40 Best PlayStation Now Games To Play In 2021

The PlayStation Now service may not be as stacked as Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass, especially with Microsoft bringing out all first-party releases onto the service at launch, but that doesn’t mean it’s no slouch either. There are some great video game titles here to play and if you’re wanting a big catalog of games to enjoy without paying for every game then this could be a viable option.

As mentioned, there are a ton of games on the service, and it continues to add games while also rotating some video games out. So there could be some changes to what we have listed below to what is available at the time you’re reading this. Likewise, because these games are so diverse in terms of the genre we’re not ranking these titles in any order. These are just some games that you might want to check into.

#40 Superhot

Superhot is a pretty unique FPS title as players are battling with time as much as they are with hostile enemies. Within the game, players are fighting against humanoid enemies that are attempting to subdue the protagonist. With the use of different guns to random objects around the area, players can attempt to shoot, bash, or physically punch their opponents.

Here’s the catch, time only moves when you do. As a result, if you stand still, time moves incredibly slow. You’ll see bullets in midair giving you a slight edge in an attempt to dodge them. Meanwhile, the faster you move around, the faster your opponents will be able to move. This game can quickly turn into a strategic puzzle title as you keep a close eye on where all the hostile enemies are and even their bullets so you can dodge the dangers and deliver your barrage of attacks.

#39 Infamous Second Son

The Infamous series in general is available on the PlayStation Now service but you might be more interested in the latest installment released for the PlayStation 4, Infamous Second Son. Within the game, players are a superhero that finds themselves stuck in a society that fears people with unusual powers. It’s a new storyline where you’ll have to face a department organization that hunts down and takes out any superhumans that may inhabit the area.

Not only do you have a big world to roam around within but a storyline that features some choice and consequences. Depending on the actions you make will determine how the narrative will play out. If you enjoy the games then you could check out the previous installments released for the PlayStation 3, which again, are included on PlayStation Now.

#38 Detroit Become Human

Detroit Become Human is the latest title, at the time of writing this description, from development team Quantic Dream. These are the folks behind the likes of Beyond Two Souls and Heavy Rain. As a result, the same kind of style of gameplay is present in Detroit Become Human in that players are mainly exploring the different areas, making choices throughout the narrative, and completing a series of QTEs. However, the storyline in this game follows a futuristic world where human-like androids have been crafted up and are used to make the lives of humans a bit easier.

With that said, a few androids have been corrupted and proved to be a danger to humanity leaving it a battle between those that find androids a perfect tool for their various daily tasks along with those that find androids too dangerous or even threatening to their livelihoods. In this game, players will be following the lives of specific android characters, all used for different methods and their potential inner struggle of becoming more self-aware.

#37 Frostpunk

In Frostpunk players are left having to control a city of civilians who are seeking refuge from the harsh cold temperatures within the world. Being one of the few cities built around a heat source, players will have to strategize on how to handle various issues that may come up.

This is a difficult title to go through as you’ll find that it’s tough to keep the city growing and stable with the number of resources needed to ensure their vitals and happiness are met. As a result, the gameplay will soon become a balancing game when it comes to pulling resources together to fight off problems that may affect the health and safety of the city inhabitants.

#36 Little Nightmares

Little Nightmares has gained some big notoriety over the years. It’s a game quite like Limbo and Inside with players going through different side-scrolling levels as a child but set in a horrific world. Here players take the role of Six, a young little girl located in an underwater facility known as The Maw which imprisons children. Within the game, Six is actively trying to reach an escape while avoiding all the grotesque human-like creatures that are running this strange facility.

However, along the way, Six is also attempting to keep her hunger under control which has begun to attack her internal system that’s rendering her body useless. Alongside platforming, Little Nightmares will require players to solve a series of puzzles to progress. It’s worth mentioning that there is a sequel available in the marketplace, but it’s currently, at the time of writing this description, not available through the PlayStation Now service.

