The Top Upcoming Third-Person Video Games Of 2021

2020 was quite a hectic year with the coronavirus health pandemic outbreak around the world. We’re hopeful 2021 turns things around and it should at least be a good year for video game releases. With some games getting pushed back from the health pandemic, 2021 could be filled with some great video game titles. Here are a few games we are anticipating so far when it comes to third-person titles. You’ll want to check back often as we’ll continue to update this post when new games are revealed.

#6 Tales of Arise

Developer: Bandai Namco Studios

Publisher: Bandai Namco Entertainment

Platforms: PC, PS4, XBO

Release: TBA

Co-op: N/A

Competitive Multiplayer: N/A

The Tales series goes a long way back but while this franchise has several installments that comprise across multiple generations of console platforms, the last installment helped put the IP on some newcomers maps. Tales of Berseria was a big hit and it’s not only left some newcomers but veterans wondering just where the development studio takes players to next. We know that the next mainline installment is Tales of Arise and just like the previous installment, you won’t need to know anything before the series to jump into the game. While the combat will be overall the same, it does seem like this action RPG will have some unique elements added in but developers have yet to dwell into that matter. At any rate, this is a third-person action RPG so you’ll be able to freely move around attack enemies. We’re sure that you’ll be able to swap between different party members on the fly as well.

There’s not much we can talk about yet either about the game premise or the cast of characters. We do know that there are two mainline characters the game is centered around but their goals and how their story intertwines remain a mystery. Additionally, the game is based around two planets, one that has blossomed with technological advances while the other stunted. This has left the advanced planet to take on control of the sister planet, forcing those that inhabit the area to be slaves. We’ll likely be visiting both planets in this game and the story is bound to unveil some more sinister plots, but again, we’re left waiting on the developers to showcase more details or a new trailer highlighting more aspects of the game and premise.

#5 Hitman 3

Developer: IO Interactive

Publisher: IO Interactive

Platforms: PC, PS4, PS5, XBO, XSX

Release: Jan 21, 2020

Co-op: N/A

Competitive Multiplayer: N/A

The next installment and conclusion to the Hitman trilogy are coming out in 2021. For fans that have been following this series, Hitman 3 will once again throw players back in the role of Agent 47 where you’re still after a nefarious group. This is still very much a stealth game where Agent 47 will need to adapt to the scenery in order to keep attention at bay. From taking on different outfits to hiding in various rooms, Hitman 3 is sure to have plenty of areas available for players to sneak about.

Hitman 3’s level designs are made in which players are able to really craft up how they wish to execute their target. From setting up the target in a particular area for a stealth kill to creating enough distractions that you’re able to get away without being noticed, the levels seem to be placed in a way that really gives players more freedom in completing missions. Unfortunately, it doesn’t look like Hitman 3 is going to have the multiplayer game modes included like its predecessor, Hitman 2.

#4 Hogwarts Legacy

Developer: Avalanche Software

Publisher: Portkey Games

Platforms: PC, PS4, PS5, XBO, XSX

Release: 2021

Co-op: N/A

Competitive Multiplayer: N/A

There’s been rumors and supposed leaks suggesting that a Harry Potter type of video game would be released into the market. This was set to be an RPG title as well and with the amount of success and fan base built up from the success of the novel and cinematic series there are plenty of players eager to try the title out. Still, it wasn’t until 2020 that we got the official reveal of Hogwarts Legacy. This is an open-world RPG that’s set in the same universe as Harry Potter, but rather than being centered around Harry Potter or the previous works for the franchise, this is a brand new storyline journey. Players will be taking on the role of a new student that gets accepted into Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry.

It’s discovered that your character has ancient magic deep inside them and it’s up to you to either keep it at bay or allowing this ancient magic to do your sinister bidding. At any rate, this is a third-person RPG and from what has been showcased so far, it looks like fans can expect just about everything we’ve come to know and love from the franchise. You’ll be able to explore the open area, tame magical beasts, and fight against dark forces through various spells. I’d imagine that there will be a skill tree as well which should make your character a bit more unique and in tune with your particular playstyle. Of course, that’s speculation right now as we’ve only received one trailer for the title at the time of writing this description.

