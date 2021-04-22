25 Best New Nintendo Switch Video Games Of 2021

2020 was quite the eventful year, to say the least. None of us could have predicted that the entire world would be enduring a health pandemic outbreak. As a result of this virus, several video game projects were pushed back into 2021 which means that some of those anticipated releases that were supposed to come out in 2020 will instead help fill out 2021. We’re expecting a packed year filled with games. As a result, check out some of the current most anticipated video games releasing on the Nintendo Switch.

#25 Evil Dead: The Game

Platform: Switch PS5 XSX|S PS4 Xbox One PC

Release Date: 2021

Evil Dead: The Game will throw players into iconic characters from the franchise in cooperative gameplay. Here in the title players will find that a portal has opened up which is allowing all sorts of creatures to lurk into our world. Overall, your goal is to close the portal which is done by completing a series of objectives and killing off hostile creatures that pop up around the area. We don’t have a specific release date quite yet, but we’re hoping to see the title launch within this year.

#24 Hot Wheels Unleashed

Platform: Switch PS5 XSX|S PS4 Xbox One PC

Release Date: September 30, 2021

Come on we all played with Hot Wheels growing up and now we have a cool new video game we’re interested in. This title in particular has a focus on building up the tracks just like how you would at home. You can get creative with different track ideas and items but afterward, the game transitions into a traditional racer. Here you’ll barrel around the course and attempt to compete against other racers using some pretty iconic different toy cars. This does come from a pretty solid development team as well. Developers Milestone is working on this game which is pretty notable for their line of racing video game titles such as the line of WRC and MotoGP games. If you haven’t seen this game pop up yet on your radar then you still have some time to check into it as Hot Wheels Unleashed doesn’t release until September 30, 2021.

#23 Shin Megami Tensei V

Platform: Switch

Release Date: 2021

If you don’t know Shin Megami Tensei then chances are you know of its series that sparked off from this IP, Persona. This latest installment is being developed over at Atlus and it has quite a few players hyped. It’s a long-running RPG series after initially getting its start back in 1987. Now, this new video game title has players eager for its release despite having yet to put out a trailer showing gameplay footage. At any rate, this is still a turn-based JRPG with players having to use different demons as a means to battle against other hostile enemies. Fortunately, these games are also standalone so while we’re still waiting for some storyline narrative to get showcased, you won’t have to go through the long line of backlog titles to play this game today.

#22 No More Heroes 3

Platforms: NS

Release: August 27, 2021

Set two years after the events of Travis Strikes Again: No More Heroes comes to No More Heroes III. The video game will retain the hack-and-slash the series is known for while featuring our protagonist Travis Touchdown. It seems that a new threat has emerged leaving Travis to stop an alien invasion and save humanity.

This will also mark ten years since the release of No More Heroes II so we’re expecting plenty of gamers interested in picking up the title, though, with such a large gap, we’re wondering if the development team has kept in-mind for newcomers.

#21 Eastward

Platforms: NS, PC

Release: 2021

Eastward is an upcoming adventure RPG that comes from indie developer Pixpil. Set in a more top-down perspective, players will follow a journey of a hardworking miner named John who comes across a young girl named Sam deep underground. In a desperate flee of escaping, players embark on a quest to discover the origins behind Sam though along the way, it appears that new creatures have started to flood the local towns making your adventure all the more challenging.

Apparently, players will be able to explore several interesting locations as they make their way around the country using the old railway system. Likewise, you won’t be stuck playing as John the entire time as the game will have players switching between the unlikely pair in order to solve environmental puzzles and defeat enemies. This heartwarming adventure that’s filled with some wacky characters will make its way out into the market at some point in 2021.

#20 Big Rumble Boxing Creed Champions

Platform: Switch PC PS4 Xbox One

Release Date: Q2 2021

It’s been a good while now since we had the likes of Fight Night hitting the marketplace for boxing fans. Fortunately, if you’re craving something new to scratch that boxing video game sports itch then we have Big Rumble Boxing: Creed Champions. Yeah, it’s a Rocky Balboa IP video game so you won’t have a roster full of boxing athletes you would see duke it out in the ring today, but that doesn’t mean the roster will be lacking either. There are plenty of iconic fighters from the Rocky franchise you’ll battle against such as Clubber Lang. Likewise, you can expect some multiplayer gameplay with this arcade-style boxing title. We’re not sure just yet when it will be launching into the marketplace but I’m hoping this is a solid experience. If not, we’ll just have to keep hoping for a new installment to the Fight Night franchise.