#35 Prey

In Prey, players awaken on a space station as part of some sort of experiment and all that remains is an overrun hostile group of alien creatures. This is an FPS RPG-type video game as you explore the area and attempt to solve the mystery of what happened to the station. As you progress through the game you’ll unlock new abilities and skills both in areas such as engineering and hacking but you’ll have ability skill sets found within the alien enemy you’ll mainly be facing against.

The level design is set up in a way that you’re given more control on how to tackle certain objectives which is a major plus since the game does give players different ability options. Fans have really taken up with the Arkane Studios take on the Prey franchise and you can dive into the game on PlayStation Now.

#34 Bloodborne

FromSoftware really created a big video game hit with the Souls franchise and keeping up with the same style of combat and gameplay mechanics, the studio delivered Bloodborne. Within this game, players are taking the role of a Hunter in an alternative Victorian era. Traveling to a city known for its advancements in medicine, Yharnam, players discover that the city was infected by some sort of disease.

Now to get to the bottom of what happened, players are forced into fighting off this plague of infected monsters. However, just like with the Souls video games, this is a brutal action RPG that puts a focus on attacking and quickly dodging enemy attacks. This title received so much love from fans that we’re still waiting to see if FromSoftware will continue with the IP. With that said, now’s your chance in diving into the game through the PlayStation Now service.

#33 Control

Remedy Entertainment, known for Max Payne and Alan Wake, came out with a new IP in 2019 called Control. This was a brand new third-person action-adventure title that put players into a supernatural narrative. With that said, this is a slow burn kind of narrative that will take plenty of time to unveil just what’s going on, and even then some may find it a bit vague.

Regardless, without spoiling too much, Control follows a young woman who has come into a federal building that studies the paranormal. In hopes of finding answers to her missing brother, the building is found to be in a lockdown status after a supernatural entity has broken free, leaving the building as the last chance of protection from breaking free into the world. Now players are forced into dealing with this supernatural force through the use of their own unique abilities and a special firearm obtained within the government building that can freely transform between something like an assault rifle to a pistol. Likewise, this game is a bit of a Metroidvania as you’ll constantly backtrack around the map as you gain new abilities.

#32 Dishonored 2

Dishonored 2 is an action-adventure stealth video game title that takes place fifteen years after the events of Dishonored. Within Dishonored 2, Empress Emily Kaldwin is deposed by an otherworldly usurper. Players at the start of the video game will have the option to go through the video game as either Emily Kaldwin or her father and bodyguard Corvo Attano.

Both characters will have abilities that can be forfeited as the game story will offer a wide variety of ways to progress through the game. With that said, if you find yourself enjoying the game then there’s the first installment available on PlayStation Now as well.

#31 Wolfenstein The New Order

Wolfenstein is such an iconic FPS game series and back in 2014, we received a reboot of sorts. This is a game that throws players into an alternative timeline in which Germany won World War Two. As a result, the Nazis have taken control but there’s a growing resistance building up to take back control. Players will be following William Blazkowicz a war veteran that joined in with the resistance as you once again battle against the Nazi regime.

Players can expect an FPS title full of over-the-top action as you battle against soldiers with the storyline being broken up into chapters. With that said, there is a sequel available called Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus, but at the time of writing this, the sequel is not currently available on the PlayStation Now service.

#30 Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain

Players can enjoy the last installment of Metal Gear Solid while it was under the control of legendary developer Hideo Kojima. Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain takes place after the events of Metal Gear Solid V: Ground Zeroes, which is also available through the PlayStation Now service. Here we get to follow Snake as he goes through a new mission that takes him to a Soviet-occupied Afghanistan territory.

Within the game narrative Snake is seeking his revenge on those who destroyed his forces during the ending of Metal Gear Solid V: Ground Zeroes, however, to do so, he will have to explore and chart the lands. For fans of the franchise, this latest installment is seen to be a bit different in terms of the gameplay with this time around, developers have allowed players a little more freedom when it comes to completing objectives rather than following a specific set of orders.

