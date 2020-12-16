Best FREE PS4 Games To Play In 2020

There are quite a few free-to-play video game titles out there both in terms of PC and console platforms. If you own a PlayStation 4 and are looking for some free games to spend your time enjoying then we have a list for you. Here are some of the most beloved free-to-play video game titles that are worth playing this year. It’s a list we’ll continue to monitor and update over time as well so you’ll want to bookmark this page. Likewise, we tried our best to offer a diverse list of games, after all this list could have been easily taken up by nothing more than battle royale titles which there is plenty of available to choose from. With that said, check out some games well worth downloading today.

#15 Fallout Shelter

Developer: Bethesda Game Studios, Behavior Interactive

Publisher: Bethesda Softworks

Fallout Shelter is a unique installment to the franchise. While most fans are familiar with the series being based around exploration as you head into the Wasteland with some kind of a goal or purpose, Fallout Shelter instead puts players in control of their own Vault. Fallout Shelter is all about building and managing a custom Vault as the Overseer. You control how your Vault performs, the citizens that inhabit the building, the resources it provides along with consumes, and of course dealing with the hazards that come up on a daily basis. How long you’re Vault can sustain life and how efficiently it runs is in hands.

#14 Dead or Alive 6: Core Fighters

Developer: Team Ninja

Publisher: Koei Techmo Games

The Dead or Alive series has been around for years now and Dead or Alive 6 actually offers a free base game for players to enjoy. This is not the full game but with Dead or Alive 6: Core Fighters, players are able to enjoy the game through online matches and even a small snippet of the campaign. What makes this game available for free is the limitations on which fighters can pick through. Your fighters may be limited and you can’t go through the full campaign story, but if you’re just looking to enjoy a fighting game with some friends to pass the time then you can’t go wrong with Dead or Alive 6: Core Fighters. Even with the game being out since early 2019, there’s still quite a bit of fun to be had here and I’d recommend at least checking it out.

#13 Gwent

Developer: CD Projekt Red

Publisher: CD Projekt

We may not have the likes of Hearthstone available on the console platforms yet, but there is still another iconic trading card game that fans have spent plenty of time playing. I’m referring to Gwent, a card game that was made popular through The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. Being a mini-game, CD Projekt Red discovered just how popular it was for fans jumping into The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt just to play the mini-game and that’s when the studio opted to make a free spin-off game for players. Known just as Gwent, this is a turn-based card game. Players can collect cards and attempt to take the opponent out through various decks and strategies. It’s quite the popular trading card game on the PlayStation 4 as well, although it could be easily overthrown if Hearthstone was to ever find its way onto the platform.

#12 The Awesome Adventures of Captain Spirit

Developer: Dontnod Entertainment

Publisher: Square Enix

Dontnod Entertainment has really made a name for themselves. They have crated up several video game titles that centered around a narrative-driven experience. Usually, these storylines are emotional roller coasters such as the Life is Strange series. After their success of Life is Strange, it wasn’t long after that the studio announced that they were working on another installment to the IP but one that wouldn’t be a direct sequel to the first game. It would be a good while before gamers were able to get their hands on the title but to tie them over, a short spin-off companion game was released for free. The game was called The Awesome Adventures of Captain Spirit which features side characters you would meet within Life is Strange 2.

Being a short game I won’t dwell on the storyline too much. Overall you play as a young child that uses his imagination to get an escape from the harsh realities of the real world. It’s certainly not a child’s game as the narrative takes players through a few dark realities of what our protagonist has to endure. With that said, it’s still a full adventure game filled with tasks and goals to complete along with several areas to explore. If you’re not sure if the Life is Strange series is for you, this game is worth the download. Just don’t go in expecting a lengthy campaign to get lost within.

#11 Rocket League

Developer: Psyonix

Publisher: Psyonix

Rocket League was a huge hit when it launched back in 2015 by the development team Psyonix. This game was rather easy to understand as it’s essentially a futuristic soccer game with players controlling supped up cars that can race through the arena at blazing speeds with the goal of hitting a massive ball to score points. With the ability to race at intense speeds down the field, players can also make their vehicle jump up and block a ball or bounce it in your desired location.

Still, fans who have been enjoying this game, there’s been on major change up starting and that’s Rocket League has went free-to-play. This came after the development team Psyonix was obtained by Epic Games. Now you can enjoy the game with your friends at no cost unless you want to dabble into the different microtransactions. Still, with Rocket League being a hit since its release, there’s nothing stopping you from enjoying the game today.

#10 Warframe

Developer: Digital Extremes

Publisher: Digital Extremes

Warframe is a cooperative free-to-play third-person shooter that puts players in teams of four highly sophisticated Tenno commandos to take on a host of enemies throughout the solar system. Players can engage foes in melee and ranged combat through a variety of weapons. The game had been often described as a free version of Bugnie’s Destiny video game franchise.

With that said, players don’t have to rely on friends to jump on and play through the campaign as you can enjoy the game alone or with other online gamers. This game has had several updates as well and the developers are continuing to find players easily spending countless hours going through the latest missions or hunting down gear. While Destiny 2 has since gone free-to-play, Warframe is still considered a great alternative.

#9 Apex Legends

Apex Legends is a battle royale video game title and Respawn Entertainment kept this game a secret which generated a ton of hype when it was released into the market. Players will find that the game focuses on teams of three and that the characters featured are hero classed based which offers their own unique attributes or abilities. Likewise, if you enjoy the Titanfall series then you will find that this game actually takes place in the same universe.

