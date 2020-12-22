Top Upcoming Racing Games Of 2021

2020 might have brought a worldwide health pandemic, but 2021 will likely bring a full catalog of video game titles. Several video game projects that were supposed to hit the market in 2020 was pushed out of the calendar year. As developers got back on track with their video game projects, most of these games were pushed towards a launch in 2021. As a result, you should see quite a few video game titles releasing throughout the year. For now, take a look at a few of our most anticipated racing video games coming out in 2021.

#4 Circuit Superstars

Developer: Original Fire Games

Publisher: Square Enix

Platforms: PC, PS4, XBO, NS

Release: 2020

Co-op: N/A

Competitive Multiplayer: Yes

Just from looking at Circuit Superstars, you may have written this game off as an arcade racer. With a bright colorful visual standpoint and viewing the game from a top-down perspective, developers Original Fire Games is bringing out what they hope is a motorsport racing title that will give players plenty of thrills. The full set of features that will come out for this game has yet to be unveiled but we do know that there will be a large selection of vehicles to choose from when racing down the track.

It’s also noted that the developers attached to the game have over fifteen years of real motor racing experience so this game will incorporate the skills learned to bring out an authentic racing experience. Everything from knowing the track you’ll be racing on to the car you’ll be controlling will play a big role in taking first place.

#3 Monster Energy Supercross The Official Video Game 4

Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame_20180218153412

Developer: Milestone Srl

Publisher: Milestone Srl

Platforms: TBA

Release: 2021

Co-op: N/A

Competitive Multiplayer: N/A

If you enjoy motocross then there are a few video game franchises out there to enjoy such as the MXGP series. However, there’s also the Monster Energy Supercross: The Official Videogame series which sees an annual release. While we know a new installment is in the works, there’s not much known at this point of what we can expect. Still, being this particular series, you can expect this to have a focus on North American licensed tracks and locations. In the past, there have been some revisions that allowed players to not only race through the developed courses but also a track editor for players to make their own unique tracks. The tracks could then be uploaded online for others to download and enjoy.

#2 Dangerous Driving 2

Developer: Three Fields Entertainment

Publisher: Three Fields Entertainment

Platforms: PC, PS4, XBO

Release: 2021

Co-op: TBA

Competitive Multiplayer: TBA

Dangerous Driving released back in 2019 from Three Fields Entertainment as a means to bring out a spiritual sequel to the Burnout series. Players are in for fast vehicles, barreling down roads and potential to not only crash but take out opposing drivers. Much like the Burnout series, the gameplay allows players to build up a Nitro meter where they can get a boost whenever activated. Now a year later we’re going to receive a sequel with Dangerous Driving 2 which will have an open world element much like Burnout Paradise.

#1 Gran Turismo 7

Developer: Polyphony Digital

Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Platforms: TBA

Release: TBA

Co-op: TBA

Competitive Multiplayer: TBA

The Gran Turismo series has been a hit for the Sony PlayStation platform lineup. It’s a game that not only provides players a real simulated racing experience but also one that offers a real graphical look at a console performance. Currently, development studio Polyphony Digital has confirmed that a new Gran Turismo 7 is in the works.

According to the comments made series creator Kazunori Yamauchi about what is coming down the line. According to the series creator when speaking with gtplanet, the development team is in a good place with the technology crafted up for Gran Turismo Sport and that we could see another installment that makes use of the PSVR. If that is the case, then the PlayStation 5 may prove to provide more power to really bring out a better VR racing experience. With that said, players should expect the next game to include a combination of work put into the series from the past, present, and future.