#29 Call of Duty: Black Ops III

Call of Duty: Black Ops III is one of the futuristic FPS titles from the franchise as it takes place in 2065. Most of the world has become too advanced causing warfare to resort back to soldiers doing most of the work on-ground. However, this time, the soldiers have the ability in using augmentations that will allow soldiers to become cyborg supersoldiers.

Of course, the highly popular zombies mode was brought back giving players swarms of the undead to defeat wave after wave. At the time, this was the last Black Ops installment to come out with a campaign since Call of Duty: Black Ops IV went on to be strictly online-based before the current release for the series Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War returned to a historical campaign.

#28 LittleBigPlanet 3

LittleBigPlanet 3 offers gamers a new puzzle-platformer to enjoy with a friend. Overall, the game follows the same gameplay mechanics as the past two main entries of the series. The third installment to the series brings in three additional characters who offer their unique abilities to help solve certain puzzles throughout the campaign.

It’s a fun little game that’s suitable for a young audience. Not to mention the game is a thrill for multiplayer as well. If you enjoy puzzle platform games and haven’t given the LittleBigPlanet series a try then do yourself a favor and put on LittleBigPlanet 3 today.

#27 Resident Evil Code Veronica X HD

The Resident Evil franchise has been receiving a series of remakes lately. After Resident Evil, we received Resident Evil 2 and Resident Evil 3 remakes. Most veterans were holding out hope that Capcom would deliver Resident Evil Code Veronica as a remake next but that hasn’t happened. However, this storyline picks up after the events of both Resident Evil 2 and Resident Evil 3 with Claire Redfield along with Chris Redfield forced into surviving a viral outbreak while within a remote prison island.

There was a ton of love for this game when it first launched in 2000, but at the moment there might be some feeling the game is a bit tough to play thanks. It’s an old-school survival horror video game with limited resources, a ton of hostile enemies, and puzzles to solve. Still, if you enjoyed the Resident Evil games and are just getting into them with the remakes, then you can follow the continue the original storyline with this game.

#26 Injustice 2

While the NetherRealm Studios has been bringing out Mortal Kombat fighting games, they also brought out a similar gameplay setup but with the DC Comics universe. Injustice: Gods Among Us, is a game that followed a timeline in which Superman took the world by force and made some strict laws and regulations when the Joker tricked the hero into killing Lois Lane. Now with a broken Superman, Batman manages to bring in the Justice League from another universe to help stop his regime.

That first installment is not available for the PlayStation Now service, but there is Injustice 2 which adds to the gameplay and storyline. As mentioned, the gameplay is incredibly similar to Mortal Kombat, but instead features a roster of characters from DC Comics. Each has its own unique set of moves, special attacks, and even level designs to fight within.

#25 Silent Hill HD Collection

Konami brought out an iconic survival horror franchise with Silent Hill. The first four video game installments are incredibly beloved, but since Konami disbanded the team and gave the IP to other developers, this franchise has become a shell of its former self. While you can’t play the original installments from the Team Silent era, there is Silent Hill HD Collection.

If you ask Silent Hill fans, they’ll tell you it’s best to play these games as originally intended without the enhancements or lack thereof, but since this is PlayStation Now, you can play two of these games. This collection includes Silent Hill 2 and Silent Hill 3. Oddly enough there wasn’t a Silent Hill inclusion to this collection which is unfortunate especially since Silent Hill 3 is connected to the first game, but at the very least you can enjoy these two installments and get swallowed up in this atmospheric psychological horror series.

#24 Red Dead Redemption

Red Dead Redemption 2 raised the bar for the Red Dead franchise and surprisingly, Rockstar Games never released a remastered edition of Red Dead Redemption for modern platforms. Fortunately, if you enjoyed Red Dead Redemption 2 and would like to continue on the storyline of John Marston then you’re in luck with PlayStation Now.

