made for incredibly fast loading times. This is still a platformer and one that you could jump into without having to play the past games. Although, those that come in with some previous knowledge of Ratchet & Clank might get a bit more appreciation here.

#11 Returnal

Platform: PS5

Release Date : April 30, 2021

Genre: Third-Person Shooter

Returnal was an interesting roguelike game that came out for the PlayStation 5. This title has players taking the role of a female astronaut that crashed down onto an alien planet. Here you’re left wandering around the planet in search of a way off. However, it’s quickly discovered that hostile alien creatures roam the area. To find a way off the planet, you’ll have to battle against these creatures constantly. With that said, this game is quite a bit like a bullet hell. Keep your head on a swivel as you never know where an enemy will pop up and the projectiles you’ll have to avoid. Unfortunately, this game is only available on the PlayStation 5, but since Sony published it, there’s always a chance we could see it come out on the PC platform.

#10 Guardians of the Galaxy

Platform: PC, NS, PS4, PS5, XBO, X/S

Release Date : October 26, 2021

Genre: Action-Adventure

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy is another game coming out this year for the Marvel comic book franchise fans. This brand new storyline centers around the iconic Guardians of the Galaxy team working to save the day after a series of catastrophic events. It’s a third-person action-adventure game that has players solely taking on the role of Star-Lord while giving commands to the other members of the group like Rocket Raccoon and Groot. We’re still waiting for this game to make its way out into the marketplace, but with the source material having the group going from one planet to the next, it’s bound to bring out some rather beautiful environments and locations.

#9 The Ascent

Platform: PC, X/S, XBO

Release Date : July 29, 2021

Genre: Action RPG

The Ascent is a new game that came out into the marketplace this year. Currently, this is a title available for the PC and Xbox consoles right now. You’ll find that this is an action RPG title that puts players into a cyberpunk future where most people are practically enslaved to a megacorporation. Doing your daily routines, you discover that your corporation has gone out of business, leaving it a bloodbath of other factions moving into the place. In this game, you’re working to figure out what happened to the corporation while trying to stay alive. Being a cyberpunk game, most of the world is filled with bright neon colors while in a dystopia city.

#8 Call of Duty: Vanguard

Platform: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S

Release Date : November 5, 2021

Genre: FPS

Call of Duty fans has been getting new installments to the franchise on an annual basis. So we knew that there was going to be an installment coming out this year. That installment turned out to be Call of Duty: Vanguard which puts players back into the gritty World War Two era. We know that the narrative is based around the start of the special forces as they attempt to stop this war from progressing onward. Gameplay controls and mechanics will be similar to the likes of Modern Warfare, and we should see plenty of environments as we’ll go through different frontlines. Meanwhile, this should be quite the competitive multiplayer game if you’re after some online gameplay, or there’s the Zombies game mode. Here you’ll gun down waves of undead nazi zombies.

#7 Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade

Platform: PS5

Release Date : June 10, 2021

Genre: Action RPG

Final Fantasy VII fans have been asking Square Enix to provide a remake for the game. It took quite a few years, but this PlayStation JRPG classic finally got a remake. Unfortunately, the remake was developed to be released in parts, so we only have the first part available today. We’re also uncertain just how many parts there would be. Initially released for the PlayStation 4, those on the PlayStation 5 will want to take advantage of the Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade. This provides some graphical improvements to the game, which PlayStation 4 already looked quite impressive compared to the original installment. However, you’ll also find a new story arch here that’s centered around Yuffie.

#6 Hitman 3

Platform: PC, PS4, PS5, NS, XBO, X/S

Release Date : January 20, 2021

Genre: Stealth

The conclusion to the latest Hitman trilogy came out this year. Hitman 3 once again puts players back into the role of Agent 47. If you played the previous installments, then you know what to expect here. It’s a game where players have to travel to different lavish locations worldwide as they take out high-profile targets. From there, you’ll need to figure out how to take out the target best, keeping yourself out of sight, and of course, finding the necessary exits for a quick getaway. These games are always a ton of fun because of the set pieces they put you in. It’s always different, and you’re able to play around a bit with the environment when taking out the enemy.

