The Best Big Hit PS4 Games That Are Now $20 & Under

At the time of writing this, we’re all going through a health pandemic. It’s causing us to stay indoors, refrain from going out and gathering in public places, along with keeping us on the hunt to find something to fight against the boredom. As a result, you can finally get back to that backlog of video games you never got around to playing.

If you don’t have a backlog available then check out these games down below which are currently available for $20 and under through the official PlayStation Store. Of course, if you’re stumbling upon this list later on when the world is hopefully back to normal order, you can still find some great games to enjoy on the cheap. Please note that these games are not ranked in any particular order but are simply ten big hits that are not available for a whole lot less than when they first came out into the market.

#10 The Last of Us Remastered

PS Store $19.99

The Last of Us was such a massive hit that the video game was quickly remastered from its PlayStation 3 release for the PlayStation 4. In this apocalyptic world, the government in shambles after an infection is quickly spreading around turning humans into zombie-like creatures and there are several different factions broken up into potentially hostile groups.

Players step into the role of a man named Joel who essentially became a loner after the world fell apart, taking odd jobs to keep alive. However, a new job comes up that puts Joel against some serious odds as he’s tasked with helping a young teenage girl make her way across the country. It’s a narrative filled with ups and downs, though once the chapter comes to an end, you’ll be eager to get your hands on a copy of The Last of Us Part 2.

#9 God of War

PS Store $19.99

God of War has been a popular franchise over a few different Sony platforms. With it debuting on the PlayStation 2, the franchise continued to find installments on the PlayStation 3 and even the PlayStation Portable. Fans can’t get enough with the god slaying beast known as Kratos. Filled with rage and hate, Kratos has a bone to pick with the Greek gods and it’s left him on a massive epic journey that seemingly came to an end with God of War 3.

However, a few years later and we got a soft reboot with God of War on the PlayStation 4. This game is set several years later after God of War 3 where Kratos has a new family. The game picks up where Kratos’ significant other had become deceased leaving Kratos to raise up his child showcasing skills and attributes that will help him survive in a world. However, it’s soon revealed to the Norse gods that an outsider has been living among them which may make his job of raising his son all the much harder.

#8 Horizon: Zero Dawn

PS Store $19.99

After bringing out the Killzone series, Guerrilla Games decided to try out a brand new IP with the release of Horizon Zero Dawn in 2017. In this game, players will step into a world after the apocalypse and fall of humanity. What’s left of once-thriving cities is decay, overgrown nature, and the new apex dominance race which are these massive machines that behave like animals. What’s left of humans have been scattered into tribes, with their own new traditions and rituals.

You’ll step into the role of Aloy, a young woman who was exiled as a newborn baby. Cast away from tribes, Aloy managed to survive thanks to a man who took the child in, but now the time has come where the young woman can use her skills taught to get back into the tribe after completing a trial. However, it’s a difficult journey, but it’s one that Aloy has been waiting for in hopes to learn the reason she was exiled when she was just a baby.

#7 Uncharted 4

PS Store $19.99

The Uncharted franchise has been quite popular since Naughty Dog delivered the first installment on the PlayStation 3. Since then we have four mainline installments, in which we follow our protagonist Nathan Drake throughout the world in a grand adventure in search of historical treasure, answers to conspiracy theories, and ultimately a fight against a slew of supernatural enemies. It’s a franchise that most have found to be similar to a blockbuster cinematic film. With the level of detail that Naughty Dog puts in their video games, these titles continue to find fans years after being released. While there is a remastered collection available on the PlayStation 4, we’ve put down the fourth main installment which wraps up the journey for Nathan Drake. Everything comes to an end in this final chapter which makes for quite the story and gameplay experience.

#6 Persona 5

PS Store $19.99

Persona 5 takes place in modern-day Tokyo which follows the protagonist who is transferring into an academy known as Shujin. Soon into the school year, the protagonist along with a number of other students awaken with unique powers along with the ability to explore the Metaverse. The Persona series doesn’t have a difficult time gathering up followers with each release and with this being the latest, you definitely don’t want to miss out on all the fun. While there is an enhanced edition available out there for the platform, if you simply didn’t get a chance to try this game out when it first released then we suggest picking up the original game right now.