The original Red Dead Redemption title is available and still holds up today. While it’s lacking in certain aspects compared to the prequel release and there’s a visual downgrade, the storyline will keep you playing just to see how it all ends. With that said, it’s worth noting that there is the DLC release as well, Red Dead Redemption: Undead Nightmare which brings the old west into a zombie post-apocalypse.

#23 BioShock Series

The BioShock franchise has a strong following, but despite having such a strong following, we only have three installments. This video game has players going through some unusual cities that were crafted up and made separate from the normal world. Its societies become a failure leaving nothing but madness and chaos in its path.

Here players step into this unusual world, whether it’s the ocean depths of Rapture or high above the clouds in the steampunk city of Columbia. As mentioned, there are three installments and each is well worth going through if you like a bit of unusual horror-Esque FPS games. Fortunately, all three installments are readily available to play on the PlayStation Now service.

#22 Kingdom come Deliverance

Developers Warhorse Studios brought out Kingdom Come Deliverance which is a more realistic period piece from visuals to combat. Within the narrative, the old king of Bohemia had passed with his heirs lacking the ability and power to secure the throne. Using this opportunity to take advantage and claim the rights, the old king’s brother takes control of Bohemia.

Players will be taking on the role of a blacksmith’s son whose family had been murdered by an invading army. With revenge burning in his heart, the son seeks out his family’s killer while also restoring the throne to the rightful heir.

#21 The Vanishing of Ethan Carter

The Vanishing of Ethan Carter is an adventure game that follows Paul Prospero who is a paranormal investigator that received a fan letter from a young boy named Ethan Carter. Inspired by the letter, Paul ventures out into Ethan’s hometown only to learn that something tragic had happened.

Now players are left to solve the mystery and find out where Ethan is and what happened during the events that occurred prior to our protagonist’s arrival. Most of the game will be exploring the open world in search of not only Ethan but clues to help piece together a string of murders.

#20 Motorstorm Apocalypse

MotorStorm: Apocalypse is another motocross and ATV style racing title, similar to the MX vs ATV series. However, with MotorStorm: Apocalypse, there is more of an extreme setting filled with harsh terrain destruction-filled race tracks that’s constantly shifting around due to the chaotic weather and natural disasters. This is just a blast of an arcade racing game to play that personally I’m hoping a new installment will eventually make its way out into the marketplace but for now, its one title that I suggest checking out through this service.

#19 Fallout 4

Fallout 4 is currently Bethesda’s latest mainline Fallout installment which you can enjoy on PlayStation Now. This title puts players into a storyline that takes place just moments before the nuclear bombs are set off. Taking shelter in the nearby vault, our protagonist along with their spouse and child are put into hibernation. That was until players were awakened to the sight of kidnappers taking their child and killing their spouse in the process.

Before you’re able to break free and stop them, the group puts you back under only to awaken once again to find that the group has escaped. Now players set out into the Wasteland in hopes of finding their long-lost son. Of course, along the way, you’ll meet up with countless NPCs that all could use a helping hand in getting back on their feet thanks to the raiders, opposing factions, and mutated creatures.

#18 Siren Blood curse

Siren was crafted under Sony by legendary developer Keiichiro Toyama who you may know as the director behind the original Silent Hill video game from Konami. Within Siren, players will find that this is a game based around a Japanese village known as Hanuda which chose to become separate from the outside world. During one of the village ritual ceremonies to bring their god back into the world, an earthquake stops them and curses the village into a different world.

Now a total of ten survivors must prevent the cult from bringing in an evil god. There are a total of three Siren games available with the latest being Siren Blood Curse which is a reimagination of the first Siren title. That particular title is also available for players to dive into on PlayStation Now and it’s likely to be the last installment to release for this IP as the game director has since left Sony and began work under his own studio, Bokeh Game Studios.

