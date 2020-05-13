The Best Video Games For Couples On PlayStation 4

Looking for some games to enjoy with your significant other? There’s quite a few available and if both of you are gamers then chances are you may be well into several video game titles. However, if only one of you are gamers then having some titles that are easy to pick up and understand may be ideal. Here are a few suggestions that we would offer though keep in mind we’re not ranking these in any particular order. There are so many different types of games on this list so ranking them would be tough. Likewise, because of preference, your mileage may vary. Still, here are our suggestions for the best games available on the PlayStation 4 for couples.

#10 Overcooked

There are actually two installments available in Overcooked but they have the same overall gameplay setup. In this game, players are working in a kitchen set up in some really wacky locations. It’s all about being precise and adjusting to the issues that will pop up during your gameplay. The game works best with multiple players though it’s still a fun time with just two players. In order to make up dishes, you’ll have to navigate through a kitchen that is constantly being shifted around through the likes of natural disasters such as earthquakes or being set up in two trucks barreling down the road.

A simple mishap could mean ruining a dish. Likewise, because the map adjusts it could leave a certain player being trapped into one section of the kitchen requiring you to rethink your strategy on how to go about making a dish on time and correctly. Will you buckle under the stress of finding the orders too overwhelming to complete on time? Get ready to yell at each other to keep your player on their toes on what station is needing to be managed at any given second.

#9 Stardew Valley

Taking some inspiration from the Harvest Moon franchise, Stardew Valley was created by indie developer ConcernedApe. The video game put players in control of an old rundown farm with the goal of making the farm profitable again including healthy crops along with livestock. This will mean tending the weeds, clearing fields, planting seeds, watering crops, maintaining the livestock, supplying food, and harvesting goods.

While the game has been highly praised and loved by the online community it is a bit tricky to get a multiplayer game running. There is no split-screen support so instead if you wish to enjoy multiplayer you’ll need to play online or through LAN. Furthermore, the game platforms can’t be different so if you wish to enjoy the life of designing a farm, and making decisions on how to make improvements, you’ll need to play on two PlayStation 4 consoles, each with a copy of the game. If you happen to both own a copy of the game for the PlayStation 4 then you might find yourself spending countless hours tweaking the farm.

#8 Rayman Legends

It’s been a good little while since we had a new Rayman video game though the latest installment, which released back in 2013, is available on the PlayStation 4. This long-running video game franchise has quite the fan base and you may have enjoyed some of the earlier titles released. If not, Rayman Legends is still a great jumping point to enjoy if you want to go through a platform title.

Overall, the game narrative is simple, a dark force has taken over the lands and captured the princesses. Now it’s up to Rayman along with his friends in order to rescue them. The gameplay is simplistic and involves defeating enemies along with solving some puzzles that will allow the players to progress further into the campaign. What makes this a great co-op game to enjoy is that the title will allow players to seamlessly drop into the level at any point.

#7 Choice Based Games

Okay, so this point is tough to really label any one particular game down as there are quite a few options. In fact, it’s really up for preference as you have a slew of different Telltale Games, Quantic Dreams and even the Life is Strange franchise just to name a few. While they are not really multiplayer titles, these games feature a more cinematic experience. Players are going through the games with a series of QTEs while exploring, solving puzzles, and primarily making choices. These choices will play a crucial role in the game narrative and will adjust the storyline as you progress. You may find quite a bit of fun going through the game, getting to a point where you’ll need to make a choice and from there talking out the different options before deciding what option to go through. The video games are also usually on a variety of platforms but you can find the majority of these available on the PlayStation 4.

If you need a few recommendations from these games, Life is Strange is an adventure that follows a young student named Max that returns to her hometown. Upon her arrival, she discovers the ability to rewind time and as a result, players will be able to use this newfound power to solve some of the town’s dark secrets.

The Walking Dead from Telltale Games has several installments that follow a unique storyline from The Walking Dead universe. Players will mainly follow a young girl named Clementine who is forced to grow up fast and survive a harsh world filled with the undead.

Lastly, there is Detroit: Become Human, a game set in the future where the world depends on human-like androids that do most of our bidding and chores. However, these androids began to corrupt and start to gain their own desires.

#6 The Jackbox Party Packs

The Jackbox Party Pack series has been around for several years now and they come with a bundle of minigames. Most of which are catered to a larger audience and best of all, the ability to enjoy these games is done through several platforms and not just strictly dedicated to something like the PlayStation 4. Instead, the minigames are mainly enjoyed best when no one can see the other players’ screens. As a result, you can connect something like smartphones to enjoy the game series with the host player. You can, for instance, pick up The Jackbox Party Pack 5 for the PlayStation 4 and gain access to five different games to enjoy.

These games will range from trivia questions, a would you rather set up, mad libs, to even drawing style guessing games. There’s a lot of fun that makes playing The Jackbox Party Pack series something that could easily be taken out for something like a couple’s gaming night experience or even a party game if you wish to add some more players into the mix. There’s also some incentive to look through the different editions of this game as you may find some titles offer different game modes to enjoy. Currently, there is a new installment announced that will be released into the market later this year for the platform as well which is The Jackbox Party Pack 7.