#19 Diablo II: Resurrected

Platform: Switch PS5 XSX|S PS4 Xbox One PC

Release Date: 2021

While some fans may be waiting to get their hands on a copy of Diablo IV, some fans are itching to get started back into the iconic installment of Diablo II. Diablo II came out back in 2000 so it’s a pretty dated video game title by today’s standards. It had 2D characters but at the time it was a massive action RPG hit. Now, years later we have Diablo II: Resurrected coming out into the marketplace. This is the same game as the original title but now we have some revamps in the visuals along with the audio. Players will get 3D models, 4K graphic resolutions, and 7.1 Dolby Surround sound. Not only is that a pretty big selling point for veteran fans but the fact that this remaster edition would even allow saving files to be imported from the original Diablo II video game campaign is a nice touch. Furthermore, we will have network functions here so you can connect with friends online. Hopefully, this will keep us entertained until that next mainline installment makes its debut.

#18 Persona 5 Strikers

Platform: Switch PC PS4

Release Date: February 23, 2021

While Persona 5 is still exclusive to the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, we do have Persona 5 Strikers that we can pick up and play on the Nintendo Switch platform. It’s a game that takes place just under a year from Persona 5’s events so you’ll still have the cast of characters from Persona 5 here, but the gameplay is different. Instead of the turn-based RPG combat, we’re instead going through a game in an action RPG experience. Players are actively running around and dealing with attacks to enemies in real-time. It’s currently available to pick up and play right now which so far, the reception for this title has been pretty positive. With that said, it does seem amiss not to have the Persona 5 available on more platforms like the Nintendo Switch to give players the ability to experience this popular RPG.

#17 Samurai Warriors 5

Platform: Switch PS4 PC Xbox One

Release Date: July 27, 2021

If you’re a fan of the Samurai Warriors series then you have a brand new entry coming out this year. Samurai Warriors 5 is another hack and slash game that is set to be a reboot of sorts for the series. There’s a new storyline and visual changes as well so this might appeal to a wider audience especially if they are not familiar with the previous installments. With that said, one downfall some veteran players may have is the fact that this game has shrunk down the roster to just under thirty playable characters. Currently, it looks like we’ll get a chance to play this installment to the franchise on July 27, 2021.

#16 Bayonetta 3

Platforms: NS

Release: TBA

The Bayonetta franchise has a strong following. Fans can’t get enough of this hack-and-slash title featuring our favorite witch as she battles against all sorts of enemies. While you could argue that Bayonetta 2’s ending could be the end for this series, it looks like the developers are bringing out Bayonetta 3, but just what the game is about and when it will release is anyone’s guess at this point. Currently, all we had for this game is just a teaser showcasing the Bayonetta 3 title. We’re hopeful we’ll get more details and even a release for this next thrilling action title in 2021.

#15 Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Platform: Switch

Release Date: Late 2021

Pokemon games are always going to be a big hit when they launch. One of the games that have plenty of players eager to try out is Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. These games are remakes of the 2006 release of Diamond and Pearl. As a result, we’re getting 3D gameplay whereas the original installments were developed to be 2D. This should hopefully be a pretty faithful remake from the development team as there’s plenty of fans out there from those earlier video game releases. After all, this is coming from a different development team, ICLA as the main developers behind the mainline Pokemon video games is handled by Game Freak. Speaking of Game Freak, they are currently busy with a brand new Pokemon game called Pokemon Legends: Arceus so this might give fans something to go through while they wait for that next mainline installment to come out in 2022.

#14 Miitopia

Platform: Switch

Release Date: May 21, 2021

Miitopia is an upcoming RPOG that gives players the ability to dive into an RPG with your customized Mii character. Now, this is a remastered video game release. If you recall, Miitopia launched back in 2017 worldwide with the Nintendo 3DS. Overall, players will have a video game narrative where our Mii can pick out a class and head into battle seeking to stop an evil Dark Lord that has the power to steal the faces from Miis while possessing creatures around the land. When this title was released originally, the game was generally well-received by critics, although it will be interesting to see if the developers opt to make any kind of adjustments to the game compared to when Miitopia originally released into the marketplace.

#13 Bravely Default 2

Platforms: NS

Release: February 26, 2021

Bravely Default was released back in 2012 as a traditional RPG title and it was a massive hit. The reception and response from this game caused the development studio to bring out a sequel known as Bravely Second: End Layer where it was released worldwide in 2016. Now fast forward a few years later and we get the surprise announcement of another installment to this much-beloved franchise. While it’s titled Bravely Default 2, this RPG will be a standalone installment. Gamers will venture into a new story and cast of characters while the mechanics will likely remain the same.

#12 Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Platform: Switch PS5 XSX|S PS4 Xbox One PC

Release Date: TBA 2021

The Lego games are always a ton of fun. They all pretty much play the same as a mix of beat ‘em up combat and puzzle-solving. Meanwhile, the storylines are more or less a parody of the source material. Over the year’s we’ve seen quite a few Star Wars games released, but later this year we’re getting a full Skywalker Saga release. This will pretty much follow the whole Skywalker storyline so you can expect a pretty lengthy gameplay experience.