#17 Dead Island: Definitive Edition

2021 might be a good year to revisit Dead Island. The video game developed under Techland who had since gone on to create Dying Light was a big hit back in the day. This was an open-world zombie video game that had players trapped on a resort island when the apocalypse hit. Our protagonist wakes up to find that they are immune to the disease and as a result, are forced into the open in hopes of finding a way off the island and back into a hopefully safe city.

This was a game that also had a more influence on melee combat which was rather thrilling. However, Dead Island has become a running joke because the sequel has been stuck in development hell for quite a few years now. It’s a game that’s been traded around different development studios and there was even a leak build once that showcased some of the past work that was put into the title. We may never get a Dead Island sequel, but we can still enjoy Dead Island: Definitive Edition today.

#16 Until Dawn

Until Dawn was an exclusive PlayStation 4 title developed by Supermassive Games. Within the game, players are following a group of eight characters who decide to hold a holiday retreat at a cabin within a fictional mountain resort in western Canada. However, their holiday retreat quickly turns sour as they learn a psycho killer is on the loose forcing our group of eight to survive until sunrise. If you enjoy choice-based video games then this title will be a must-play.

Gamers will be able to control the characters at various points in the narrative while making critical choices along the way. Depending on the choices made will alter the narrative and even result in potential characters not making it through the night. If you find yourself enjoying this game then you might want to look into The Dark Pictures Anthology, a collection of horror games by developers Supermassive Games that’s also quite a bit like the Until Dawn gameplay, but they are newer releases and not on the PlayStation Now service.

#15 Resident Evil 5

Resident Evil 5 at the time of its release was a bit of a lackluster installment to the Resident Evil franchise. However, lately, fans have had a change of heart, only if it’s just a little. While originally the game was a game fans had a tough time enjoying because it dropped the more atmospheric and survival-horror gameplay, there are plenty of fans who are looking back at the title as just a solid co-op action horror game.

In this title, players are following Chris Redfield and BSAA agent Sheva Alomar who are investigating a suspected BOW trail that leads them into a small African village. The gameplay, as mentioned, is more action-oriented with players not struggling to find ammo and can even use some melee attacks against enemies. Meanwhile, there are still plenty of boss fights and some puzzles to solve. This is a kind of game to throw and play with a friend, although don’t expect the level of gameplay found in the remakes.

#14 Resident Evil 4

Resident Evil 4 was pretty different compared to the installments released prior. It dropped the fixed camera placements and tank controls for a more fluid gameplay experience and over-the-shoulder camera views. Within the game, players take the role of Leon S. Kennedy who is sent out on a mission to recover the president’s daughter Ashley Graham.

Our journey takes us to a rural area of Spain where most of the villagers are cursed with a virus that turned them into zombie-like creatures. This is one of the games that fans thoroughly enjoyed despite the drastic change up to the mechanics and we’re sure that Capcom is working on a remake, but in the meantime, you can enjoy the current version of this game on PlayStation Now.

#13 Doom

Doom is another iconic FPS title that has gone on to inspire some other incredible video game franchises into the marketplace. Back in 2016, we received a new reboot for the franchise and it gave veterans and newcomers alike quite the action-packed FPS title. Once again we’re taking the role of Doom Slayer as he is forced into battle against a swarm of demonic scum that’s broken through the gateway created to bring energy in from hell.

Now with demons free, players are humanity’s last chance of survival. Just as in the original games, players are given a wide range of different weapons as they battle through demonic enemies and bosses as they clear out the various stages. It’s just as gruesome and intense as the original titles as well, but the one thing that fans have found to be a bit lackluster was the fact that there wasn’t much of a post-launch content release to keep players coming back with new content to enjoy. Fortunately, that changed with Doom Eternal, the sequel to Doom, but so far only the Doom 2016 reboot is readily available on PlayStation Now.

#12 Project Cars 2

You likely are aware of the Project Cars franchise as it started in 2015 but has since gone on to receive a sequel in 2017. This is a motorsport racing simulator that features over 100 different rack layouts, 60 unique locations, and nearly 200 cars to pick from.

