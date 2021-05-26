10 Best NEW Turn Based RPGs Of 2021

There are a ton of great new video game titles releasing in 2021 and there’s something for everyone across all kinds of genres. If you’re after some classic turn based RPG titles then we have you covered. In this list, we’re going to highlight some of the very best new turn based RPG titles that we can’t wait to get our hands on this year. We don’t have these listed in any particular way right now as we’re still waiting for quite a few of these games to release into the marketplace. But with that said, here are a few titles that we think you should be keeping on your radar.

#10 Ruined King: A League of Legends Story

Riot Games delivered a massively popular MOBA title into the marketplace with League of Legends. Since that title launched back in 2009, there are still countless fans logging in daily to play through some competitive matches. With that said, having an established IP and a slew of characters in its roster, it’s not surprising that Riot Games was looking to bring out some other titles based around the IP. We have seen Valorant released so far which is a competitive FPS title with hero-based characters. However, a game that is slated to launch in 2021 based around the IP is Ruined King: A League of Legends Story. The game is being developed outside of Riot Games through development studio Airship Syndicate who has brought out Battle Chasers: Nightwear along with Darksiders Genesis. We don’t know a ton about this game but so far we do know it’s a turn-based RPG that’s story-driven. Players will be setting sail with a group of League of Legends champions as they venture to the Shadow Isles. It’s here that a strange black mist quickly shrouded the Isles making it an adventure to those that are daring enough to venture into the mist and seek out what secrets lay ahead.

#9 Cris Tales

Cris Tales is an upcoming JRPG set to release this July 20, 2021. The title comes from an indie development team from Columbia named Dreams Uncoporated and it’s made to be similar to past iconic JRPG titles. Visually this game looks rather stunning and it’s sure to gain some attention alone. Meanwhile, the story is based around a young orphan girl named Crisbell who discovers she possesses the power of being a time mage. Through her newfound powers, Crisbell learns that the future is full of decay and ruin. Now to save her village our hero is forced into traveling to the past and future with a team of allies. This has plenty of players eager to dive into the title when it launches, but if you’re uncertain if this is a title worth investing in when it launches, then you’ll find that there is a demo readily available so that you’re able to try the game out yourself.

#8 Rogue Lords

Rogue Lords puts players in the role of the devil. This title starts out where you’re cast out from the earthly realm by a group of demon hunters. Forced into returning to hell and slowly regaining strength, players burst back up to the surface years later to once again attempt to overtake humanity. Using the aid of other diabolical enemies that signed a deal with the devil years ago, players will be joining in with the likes of the Headless Horseman, Dracula, and Bloody Mary. This is a turn-based RPG where you’ll need to carefully take out humanity with your various powers and attributes. However, being that you’re the devil, you’ll be able to tweak and adjust the rules in your favor. By sacrificing their health, players can make adjustments to companions, reset cool downs, and offer buffs. With that said, you’ll need to think carefully about your decisions during battle as soon as you deplete your health your run will come to an end.

#7 Echo Generation

Echo Generation is a game that’s set in the 1990s where you’re following a group of kids that takes it upon themselves to investigate a supernatural crash that took place nearby your home. Players will venture around and recruit new kids to join in your quest to search the area and battle against all sorts of different monsters that have popped up. To save your hometown, you’ll need to rack up experience points, level up your party, and win the various battles to clear the area away from hostile creatures. If you enjoy games like Earthbound movies or shows like The Goonies and Stranger Things, you’ll likely want to jump on this game when it hits the marketplace sometime later this year.

#6 Keylocker

Another game we have coming up is an indie cyberpunk JRPG called Keylocker. This is a bit of a wacky game where music is an outlaw and we’re joining Bobo as she attempts to overthrow the regime and break free from a tyrannical world. Players are going through this world, meeting NPCs, and forming a band that will battle against government control. Since this is a music-focused storyline, there is rhythm-based combat that will pop up which means timing the button presses to the beat in order to deliver a powerful attack or defense. It’s also been noted that this game will have multiple endings so there is room to replay the title afterward to see the outcomes of different choices you make throughout the campaign. Currently, the developers have a “when it’s ready” release date for this game, but we are hoping to see this title pop up sometime this year.

