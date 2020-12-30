Omori: Where To Find All Required Hangman Keys | Solution Guide

You might not have heard about Omori. This dark JRPG has been in development for 6 years after a successful Kickstarter campaign, and it’s finally available for gamers to try out right before the end of 2020. The game hasn’t reach the same level of viral success as Undertale, but it totally has the potential — and it’s interesting enough in its own right. Basically, I think it deserves a little attention.

Omori is a dark, psychological RPG where you explore a strange dream realm called the White Space. It’s light, silly, colorful, and menacing all at the same time — kind of like Undertale, but with a different aesthetic, and a very different story. There’s a mystery to uncover, and a lot of that mystery requires solving a hangman puzzle that appears whenever you enter the White Space.

If you're looking for all the required Hangman letters, this is where to find them. We're going to only list the Hangman letters you need to solve the puzzle.











Hangman Puzzle | All Required Key Locations

NOTE: While the hangman puzzle is menacing, completing it is not required for the good / bad endings.

Prologue

A Key : Vast Forest – Just up the steps near the tree stump.

Three Days Left

K Key : Sweetheart’s Castle – Inside the Art Gallery.

Two Days Left

M Key : Undersea Highway – Found during the “drowning” sequence. Jump down the hole that appears to find this key. Like the previous one, you can’t miss it.

One Day Left