With a variety of elements playing a factor in racing such as track temperature or dynamic weather effects, playing Project Cars 2 felt even more realistic compared to the first installment. There was even the bonus of featuring off-road driving for those that prefer rallycross. If you’re after a racing simulator game then Project Cars 2 is well worth checking out.

#11 Vampyr

Dontnod Entertainment had gained their fame from Life is Strange. That was the title that really put the studio on the map and after Life is Strange the studio opted to make a different kind of game with an action RPG title called Vampyr. This game takes place during the 1918 Spanish flu pandemic in London where players step into the role of a doctor named Jonathan Reid. Our protagonist is in a predicament as he is a vampire with a bloodthirsty nature, but is battling his condition for his Hippocratic Oath.

Being an action role-playing title, players can traverse parts of the world while also leveling up Jonathan in order to unlock new abilities and skills. It didn’t quite hit the level of success that Life is Strange was able to get and the studio has since gone back to making more adventure titles, but if you missed out on the game then this can be considered a bit of a hidden gem to try out.

#10 Mafia 2 & Mafia 3

The Mafia series of games acts quite a bit like Grand Theft Auto. Here players are stepping into the world of organized crime and attempting to make a profit or seek their revenge on another group. It’s a series that actually just had a rather well-done remastered collection release that comes packed with all three mainline Mafia installments. However, you can get access to Mafia II and Mafia III on PlayStation Now.

While the series is not connected in terms of storyline, they are still focused on gangs and even periods. For instance, Mafia II will follow a protagonist looking to get some quick money by joining in a gang during the 1940s. Meanwhile, Mafia III is set in 1968 after a former criminal returns home from Vietnam and gets settled back into the life of organized crime when his life gets turned upside down. Hopefully, we’ll see the remastered collection release on PlayStation Now which comes with some enhancements to the video game along with the first game and arguably the best installment to the series.

#9 Farming simulator 19

There are simulator games for just about everything and one of those is Farming Simulator. Now I get it, this is a series that won’t appeal to everyone, but there is a massive fan base for this franchise with newcomers and veterans hopping onto the game with every installment.

Just as you would expect, this is a game all about farming which means tending crops and livestock not to mention using a wide assortment of heavy-duty machinery to get the job done a bit quicker. If you’re expecting a game that’s like Harvest Moon then you’re gonna be a bit disappointed here as it’s quite a bit more realistic to real-life farming.

#8 Batman Arkham Series

Batman Arkham series, chances are you have played these games already, but if they slipped by your radar over the years then here’s your chance in trying them out today. The Batman Arkham titles set the standard for Batman games as we were able to step into the role of the Dark Knight, using his wide range of gadgets, keeping to the shadows, and delivering some brutal attacks against a slew of thugs.

Not to mention, there are plenty of iconic villains from the Batman franchise present throughout the series for players to contend with. Unfortunately, not every Batman Arkham game is featured here but you do have Batman: Arkham Asylum, Batman: Arkham Origins, and Batman: Arkham City.

#7 Katamari Forever

The Katamari franchise is pretty unique and honestly an addicting game to play. Without getting too deep into the history of the franchise or its lore, Katamari games have players seeking out objects to create stars for the universe. To do this players start by rolling around a small ball that can pick up small objects. However, the more you collect, the bigger your ball will become which means the larger the objects you’re able to collect. Set in different levels, players are usually given a time limit in gathering up as much junk around the world as possible. It’s a fun little game that you can easily get sucked into and is available on the PlayStation Now service, you won’t have to pay a cent to give it a try.

#6 Mortal kombat

Mortal Kombat has been an iconic fighting video game franchise for years after it originally got its start as an arcade title. Now the series continues to thrive today, but in 2011 the development team at NetherRealm Studios opted to bring out a reboot for the franchise. Mortal Kombat, while the ninth mainline installment, was a reboot that gave players the storyline events from the first three Mortal Kombat games.

