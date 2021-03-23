5 Best PS4 Truck Simulator Games

Truck simulators are pretty varied online. You’ll have a wide range of video games to pick from, but those video games are typically for the PC platform. That’s not to say there are no truck simulator games available on consoles but you might find yourself a bit more limited. Still, we have a few solid picks that we think you might enjoy on the PlayStation 4 platform. So get ready to fuel up those gas tanks, adjust your seat, and get comfortable behind the wheel.

#5 Truck Driver

While some of the more notable truck driving simulator games tend to be on the PC platform, those of you who are wanting a full-on trucking driving game may find Truck Driver appealing. The game comes from developers SOEDESCO who crafted up a game where you take the role of a truck driver delivering various cargo to different businesses. Players are also trying to make a name for themselves by delivering goods and ensuring that they are arriving undamaged. Doing enough jobs will put your name out there which means more businesses will open up their jobs to your trucking expertise.

Similar to other truck simulator titles out there, the game focuses on picking up cargo and driving through different cities or terrains. Eventually reach a destination that’ll require you to carefully maneuver your cargo to its designated drop-off location. As you progress with more successful jobs, our protagonist will earn not only XP but the money that can be used to customize your truck with different unique parts.

#4 Monster Truck Championship

Come on who doesn’t love monster trucks? These big behemoth trucks can smash through an insane amount of obstacles, from vehicles to trailers. Not to mention the number of flips and spins these vehicles can do when performing tricks. On the PlayStation 4, you can pick up Monster Truck Championship which brings in everything we love from the monster truck sport within a video game format.

Here players are going through the circuit and drag races within their supped-up vehicles. Likewise, there’s plenty of destruction as well if you’re into raking up points from making a serious jump into the air and landing into a pile of vehicles below. It may not be as visually stunning as some of the more dedicated racing games out there, but for what it is, you’ll have a tough time not cracking a smile on your face.

#3 Farming Simulator 19

Farming Simulator may not be a series that will appeal to everyone but those that enjoy life on the farm can easily spend countless hours going through this series. The latest installment at the time of writing this list is Farming Simulator 19 and as the name suggests the game is all about simulating farm life. Here players will be maintaining their lands, tilling the grounds, expanding the fields, planting crops, to of course reaping the goods when the time comes. However, this game is nothing like Harvest Moon and its simplicity of farming lands by hand. Instead, this series requires players to use a wide variety of heavy-duty machinery.

Players will be jumping into giant tractors, trucks, pickups just getting to different parts of your property or handling your daily maintenance. Likewise, you’re not just using these vehicles to drive around within the open land but you’re also using these machines for certain jobs. There’s plenty of DLC that’s released to give even more challenges or vehicles into the mix. DLC has brought out several different machinery or lands such as the Rottne wood harvester to help clear your more forest-filled areas. Again, this may not be a game for everyone, but if you’re into simulator experiences then you can’t go wrong with the Farming Simulator series in general.

#2 Spintires: MudRunner

The Spintire: MudRunner video game doesn’t offer fast-paced racing or over-the-top supped-up vehicles that can barrel down the open roads. This is a game all about taking things slowly as you step into massive transport work vehicles that are tasked with going through tough terrains. Within the base game players are in the rough terrains of Russia as you deliver cargo between different destination points. Plotting your course out and taking your time is pretty important here as you’ll get stuck, flip over, lose your cargo, or require help from another vehicle to get pulled out of the mud.

Not to mention, players will be looking into their fuel consumption and the damages received so the age-old saying, slow and steady wins the race is pretty key here. Players were even given an expansion for console release called American Wilds which offered more American-made vehicles. Ultimately, the development team Saber Interactive used this game to draft up their next big release, SnowRunner which we’ll be covering below.

#1 SnowRunner

As mentioned, the developers behind MudRunner came out with SnowRunner. This is a game that takes everything from the previous entry and expands on it. Here you’re given more terrains from muddy bogs to snowy mountain tundras. However, the same mindset from the first game is very much still intact here. Drive smart or stay home. The terrains are not to be messed with, you’ll find that getting through a mission may mean having all the necessary tools of the trade with you otherwise loads are lost, trucks are sunk into the mud, or entire vehicles flipped over on the mountainside. It’s not necessarily a tough game to play after so long.

Eventually, players will get a better feel of the land or have a bit more insight into what they may need to get through the job. Likewise, the more you play the more you’ll earn money which can in return be spent on some necessary upgrades to your fleet of vehicles. Players may find that this is the kind of game you can chill out to and listen to a podcast in the background as you embark on a new journey to deliver a cargo load or pull out a stuck vehicle that’s been lost as nothing more than an open world landmark.