20 Best PC Multiplayer Horror Games

Horror games can come in kinds of styles. There’s a massive collection readily available right now on the PC platform. We have even seen some indie studios thrive on making horror games that have blown up in the marketplace. In this list, we’re going to be highlighting some of the best multiplayer horror video game titles that can be enjoyed right now on the PC platform.

#20 Friday The 13 The Game

Normally video game adaptations of movies are a bit sub-par, but there’s an exception for Friday the 13th: The Game. This is a video game title that heavily focuses on multiplayer gameplay. Friday the 13th: The Game can support up to eight players, seven of which are camp counselors while the remaining one will take on the role of Jason Voorhees. There are two end goals of the game, the players will work together to defeat Jason or escape while the main enemy player will search and slaughter the hidden camp counselors.

This game was a big hit when it was first released as again players were able to talk with each other through proximity or if they discovered a radio system within the map. Meanwhile, everyone would be searching for different items to use towards an escape such as keys and a car battery to get a vehicle working. Meanwhile, the Jason player would be using various power to slaughter all the camp counselor players. Unfortunately, due to licensing issues, the game came to a screeching halt with new content. However, the developers are continuing to support the title but those that want to enjoy this game will need to rely on peer-to-peer connections rather than relying on multiplayer servers.

#19 The Blackout Club

Development studio, Question, which is made up of AAA game developer veterans that have worked on such titles as BioShock and Dishonored had brought out a brand new IP called The Blackout Club. This is a cooperatively focused horror title that puts players into the sneakers of a few teenagers. Within the game narrative, teens in a particular town have had trouble with random blackouts only to wake up in a completely different area. It’s unclear as to what is causing these blackouts, though no adult or police officer believes in this strange supernatural event.

Instead, players are forced to create their task force known as The Blackout Club. Being a young teenager, players will be unable to fight against any foes but instead must work together to discover what’s causing the sudden blackout issues and provide proof to showcase onto the entire world. Fortunately, you’ll have an array of tools to use to your advantages such as noisemakers and grappling hooks.

#18 Resident Evil Resistance

Resident Evil Resistance was the packed in multiplayer component for Resident Evil 3 so if you picked that game up you’ll be able to try this title game mode out. In Resident Evil Resistance, players are going through a 4v1 style match which is somewhat similar to the likes of Dead by Daylight.

Here players are working to escape the area but they’ll have to solve puzzles and battle against different enemy types from the Resident Evil franchise. Meanwhile, the opposing player will be able to place different traps and enemies within the area for the survivors to get through. It’s a game that may keep players interest for a good while until the next thrilling multiplayer Resident Evil game hits the marketplace, Resident Evil Re: Verse.

#17 In Silence

Another cooperative multiplayer game is In Silence, a 5v1 game. In this title, a group of players are tasked with escaping the area while the opposing player takes the role of a monster. While we’ve seen this play out in several different video game titles, there is one subtle difference here. The player taking the role of the monster will have very limited eyesight. Instead, the opposing player will be relying on sound to give an indicator where the other players are located on the map. If the group makes too much noise then the monster will be able to easily pinpoint them and rush towards their position. As a result, it’s a battle to stay as quiet as possible.

#16 No More Room In Hell

No More Room In Hell was created from a Half-Life 2 modification and was since released on Steam as a free-to-play title. The game puts players in a group as they attempt to survive against hordes of the undead. Set in an open-world style environment, players are constantly on the move to find resources, new safe areas to fortify, and of course battling against undead through a variety of weapons whether it’s melee like an axe, guns to even chainsaws, or traps. It’s gained a massive following and while the title is free, players might not be sticking around forever as there is a sequel in the works for a future launch. With that said, you can’t beat free so give this title a try.

#15 Deceit

Deceit is a free-to-play video game title that acts similar to Among Us and Unfortunate Spacemen, which we’ll be covering later in this list. Here players are in a group trying to escape from the area but among the group is infected that’s tasked with killing off the opposing players. It’s a game that’s all about trust and deception as you are working with the group in hopes of luring them away from others to take them out. Since Deceit launched, the title has made some adjustments that have fans split with some feeling like a bit of tension has left due to new mechanics. Still, being a completely free game, this is a title at least checking out and trying with your group of friends.

#14 GTFO

GTFO is another cooperative horror video game title, although at the time of writing this the game is still considered an early access video game title on the Steam marketplace. With this game, players will group up and seek out valuables deep below the Earth’s surface after an asteroid has struck the planet. However, you’ll soon find that there is something unnatural below.