Here the gameplay is more or less what you would expect from the latest Mortal Kombat installments. We have a roster of iconic classic fighters from the franchise that are battling against each other and delivering a series of brutal blows while also introducing the X-ray feature which offers a look at the internal damage from select moves. Unfortunately, the latest installment to the franchise, Mortal Kombat X and Mortal Kombat 11 are not on the PlayStation Now service, but you can still have quite a bit of fun with this one.

#5 Days Gone

Days Gone, a third-person action-adventure game follows a former bike gang member named Deacon in the post-apocalypse. After a zombie-like virus spreads across the world, our protagonist Deacon loses his wife amid the chaos while attempting to escape the flood of undead zombies. Since then Deacon has been living life with his best friend while also helping the various faction groups in the area with their different job offers.

However, it’s not long that we discover that Deacon is still hoping that somewhere out there in the world that his wife is not just another fatality number that was taken over control by the zombie virus. Despite efforts to let the past die, Deacon will continue his search in hopes of figuring out just what happened to his loved one all those years ago.

#4 The Last of Us

The Last of Us is a game you couldn’t escape from on the PlayStation 3 and PlayStation 4. This was such a big hit exclusive from developers Naughty Dog and we’re even getting an HBO live-action adaptation made to further spread the drama story in a new entertainment medium. This action-adventure game puts players years into a zombie-like apocalypse that has forced humanity to break up into small factions or groups.

With threats of infected creatures behind guarded walls, it’s extremely dangerous roaming out in the open. Players are taking the role of a man named Joel who is tasked with delivering a young girl across the country. Reluctantly accepting the job, we get an emotional journey as the two fight tooth and nail in hopes of reaching their destination, while the storyline continues to bring out twists and turns along the way.

#3 God of War

God of War got its start back on the PlayStation 2 and over the years we’ve continued to follow Kratos on his journey to seek his revenge on the gods. It’s been such an intense and action-packed hack and slash series that chances are you’ve already enjoyed it. However, you can enjoy several of the God of War games on PlayStation Now which will give you a fleshed-out backstory of Kratos leading up to the PlayStation 4 soft reboot. Here you’ll get HD remasters for God of War, God of War II, God of War III, God of War: Ascension, along with the mobile title releases as well such as God of War: Chains of Olympus and God of War: Ghosts of Sparta.

#2 Horizon Zero Dawn

Horizon Zero Dawn came from development studio Guerrilla Games who was previously known for the Killzone franchise. Here we get a third-person action RPG title that follows a narrative set well into the future. Not much is known about the metal world and what’s left of humanity has been restored into ancient tribes-like society. Meanwhile, giant mechanical beasts roam the world and have taken over as the dominant predator.

Players are stepping into the role of Aloy, a female huntress that was banished from her tribe as a newborn baby. Raised by another outsider, players start the game following Aloy as she attempts to figure out why she was banished as a baby. Despite humanity mainly being based around a tribal format, players will have an assortment of advanced weaponry such as bows that can deal electrical damage against these metal beasts. Likewise, with this being an open-world video game title, there are plenty of side quests to take on and areas to explore.

#1 Uncharted

Uncharted video games were such a big hit on the PlayStation 3 and we even received a remastered trilogy of the PlayStation 4. Fans couldn’t get enough of Nathan Drake as he went through different parts of the world in search of mythical treasure while always getting caught up in a battle against an evil corporation or the supernatural. The original trilogy is available for players to dive into on PlayStation Now but they are the PlayStation 3 versions of the game.

This means that those wanting an enhanced version will have to check into the Nathan Drake Collection that came out on the PlayStation 4 platform. Likewise, the concluding storyline for Nathan Drake, Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End, is not available on the service alongside the spin-off standalone title, Uncharted: The Lost Legacy. Still, fans that are wanting a thrilling action-adventure title, you can’t go wrong with the Uncharted IP.