#5 Resident Evil Village

Platform: PC, PS4, PS5, Stadia, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S

Release Date : May 7, 2021

Genre: Survival horror

Ever since Capcom brought out the RE Engine for 2017’s Resident Evil 7, their games have looked rather excellent. In 2021 we had a few games using the engine, but the game we wanted to highlight in particular is Resident Evil Village. This is the latest mainline installment to the Resident Evil franchise, where players are again taking the role of Ethan Winters a few years after Resident Evil 7. When Chris Redfield pops back up in Ethan’s world again, he’s thrown into a downward spiral where he’s forced into a new chaotic mess in a remote village. Here we have to explore this large village and the different homes, lairs, and even a castle to figure out what’s going on. I’ll, of course, refrain from spoiling anything more than that since this game is readily available for players to pick up and play right now. Capcom, over the years, has made the Resident Evil franchise atmospheric with plenty of details in an eerie world. That holds with Resident Evil Village, which you can play right now on both the PC and console platforms today. Fortunately, if you didn’t play Resident Evil 7, you can play a recap video to catch up on the premise with this new installment.

#4 The Medium

Platform: PC, Xbox Series X/S, PS5

Release Date : January 28, 2021

Genre: Psychological horror

Bloober Team is a pretty well-known video game development studio at this point. Over the years, they have dabbled into different genres for their games, such as strategy, puzzles, even a multiplayer online battle arena. However, they found their calling in 2016 when they attempted a psychological horror game called Layers of Fear. Since then, we had a Layers of Fear sequel, Observer, Blair Witch, and their most recent release, The Medium. For a good while before the January 28, 2021 release of The Medium, the developers stated that they required next-gen hardware to bring this game out. In this game, players take the role of a female medium tasked with helping spirits finish business that has kept them in the human realm. However, our protagonist was stuck with a recurring nightmare that has led her to investigate a murder involving a child. What made this game a bit appealing was that players could quickly split between worlds, one that was in the human realm and an otherworld featuring spirits. Through blending these worlds, players could solve a series of puzzles to get through certain obstacles.

#3 Kena: Bridge of Spirits

Platform: PC, PS4, PS5

Release Date : September 21, 2021

Genre: Action-adventure

Kena: Bridge of Spirits is a bit like The Medium because this game is also about helping spirits find closure and move onto the spirit world. However, this game is not a psychological horror game. This game resembles nothing like a horror title, but instead, it’s often compared more towards a Pixar animated film. Developed by an indie studio called Ember Lab, this is an action-adventure title where players follow a young girl named Kena who is aiding spirits and fighting off enemies using a power staff. In addition, the player can call upon a spirit companion known as Rot to help battle against enemies. Meanwhile, along the way of helping the spirits out, players will also restore the village area, which suffered from some tragedy. It’s a slightly shorter game, but it’s well worth the pickup for a debut title from this development studio.

#2 Far Cry 6

Platform: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Amazon Luna, Stadia

Release Date : October 7, 2021

Genre: First-person shooter

A new Far Cry installment came out this year. Far Cry 6 puts players into a fictional Caribbean island called Yara, which is under control by a harsh dictator, El Presidente Anton Castillo. With this ongoing battle for the island, players are taking the role of a guerilla fighter that’s part of a resistance to take down the government control of the island and return it to a peaceful state once again. If you enjoy the open-world aspect of Far Cry, then you might be delighted to know that this is the largest one yet for the Far Cry franchise. Being set on a tropical island, you can expect some lush environments to explore. Also, of course, you can expect plenty of missions to partake in, exploration, and even wildlife to aid you during the battle.

#1 Hood: Outlaws & Legends

Platform: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S

Release Date : May 10, 2021

Genre: Action

Hood: Outlaws and Legends is a PVE and PVP game centered around the Robinhood tale. Here players select a class and go through heist-type missions where the goal is to steal some treasure and escape. However, as you venture around, you must take out guards and find the sheriff to steal his key to obtain the treasure. The actual process to move the treasure is a bit difficult since you’ll be slow-moving, but if you work with your team, you should be able to make your way to the exit point. However, here’s where things can get even more tricky. There is another team somewhere else on the map that’s also dealing with the various guards and trying to navigate the sheriff for the treasure as well, so you’re not just dealing with enemy AI. Best of all, this game is available right now.

Bonus

Days Gone

Platform: PC, PS4

Release Date : May 18, 2021 PC

Genre: Survival Horror

A quick bonus game we want to toss in here is Days Gone. This game was already launched for the PlayStation 4 initially as an exclusive. However, Sony started to bring out their exclusives to the PC platform, and while that list was rather limited, one of the games that have been included in the mix is Days Gone. For those who missed out on the game, this is a title where players take the role of a former bike gang member that’s not trying to survive a world filled with the undead. Instead, it’s set in an open world where players can freely explore, gather resources, and attempt to complete a variety of quests. Meanwhile, the game thrives with the number of zombies it can load, which crafts up some massive hordes.