Now the players are forced to venture around the map, gather resources, and fight off enemy hostiles as they attempt to reach back to the Earth’s surface once again. It’s a bit more of an intense version of Left 4 Dead and you can find it to be more of a challenge. Unfortunately, we’re not sure just how long this video game will remain in early access so it’s worth noting that if you purchase the title now then you might see some changes to the gameplay as the developers prepare for its full launch into the marketplace.

#13 Dead By Daylight

If you played and enjoyed Friday The 13th: The Game then you’ll enjoy Dead by Daylight. For the most part, players are in a 1v4 game where four players are left in a hurry to escape a killer that’s loose on the map. The group must work together and attempt to elude the killer despite having the odds against them. You’ll find that there are also a handful of different cinematic killers featured within the game such as villains from Halloween, The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, A Nightmare on Elm Street, along Saw franchises. It’s also a game that’s really thrived now that Friday The 13th The Game has since went under due to the licensing issue. Unfortunately, this is strictly a multiplayer game so you can’t find yourself playing this offline alone.

#12 Phasmophobia

Phasmophobia was another breakout hit in 2020. This indie title put players into a four-player cooperative psychological horror game. The gameplay is all about going into an area and gathering as much paranormal activity as possible. This can be a very intense game that players will need to use various gadgets to capture ghosts but there’s no telling just when or what will pop up during your investigations. There are various objective goals to complete as well and while some are relatively easy to get through, others can be a real challenge to keep your nerve thanks to just how well the developers made a creepy atmospheric setting.

#11 The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope

Little Hope is also worth mentioning here as it’s another installment to The Dark Pictures Anthology franchise which we’ll be getting a bit more into later on in this list. Here players are taking control of college students along with their teacher as they become trapped in a haunted abandoned town.

This game is often described to be quite a bit like the iconic Konami survival horror franchise, Silent Hill, in terms of its setting. The gameplay multiplayer modes are the same for the other installment readily available for The Dark Pictures Anthology. Players will be able to join in and make decisions for specific characters that they’ll control which may affect the narrative journey for other characters in this game.

#10 Resident Evil Revelations 2

The Resident Evil franchise has been around for ages now and while we have a good amount of mainline installments, there are a ton of different spin-off games as well. One of the more popular video game spin-off series has been Resident Evil Revelations, a third-person survival horror franchise that only has two installments available right now and at the time of their release, these were episodic games. Within Resident Evil: Revelations 2 players are following Claire Redfield and Moira Burton as they end up being kidnapped from their anti bio-terrorism organization.

Everything you would expect from a Resident Evil video game is here such as scarce ammo, a slew of puzzles, plenty of infected to deal with, and of course boss battles. In particular, Resident Evil Revelations 2 offers a cooperative game mode for players to go through the narrative together. This title features a total of four episodes for players to complete the main storyline, however, if you find yourself enjoying this game then there are extra bonus DLC episodes along with the Raid Mode where players are ranking up points within a time limit.

#9 The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan

Supermassive Games had established themselves as a horror video game development studio after their incredible success with Until Dawn, a PlayStation 4 exclusive. Since then the studio decided to make a slight spin-off on the series by bringing out what they are calling The Dark Pictures Anthology. Overall, this is a collection of horror video games that will play out similar to their Until Dawn release, if you’re familiar with the video game.

The first title released for this anthology collection is Man of Medan. Much like the Until Dawn IP, players will be controlling a cast of characters that may or may not make it through the story depending on your actions. This time around players will be diving into the sea with a group of friends in search of sunken treasure but it turns out that there’s something else lurking in the depths below. There are two versions of multiplayer here which will determine if you’re playing with a group locally or with a secondary player online. For instance, if you’re playing with players locally then each participant will be controlling a character within the story and your choices will play a role in the entire storyline including what may happen to other characters. Meanwhile, if you’re playing online then the characters controlled are split up between the two.

#8 Killing Floor 2

Killing Floor 2 is another cooperative FPS survival horror title on this list. In this game, players will find that the narrative picks up very shortly after the first installment with the pandemic spreading at incredible rates. This is a wave-based game where players are battle against all kinds of hostile creatures called Zeds.

During the waves, you’ll also have an assortment of boss battles to take care of as well which will have their unique skills to be mindful of. Other than that the game is based around seeing how far players can get with waves continuing to get more difficult as players progress.