#11 New Pokemon Snap

Platforms: NS

Release: April 30, 2021

The Nintendo 64 had a few iconic video game titles available on the platform and one of those gems was Pokemon Snap. It was a different kind of Pokemon game as players took the role of a photographer. Using a special vehicle that was on rails, players were tasked with going to different places around the world and snapping photos of Pokemon in the wild. It was all in an effort to build up more information about Pokemon and through different tools, players could attempt to get a Pokemon out into the open in order to get a photograph.

Since its release, there have been several rumors that another installment would be coming out but over the past few video game console generations, there was never any official announcement. Luckily that’s changed as New Pokemon Snap was unveiled for the Nintendo Switch. The game will be the same as you might remember it from the Nintendo 64 release. Players will once again use a camera to snap photos of Pokemon in their natural habitat.

#10 Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin

Platform: Switch PC

Release Date: July 9, 2021

Monster Hunter games have a pretty hardcore following but on the Nintendo 3DS, the series had a slightly different video game take for players to try out which was Monster Hunter Stories. It was quite a bit lighter compared to the series with a more animated cartoon-like visual. Now we have a sequel in the works that’s slated to release not only on the Nintendo Switch but the PC platform as well. This time around players is going through a journey to solve the sudden disappearance of Rathalos from around the world. Again, it’s a spin-off to the Monster Hunter series, so you can expect more of the same type of gameplay elements from the 2016 release of Monster Hunter Stories. That’s not a bad thing as the first installment was pretty well received and we’re pretty eager to try out this sequel when it hits the marketplace this July.

#9 Hitman 3

Platform: Switch PS5 XSX|S PS4 Xbox One PC Stadia

Release Date: 20 January 2021

Hitman’s final installment to the latest trilogy is out right now. With Hitman 3 players are once again stepping into the role of Agent 47 having to take out a variety of high-profile targets. Of course, to do so, players will have to stay under the radar. This means changing into costumes, blending into the crowd, taking out guards, hiding bodies, and quickly getting out of the area when the target is finally eliminated. Now, this is a game that was capable of running on the Nintendo Switch through the cloud so you’ll need an internet connection to play this game. If that’s now a deal-breaker then this is a game well worth checking out.

#8 Knockout City

Platform: Switch PS5 XSX|S PS4 Xbox One PC

Release Date: May 21, 2021

Who’s ready for a good old game of dodgeball? That’s what we’re getting with Knockout City and it’s slated to release in May of this year. It’s a futuristic and action-packed game of dodgeball where players are working in teams as you run around the different levels such as bustling cities and attempting to get the opposing players out. It looks fun and enticing with the different types of characters and balls that can be used in the map, but we’ll have to wait until we get our hands on a copy of this game to see just how well it holds up compared to the gameplay footage released so far. With that said, if you’re wanting more multiplayer team-based video games to try out that’s not quite the norm, Knockout City might be a game worth checking into.

#7 Subnautica: Below Zero

Platform: Switch PS5 XSX|S PS4 Xbox One PC

Release Date: May 14, 2021

Subnautica was a huge survival video game hit and it wasn’t long after that the developers opted to bring out a new installment. Subnautica: Below Zero acts very much like the first Subnautica game, it’s still a survival title where you’re out to gather resources while battling against different alien hostiles. But with that said, there’s a new environment hazard here and it’s frigid temperatures. Likewise, while the first installment was more aimed at being an underwater experience, this video game sequel will provide some landmasses for players to explore around. This is a welcome change as there’s no telling just what we’ll run into while exploring above the water surface.

#6 Mario Golf Super Rush

Platform: Switch

Release Date: June 25, 2021

Mario is no stranger to popping up in different sports games and this year we’re going to get Mario Golf Super Rush. This is a new Mario golf video game where we are going through different courses as one of the iconic characters from the Mario franchise. While golf in general can be a pretty lengthy game, this is more of an arcade-style video game experience. There are even game modes here that allow players to continuously play with players rushing to their golf balls in an attempt to reach the hole first. That alone will speed the golf game up considerably but it should be pretty chaotic as well.

#5 Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury

Platform: Switch

Release Date: February 12, 2021

Super Mario video games in general are a big hit but when Nintendo launches a console that just doesn’t sell all that well, some of those exclusive video games could use a remaster release. That’s what we sort of have here with Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury. You have the Super Mario 3D World that was a very solid Mario experience on the Nintendo Wii U being brought over to the Nintendo Switch. However, you have an additional pack-in game here as well with Bowser’s Fury. Here we have a more open-world platform game to go through that blends some elements between the latest mainline Super Mario Odyssey title with the already mentioned Super Mario 3D World. Both games are well worth playing especially if you didn’t own the Nintendo Wii U and were not able to try out Super Mario 3D World when it initially launched.