#3 Gotham Knights

Developer: WB Games Montreal

Publisher: Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment

Platforms: PC, PS4, PS5, XBO, XSX

Release: 2021

Co-op: Online

Competitive Multiplayer: N/A

It’s been a minute now since we’ve received a Batman video game and rather than continuing on with another game based around the Dark Knight, we’re getting a slightly unique action RPG on his friends. Gotham Knights is an upcoming title that tells a storyline in which Batman has perished. We don’t know how or why, but Bruce Wayne has lost the fight but rather than leaving Gotham City to be devoured by the criminal overlords that would soon pounce at territory, Bruce has sent out one last message. His closest friends were given the alert of his death as he pleas for them to keep Gotham City safe from the evildoers that would deem harm and chaos to its citizens.

As a result, players in this game will be able to take the role of Batman’s allies in a brand new storyline. In the mix are Nightwing, Batgirl, Robin, and Red Hood. We know that this group is attempting to keep Gotham safe from the likes of supervillains that proved to be a nuisance in the past such as Mr. Freeze, but it also will see the rise of some other nefarious criminals such as the Court of Owls, a criminal organization that is somewhat new to the Batman franchise after getting their appearance in The New 52 Batman storyline. Each character player can take control as will have their own unique attributes and there is a leveling system attached for players who wish to grind for XP. Additionally, this game will allow two-player co-op that’s apparently drop-in ready. This means that a second player can join in at any time without ruining the gameplay experience or narrative.

#2 Elden Ring

Developer: FromSoftware

Publisher: Bandai Namco Entertainment

Platforms: PC, PS4, XBO

Release: TBA

Co-op: N/A

Competitive Multiplayer: N/A

The Souls franchise has a massive following and fans can’t get enough of the action RPG content that developers FromSoftware put out into the market. While this is not attached to the Souls franchise, We do have Elden Ring coming out in the near future which has piqued some interest from fans. We don’t have a lot of information about this game as there’s only been one teaser released and that didn’t really offer much in terms of what we can expect for the storyline or lore. Still, this is a dark fantasy action RPG that will likely have the same overall gameplay tone as the past works from FromSoftware. However, it’s been noted by the development team that they want to bring out some other notable mechanics to this upcoming installment such as riding mounts.

Another interesting aspect of Elden Ring is that FromSoftware is in partnership with George R. R. Martin. This is the novel author who has worked on several fantasy storylines with his biggest success being A Song of Ice and Fire, which was adapted into Game of Thrones. George R. R. Martin has the role of laying out more lore and background for Elden Ring, but again, we’re not necessarily sure just what we’re really in for at the moment. Despite the lack of information, coming from FromSoftware, this is going to be quite the anticipated release and it’s one title that we’re going to be keeping close tabs on.

#1 Horizon Forbidden West

Developer: Guerrilla Games

Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Platforms: PS5

Release: 2021

Co-op: N/A

Competitive Multiplayer: N/A

The PlayStation 4 was filled with exclusive games but one of the breakout new IPs to release came from Guerrilla Games. Horizon Zero Dawn was a unique third-person RPG for this studio after coming off the Killzone franchise. This time around the game was set in the distant future where mankind has fallen. What little life was left had resorted to small tribes with no real information being left of what life was like when humans were the apex predator. Now massive mechanical beasts roam the world. Players stepped into a young woman named Aloy who was banished from the tribe as a baby. Taken in and raised by a man who was also banished, Aloy sets off on a journey to discover who she was and why the tribe would banish an innocent baby.

Now fans can start to prepare for the next thrilling installment which is Horizon Forbidden West. Players are still stepping into the role of Aloy, but a new problem has emerged for this warrior. A plague has emerged that’s killing everything it touches. It’s up to players to discover what the source of this plague is. While Aloy is skilled and quickly maneuvering around the world, this new journey will take her to unfamiliar places that will feature new mechanical beasts and hostile tribes.