Top Upcoming Story Games Of 2021

Mutliplayer games are a ton of fun and it’s a great time getting online with friends to go through a campaign or battle against other players. However, sometimes it’s nice sitting back and enjoying a story with a focus around a storyline which usually is based around single-player. If you’re looking to get lost in a thrilling video game storyline in 2021 then you may want to keep tabs on these video games. Make sure to check back often as we’ll continue to monitor this page and add more games as they are unveiled.

Click Here For The Best Story Games Of 2020

#5 12 Minutes

Developer: Luis Antonio

Publisher: Annapurna Interactive

Platforms: PC, XBO

Release: 2021

Co-op: N/A

Competitive Multiplayer: N/A

12 Minutes is an adventure game coming from a former artist that worked at Rockstar Games and Ubisoft. The game is rather simplistic to understand, it mimics concepts such as the film Groundhog Day or the video game The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask in that gamers have a time loop aspect. In order to progress, players will be replaying a 12-minute cycle until they complete the tasks at hand. From what we know so far, the game follows a man who learns that his wife is pregnant but the celebration is cut short as a cop bursts into the room and accuses the wife of murder. The scuffle ends up with the wife dead but then the game restarts and it’s up to you in navigating the day in hopes in finding a peaceful resolution.

#4 Goodbye Volcano High

Developer: KO_OP

Publisher: KO_OP

Platforms: PS4, PS5, PC

Release: 2021

Co-op: N/A

Competitive Multiplayer: N/A

A new narrative adventure title is in the works by developers KO_OP called Goodbye Volcano High. This is a title that features anthropomorphic dinosaurs as they embark on their last year of high school. Senior year is a big time in a person’s life as it’s the last year you will likely see some of your friends and begin your journey of being an adult. This narrative game will tell the story of a few young adults as they go through the struggles of what life may be like after graduation.

We have seen other adventure games play around the setting in the past, but we’re certainly interested in what this indie studio has planned. Furthermore, this is a timed exclusive so while it’s coming to PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 in 2021, we may see it land on other platforms later on.

#3 It Takes Two

Developer: Hazelight

Publisher: EA

Platforms: PS4, XBO, PC

Release: 2021

Co-op: Yes

Competitive Multiplayer: TBA

Hazelight has a new narrative adventure game in the works and if you’re not familiar with the studio name then you’re likely familiar with their past works. These are the folks that brought out Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons and A Way Out. Now a new video game is in the works called It Takes Two.

From what we know so far about the game is that the story revolves around a little girl who discovers that her parents are getting a divorce. Suddenly after crafting two dolls the little girl can control both her parents. Through the control of her parents, players will have to complete various levels based on the different emotions of the parents. We’re still waiting to see more about the game, but the previous works from Hazelight have us instantly intrigued for this next IP release.

#2 As Dusk Falls

Developer: Interior Night

Publisher: Interior Night

Platforms: XBO, XSX/S, PC

Release: 2021

Co-op: N/A

Competitive Multiplayer: N/A

As Dusk Falls comes from indie development studio Interior Night and it’s set to be an interactive drama. A lot of the details about the game are still kept secret and I can’t wait to see just how this game evolves personally. From what it looks like, we’re getting a story that will be told throughout generations. We know that we’re going to be tossed into the American Southwest which will apparently focus on two families and it looks like one of the families ends up becoming a hostage. Again, it’s a game that’s a bit cryptic in terms of just what we can expect at the moment. With that said, there is an interesting aesthetic choice for the gameplay visuals, but we’re still waiting for another trailer to come out in order to see the various gameplay mechanics.

#1 Fable

Developer: Playground Games

Publisher: Xbox Game Studios

Platforms: PC, XSX/S

Release: TBA

Co-op: N/A

Competitive Multiplayer: N/A

The Fable franchise has been quite a popular one of the years but it’s only received three mainline installments before becoming dormant. It’s something that fans suspected would be picked up again at some point and after several years of rumors, we finally got the official announcement of a Fable reboot. This is a game that was teased during a July 2020 event for the Xbox Series X where we got the word of developers Playground Games taking the helm of this action RPG. If you’re not familiar with the name of the studio, these are the folks that are responsible for the Forza Horizon series so this will be a pretty drastic different video game IP for the team to be working on.

Despite that, there is plenty of fans eagerly awaiting to see just what this reboot will be about. We only got one cinematic teaser trailer essentially just revealing that the game is in the works. Other than that, we don’t know if the game is being developed to retell a similar storyline, locations, or even characters. Regardless, the Fable series is quite the narrative journey for players to embark on and we’re expecting a compelling storyline to keep us progressing through the campaign.