#4 Little Nightmares 2

Platforms: PC, PS4, XBO, NS

Release: February 11, 2021

If you enjoyed Tarsier Studio’s Little Nightmares then you may have been holding out hope that a sequel would be in the works. The development team kept it a secret until Gamescom 2019 where it was unveiled that Little Nightmares 2 would be releasing in 2020 but it would eventually get delayed into 2021. You can expect the same kind of gameplay from the first title here. There’s a ton of puzzle solving and a very creepy atmosphere. Meanwhile, we have a new character go along with our previous protagonist Six, but we’re not going to spoil things. This is one game that’s unsettling and will keep you playing until you reach the end.

#3 The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD

Platform: Switch

Release Date: July 16, 2021

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD is not a brand new game. This title came out back in 2011 for the Nintendo Wii and now we get an official HD remaster release. It’s exactly like the original release, there’s nothing taken away from this gameplay experience. Players will find that there’s the ability to replicate the Wii motion controls through the joy-cons, but if you were not much of a fan when it comes to motion controls then the traditional style of the control scheme is here as well. Overall it’s a solid Zelda title, you get the nice bump up in terms of the HD visuals along with even 60 frames per second gameplay so give this one a try when it launches later this July.

#2 Monster Hunter Rise

Platform: Switch

Release Date: March 26, 2021

Another Monster Hunter game hits our list and it’s Monster Hunter Rise. This is more of a traditional Monster Hunter game compared to our earlier point of Monster Hunter Stories 2. Here you’re going out to different battles against a variety of monsters. Ultimately that means having the right gear and knowing what loot you’ll receive when you successfully take out a monster. However, what this game changes up is the fact that there is a grappling system to allow players the ability to scale new heights. Fortunately, the game is available right now so you can give this title a try today.

#1 The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Sequel

Platforms: NS

Release: TBD

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild was initially released in 2017 and it received critical acclaim for being not only an excellent Zelda title to the series but an outstanding open-world title. During E3 2019, Nintendo unveiled to the world that a sequel to the title was in development.

We really don’t have too much information yet as all the game has is a trailer just over a minute long. It’s within this trailer that we see both Link and Zelda go into an underground chamber where a new enemy seems to have awoken. This game is instantly on the top of most Nintendo Switch owner’s anticipated releases for 2021.

Bonus Games

Hollow Knight: Silksong

Platforms: PC, NS

Release: TBA

Fans of the indie hit Hollow Knight, are easily anticipating the release of a sequel, Hollow Knight: Silksong. What originally started out as DLC and intended to be attached to the original title as a stretch goal, ended up turning into its own sequel installment. This time around, players take on the role of Hornet who has been kidnapped and taken to a whole new world. While we don’t have too many details at the moment for this game, we know that we are going to see over a hundred new enemy types, environments, and being Hornet, you’re going to have some new gameplay mechanics. Unfortunately, this game doesn’t have a release date quite yet, so we’re uncertain if we’ll actually see Hollow Knight: Silksong in 2021.

Metroid Prime 4

Platforms: NS

Release: TBA

The Metroid Prime series was fantastic when it launched on the GameCube and later the Nintendo Wii. This was a first-person Metroid video game where players gunned down alien creatures while maneuvering through planets, though it’s been several years since we’ve seen a new installment to the Prime series.

While this game has been teased from Nintendo, it was later to be scrapped and completely restarted from scratch. During the beginning of 2019, Nintendo stated that the game was pushed back likely to not being appealed by the game or mechanics used for the title so we’re going to have to wait a bit longer but Metroid Prime 4 may find a release during 2021.

Maneater

Platform: Switch PS5 XSX|S PS4 Xbox One PC

Release Date: May 25, 2021

Within Maneater players take the role of a shark going after different prey. Now when you start you’re just a little shark until you level to a bigger shark. To do this, you’ll have to level up and it’s done by simply chomping down on other smaller animals. Soon after you’ll be large enough to take on some cool enemy battles to even humans. This game has been around for a good while now on other platforms but the Nintendo Switch should have a port available this May.

Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time

Platform: Switch PS5 XSX|S PC Xbox One PS4

Release Date: March 12, 2021

Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time follows Neo Cortext and Nefarious Tropy as they managed to escape imprisonment from the end of time and space. Meanwhile, their escape allowed all sorts of heinous enemies to also flee which leaves Crash to once again and save the day. This is still a platformer but you can expect Crash to sport a few new abilities through the use of some new supernatural masks you’ll be able to uncover throughout the game. Furthermore, the levels are far bigger this time around and you can expect the game to throw players into other characters like Neo Cortex for certain levels.