Apex Legends takes place approximately thirty years after the events of Titanfall 2. If you never really tried a battle royale title then honestly we say to give this title a try. It’s currently one of the biggest free hits right now and as a result, you’ll find that there is a massive community actively playing the game. Best of all, if you have a few friends then you can easily start a squad together for online matches.

#8 Destiny 2

Destiny 2 is a multiplayer experience as you go through the main narrative along with the side quests and raids. If you enjoy futuristic FPS and have yet to at least try Destiny or its sequel, then you might be missing out. This was a game that started out as a normally paid title but over time the game transitioned into a free-to-play title with expansions for players to dive into. Likewise, this is a game based around players working together in teams, much like Warframe.

While Destiny 2 may have launched in 2017, the developers are continuing to update the game with new content for players. 2020 alone saw a massive update to the game which allowed new players to easily jump into the game with a more introductory experience to the Destiny franchise. If you’re a newcomer to the franchise, you can easily jump into Destiny 2 without any problems.

#7 Dauntless

Developer: Phoenix Labs

Publisher: Epic Games

The Monster Hunter franchise has been around for years and each installment seems to make things a bit more complex. However, if you want a free alternative then you can’t go wrong with Dauntless. It’s overall the same experience with players having to track down massive monsters to defeat and then harvest for different parts or resources. Each monster also has strengths and weaknesses. As a result, players will need to make sure they have the proper equipment before venturing out. Likewise, this game offers multiplayer support where you and some friends can join together in a hunt.

#6 Brawlhalla

Developer: Blue Mammoth Games

Publisher: Ubisoft

Brawhlhalla has such a big following that there is a professional competition held annually. Players can jump into a game and pick through an assortment of characters before they are placed onto a map and must battle against opponents using their attacks or item drops. Speaking of characters, not only does this game feature their own unique characters but several skins allow other franchisees to be included such as Adventure Time, Rayman, and Tomb Raider. Currently, the game is available on all major platforms at the moment and it does support cross-play so if you have a buddy that doesn’t play on the same platform as you then there are no worries.

#5 Paladins: Champions of the Realm

Developer: Evil Mojo Games

Publisher: Hi-Rez Studios

You may have found an interest in trying out Overwatch in the past but if the price was holding you back from picking up a copy then we suggest looking at Paladins: Champions of the Realm. Overall, Paladins is an FPS that follows players taking the role of a hero in a sci-fi fantasy world. Just like Overwatch, Paladins features a roster of different heroes that have unique attributes and abilities. Forming a team with a variety of heroes is not only strategic but necessary when fighting against opposing players. There are also several different game modes to try out as well which range from simple Team Deathmatch to a mode that follows players capturing points around the map.

#4 Path of Exile

Developer: Grinding Gear Games

Publisher: Grinding Gear Games

Path of Exile is a great alternative to Diablo. This is a free-to-play game that’s not only a solid action RPG but one that has been supported for years. Fans have been going through countless free expansions so if you’re just discovering this game, you’ll have plenty of content go through right now. In Path of Exile, players wash up on the shores of an island that houses criminals that prisons deemed too foul to keep. From here you’re on your own where an assortment of creatures freely roam. Take on quests from those that now dwell on the island as their home, group up with friends, and embark on a grand adventure. The video game has been such a hit that after several expansions and updates released into the market, there is a sequel in the works.

#3 Fortnite

Developer: Epic Games

Publisher: Epic Games

We’ve of course had to add Fortnite into this list because come on, it’s an incredibly popular title and still gets a ton of active players logging in daily. This battle royale game may have plenty of competition available today for consoles, but it’s clear that there is still a ton of love for Fortnite. From the different challenges, crossover events, and not to mention skins, we expect Fortnite to be around for a very long time.

This game has also seen its share of updates both in terms of gameplay items but also map changes. Each new season has a ton of players jumping online to see just what happens next. Even if the Fortnite craze may have died down a little after all these years, the franchise is certainly doing well enough to continue on, and best of all, this is still a free-to-play game where you don’t have to spend any money in order to keep up.

#2 Genshin Impact

Developer: miHoYo

Publisher: miHoYo

Genshin Impact launched back in September of 2020 and has quickly become a focal point for so many players around the world. It’s a game that feels like a fully crafted premium game but it’s completely free. With visuals that resemble The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Genshin Impact is full of whimsical fantasy-based content. Players can go through this game as single-player campaign where you take the role of a traveler seeking your long-lost sibling in this new and unusual world.

Outside of an open-world, players may find the combat mechanics interesting as the game plays around different elements such as fire and water. While this game is free, there are in-game purchases that act like your standard loot boxes. However, you won’t have to spend your money on this game to progress.

#1 Call of Duty: Warzone

Call of Duty is always a fan favorite FPS title to go through with some buddies. The intense and fast-paced action makes it difficult to end a multiplayer session. However, for those that are not interested in throwing out money towards every new release, we have a great free alternative. Recently, Call of Duty stepped into the battle royale genre with Call of Duty: Warzone.

This installment is completely free for players to enjoy and it features an option for various squad to solo battle royale matches. Much like other popular battle royale games out in the market, players are dropped with their teams into a large map with the focus set around gathering loot and precious items all while attempting to be the last team standing. However, there is one interesting aspect to the game in which players have a single chance to get back into the game if they end up dying early into the match. While you get a chance to dive back into the map, you lose all of your weapons so it’s another hunt to find resources and continue the fight.