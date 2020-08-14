Best Story-Driven Video Games For PlayStation 4

There are all kinds of great video game titles coming out into the market each and every year that it’s impossible to play them all. If you’re after some games that have a focus around a great story-driven experience on the PlayStation 4 then check out our list below. There are no definitive lists so with that said these are just my opinions and we’re more than welcome to hear your own recommendations.

There are all kinds of great games to pick from on the platform and narrowing a list down to ten that are a bit diverse to give something enjoyable to play for everyone is a challenge. With that said, take a look at the picks down below along with letting us and some of the readers down below what story-driven games you would suggest checking out in the comments below.

#10 Firewatch

Thanks to the developers, Campo Santo, which is now owned by Valve, comes this iconic adventure game, Firewatch. This game is a walking simulator which means that the gameplay is mainly exploring the area, picking up some items, and solving puzzles. As a result, the game can be quite relaxing as you’re fully focused on the narrative or mission at hand. In Firewatch you’re taken back to 1989 where our protagonist Henry, has become a forest fire lookout. Back then these jobs were isolated and it was tough for people to leave loved ones or friends.

In this game, Henry really only has one means of communication which came in the form of a walkie-talkie. Through this dated technology, Henry was able to keep in contact with a nearby forest fire lookout, a woman named Delilah. As the game progresses, we learn more about Henry and his decision of becoming a fire lookout. However, as the game progresses, it also seems that there is someone else in the area causing mischief. This is another example of a game that can be completed rather quickly as you’ll only need to set aside four hours to complete the main story.

#9 What Remains of Edith Finch

What Remains of Edith Finch is a title from developers Giant Sparrow, the team behind The Unfinished Swan. Overall, the video game follows our protagonist as they explore a colossal house owned by her family. As players learn more about family history, she begins to discover what happened to each member during their last day alive. It’s up to you to fit together the puzzle pieces which will reveal this family history.

What makes this game fun is the small bite-size storylines you can play through. As you progress through the house and find different rooms to access, you’ll get transported to that character and play as them. They are often pretty diverse in terms of gameplay mechanics where you may play as anything from an animal to a little baby.

#8 Detroit: Become Human

Quantic Dream has been around since the late 1990s and they have delivered some cinematic video game titles into the market that allowed the studio to receive quite a bit of notoriety. Specifically, the last three installments released from the studio have captured quite a few fans which were Heavy Rain, Beyond: Two Souls, and Detroit: Become Human. The latter is one that we recommend players checking out which came out specifically for the PlayStation 4 originally.

Set in a futuristic Detroit, Michigan players will take control of three different characters, all of which are androids. You will have Kara, a female android that has escaped the factory from where she was made. There’s also Connor, who is a male android that is tasked with hunting down deviant androids. Lastly, there is Markus, another male android who has begun an android revolution against the human race.

This video game is all about choices and it certainly seems that there will be a ton of them to choose through within the game. In fact, there are so many choices that each will alter the narrative storyline and can have grave consequences with your characters.

#7 Gone Home

Within Gone home players take the role of a young woman who heads home during break. Expecting to see her family and familiar faces waiting, the house is empty. This is where your journey begins as you investigate the home in hopes you’ll stumble across your parents and sister. This is very much a walking simulator game and from the visuals, it would appear to be a horror title. That’s simply not the case as this is a very relaxing mystery for players to solve. You’ll roam the open house and piece together the different clues.

It will have you going through various rooms, picking up scraps of paper, and piecing together a narrative of the events that transpired before you arrived. This is a really short game too. It will take about two hours to complete the narrative so if you don’t have a lot of time but still would like a mature story-driven game to enjoy, you can’t go wrong with Gone Home.

#6 Until Dawn

Until Dawn is a PlayStation 4 exclusive and a horror adventure title. Developed by Supermassive Games, Until Dawn follows a group of eight characters who decide to hold a holiday retreat at a cabin within a fictional mountain resort in western Canada.

However, their holiday retreat quickly turns sour as they learn a psycho killer is on the loose forcing our group of eight to survive until sunrise. If you enjoy choice-based video games then this title will be a must-play. Gamers will be able to control the characters at various points in the narrative while making critical choices along the way. Depending on the choices made will alter the narrative and even result in potential characters not making it through the night.