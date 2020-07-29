The Best New Racing Games Of 2020 For PlayStation 4

We’re in the second half of 2020 and we’ve already seen some incredible video game titles release into the market. From sequels, reboots, to brand new IPs, there’s a ton of new video games to enjoy. However, if you own a PlayStation 4 and want to dive into some new racing games then check out our list below. These games are either already available or expected to launch before the end of 2020. At any rate, no list is definitive as these are just our opinions but we’d love to hear yours as well. If you don’t see a game that’s worth putting into this list then let us and others know by leaving a comment down below.

#10 Dangerous Driving 2

Note: Trailer is of Dangerous Driving

Acting as a spiritual successor to the Burnout series we got Dangerous Driving from development studio Three Fields Entertainment. Players are in for fast vehicles, barreling down roads and potential to not only crash but take out opposing drivers. Much like the Burnout series, the gameplay allows players to build up a Nitro meter where they can get a boost whenever activated. Now a year later we’re going to receive a sequel with Dangerous Driving 2 which will have an open world element much like Burnout Paradise. We’re still waiting to get some new information about the game, but so far we know that the studio is aiming to launch the title during the holiday season of 2020.

#9 Circuit Superstars

In Circuit Superstars, players will get tossed into a game with a bright colorful visual standpoint with a focus on a top-down perspective. The full set of features that will come out for this game has yet to be unveiled but we do know that there will be a large selection of vehicles to choose from when racing down the track. It’s also noted that the developers attached to the game have over fifteen years of real motor racing experience so this game will incorporate the skills learned in real life to bring out an authentic racing experience.

Everything from knowing the track you’ll be racing on to the car you’ll be controlling will play a big role in taking first place. Unfortunately, there’s not much more information available for this game. Outside of a release window of 2020, we’re uncertain if this title will make its intended release date or if things were pushed back due to the current health pandemic outbreak situation.