#7 Unfortunate Spacemen

Unfortunate Spacemen is a lot like Among Us but it’s first-person and free-to-play. The game is essentially the same where you have a group that is going about their business but among the group is a hostile player that can shift into a monster and start attacking a player. However, players are armed with weapons to use against the hostile enemy. It’s all about gaining players’ trust and then betraying them which leaves the title full of the paranoia of who is safe as the group of survivors attempts to escape from the area and complete tasks.

#6 Among Us

Among Us is a more lighthearted horror video game title. It’s based online where players take control of a crew member on board a space station. With a group of other players, the game starts with you having to do an assortment of tasks. However, among the group of members are impostors who are tasked with killing the crew. With that said, the impostors need to be careful not to get caught as the other players can call for emergency meetings or trigger a meeting when players discover a downed member.

From there, it’s a debate in the chatroom to decide who among them is the impostor. After the votes are cast, the selected player has kicked off the ship with hopes of the group guessing right and removing the impostor. This title blew up in popularity during 2020 and as a result, the development team is continuing support by offering new maps and content for players.

#5 Hunt: Showdown

Acting as a spiritual successor to Darksiders, Hunt: Showdown has players facing each other in a PvP bounty hunting video game. However, the spin on this title is that the setting takes place in a rural nightmarish Louisiana swampland. Not only will you be hunting or being hunted by other players, but you’ll also have to be careful of your surroundings for the lurking monsters.

As a result, you have an intense FPS PvPvE game here that found its way into the marketplace fully outside of being in early access in 2019. With that said, there is a learning curve to this game that you can get over if you continue progressing through the title and taking the time to understand. With that said, the developers are still updating content into this game for its active community.

#4 The Forest

The Forest follows a man and his son on a trip but during their travels on a plane, things suddenly go haywire and the plane goes down. Crashlanding on a remote island players find themselves alone with strange group inhabitants. Now on a task to find his son, players are forced to gather resources and explore the open wilderness. As mentioned the island is filled with tribes of cannibal mutants and they won’t just outright attack you all the time. Instead, they test you, see how you will react.

Sometimes they’ll charge just to back down, break your creations on the island, or they’ll test your weapons. It makes the situation a bit uneasy when going through the game not knowing just what group of enemies you’ll be facing against at any given moment. There is only a cooperative game mode available in which up to eight players can join in and go through The Forest while also being able to revive each other when the lose HP.

#3 Resident Evil 5

Resident Evil 5 is another game that still gets recommended today with players searching around for a new horror cooperative-style video game. It’s not the most highly received Resident Evil installment, but for what it was, this is still a mindless fun cooperative horror game. It’s certainly more of an action title compared to how the video game installments were before its release and what IP installments currently are like now. With that said, Resident Evil 5 puts players in Africa to investigate a new bioterrorism leak. Players will be taking the role of either Chris Redfield or a new BSAA local agent, Sheva Alomar. The duo is then working to find the truth of what’s going on within the area all while battling against infected locals and BOWs that are sent out to deal with the BSAA.

#2 Dying Light

Dying Light certainly carries a more mature tone and bleak world compared to the developer’s previous zombie title release, Dead Island. Within the game, players are following an agent protagonist named Kyle Crane who is tasked with infiltrating a quarantine zone city of Harran, a location that has become infected with a virus turning civilians into ruthless zombies. This game also plays a bit on the day and night cycle. For instance, during the day you’ll find the infected to be more lethargic but at nightfall, they become incredibly aggressive.

With the fast and aggressive zombies, developers have also tossed in some parkour elements within the game allowing players to easily traverse the city and its obstacles when fleeing the undead hordes. Combat as well has been changed from the melee focus from what we saw within Dead Island to gunplay, giving players an action-adventure experience. There are two multiplayer options with this game, players can go through the title as a cooperative gameplay experience or as a PVP title. With the PvP mode one player is into an infected with the goal of turning the remainder of the players online into infected.

#1 Left 4 Dead 2

Left 4 Dead was such an iconic hit that it didn’t take very long before we got our hands on a sequel. It’s a cooperative zombies game where players are battling different zombie types while completing objectives and attempting to find an escape. This game is relatively old at this point with the game coming out in 2009 but to this day, there is a ton of support online.

You won’t have trouble getting a game going and there’s plenty of additional fan-created mods. These mods add all kinds of useful content into the game such from maps to weapons. Meanwhile, those that are wanting a more overhauled new installment to enjoy will find that the original developers behind this IP, Turtle Rock Studios are bringing out a new spiritual successor to the franchise with Back 4 Blood. For now, Back 4 Blood is slated to hit the market within June of 2021. In the meantime, you can get a ton of enjoyment with some friends on Left 4 Dead 2.