#5 Digimon Survive

Digimon was the big competitor against Pokemon and while it didn’t quite hit the big strides that Pokemon was able to, there is still a rather massive following. We have a new video game coming out sometime later this year with Digimon Survive. This is a bit darker approach to the series where we follow a group of friends mysteriously being swallowed up into a different world. With Digimon attacking anyone nearby, our group of characters will have to battle their way through his world in hopes of finding a way back home. We know that this game will have plenty of choices that players can make which will alter the storyline and even endings they can receive. You can very well find some characters not making it out alive by the choices you make as well. While Digimon Survive was meant to be a 2020 release, it was pushed back due to the coronavirus pandemic. At the moment, we’re not entirely sure just when we’ll receive this game but so far it’s slated to launch at some point this year.

#4 Darkest Dungeon 2

Fans of the 2016 release Darkest Dungeon is getting a sequel this year. Within the first Darkest Dungeon players are recruiting and training up heroes as they go through an adventure with a slew of monsters awaiting ahead. As you progress forward, you’re not only having to manage your team’s stats but their stress as well from the fear and paranoia of what lies ahead. It was a big hit with fans and now we can get ready to try out the sequel this year through early access on the Epic Games Store. Not a ton of information has been released for this game although we do know that we’ll see some familiar companions return with a new 3D visual. Players can also expect new enemies, challenges, and a more refined combat system as well but again we’re left waiting to see just when this game will hit early access this year. With that said, since this game will be entering early access, you can likely expect plenty of tweaks and updates to come out for this game before releasing fully into the marketplace.

#3 Bravely Default 2

If you enjoyed the Bravely Default series on the Nintendo 3DS then you can continue with the fun with the third installment, Bravely Default 2. With that said, if you haven’t played the previous titles from this series then you’re still in luck as Bravely Default 2 comes with a brand new storyline along with the cast of characters. This is very much your typical turn-based classic RPG where players join a party and set out on an adventure to take on an evil antagonist. There’s a ton of exploring and grinding along the way. Meanwhile the combat has players deciding when to strike and when to defend. Both play a key role as you can bank up your attacks when you defend so there’s a bit of strategy at play here. Your customized team will all have a specific role to play as well whether it’s having a white mage, vanguard, monk, or a thief to help compliment your gameplay. Lastly, you’ll find that Bravely Default II is exclusive to the Nintendo Switch but you don’t have to spend your money just to see if you’ll enjoy this game. There is a free demo that you can pick up and play right now.

#2 Shin Megami Tensei V

A new installment to Shin Megami Tensei is coming out this year. Shin Megami Tensei V is being developed by the fine folks of Atlus for a release sometime in 2021. We know that it’s coming for the Nintendo Switch and will once again be set in modern-day Tokyo where you’ll still take part in fusing demons and battling different hostile enemies. Unfortunately, Atlus has been keeping this game pretty well tight-lipped as they haven’t revealed too much about what we can expect with this next installment. It’s been said that the gameplay will be a mix of Shin Megami Tensei III: Nocturne and Shin Megami Tensei IV, but again we haven’t seen any gameplay footage so far. We’re not entirely sure just when this game will hit 2021 either although the last we saw of this game was during July of 2020 at a Nintendo Direct presentation which confirmed a 2021 launch window.

#1 Total War: Warhammer III

After Total War: Warhammer II came out back in 2017 we’re finally getting the third major installment sometime this year. The popular turn-based strategy RPG is coming out from the development team Creative Assembly. Fans are itching to get their hands on the trilogy installment where we are going to see six factions this time around as we prepare for quite the demonic apocalyptic battle. Now it’s up to the player to decide on if they will take on the daemons or side with them. Similar to other games on this list, details are still a bit scarce and we’re not entirely sure if we’ll get our hands on a copy of this game before 2021 wraps up. Currently, the title is slated for a release late this year so there’s a chance we might not see Total War: Warhammer III hit the marketplace until 2022, but for now this is a game we’re keeping on the radar.