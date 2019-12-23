Top 5 New Racing Games Coming in 2020

2020 is quickly approaching and with it will come a slew of new video game titles to look forward in playing. With that said, now’s a good time to start marking down what video games to keep an eye on when they officially launch next year. Let us lend a hand, in this list, in particular, we’re going over the top racing video games launching this coming year.

#5 Circuit Superstars

Developer: Original Fire Games

Publisher: Square Enix

Platforms: PC, PS4, XBO, NS

Release: 2020

Co-op: N/A

Competitive Multiplayer: Yes

Just from looking at Circuit Superstars, you may have written this game off as an arcade racer. With a bright colorful visual standpoint and viewing the game from a top-down perspective, developers Original Fire Games is bringing out what they hope is a motorsport racing title that will give players plenty of thrills. The full set of features that will come out for this game has yet to be unveiled but we do know that there will be a large selection of vehicles to choose from when racing down the track.

It’s also noted that the developers attached to the game have over fifteen years of real motor racing experience so this game will incorporate the skills learned to bring out an authentic racing experience. Everything from knowing the track you’ll be racing on to the car you’ll be controlling will play a big role in taking first place. At the moment, the game doesn’t have a specific release date attached quite yet, but we do expect it to launch on current-generation platforms within 2020.

#4 TT Isle of Man 2

Developer: Kylotonn

Publisher: Bigben Interactive

Platforms: PC, PS4, XBO

Release: 2020

Co-op: TBA

Competitive Multiplayer: TBA

TT Isle of Man released back in 2018 as a bike-focused racing game. Players had a variety of motorbikes to choose from as they race both offline or against online competitors with up to eight-player support. Now a sequel, TT Isle of Man 2, is currently in development from Kylotonn. With that said, you can expect the game to feature the 2019 season of racers and their motorbikes.

For those who may not be familiar, Isle of Man is a famous circuit that is used for races and it’s been known to be a location that has caused plenty of deaths from professional racers, so it’s certainly not a location for a novice racer to take on. We’re still waiting for more information to come out with TT Isle of Man 2, but we’re sure that the developers are hoping to bring out a jump in visuals along with fine-tuning the bike handling mechanics. After all, the courses come packed with right turns, narrow pathways and an environment that is sure to catch the attention of players leaving it a real challenge to keep your bike on track when barreling down the road.

#3 Drift19

Developer: ECC Games S.A.

Publisher: PlayWay

Platforms: PC

Release: TBA

Co-op: N/A

Competitive Multiplayer: N/A

Most racing titles offer a drifting mechanic, but developers ECC Games S.A. is hoping that they bring out a truly defined drifting experience with their upcoming title. Drift19 is centered around drifting and its something that you’ll need to master in order to win races or complete challenges. Using an assortment of cars, both old and new, players will not only get behind the steering wheel but they’ll be taking their skills in mastering the gear featured right under the hood. Apparently, players will be able to build up cars, fix them and offer a tune-up.

We’re not sure just yet how much of the game will be focused on tweaking your vehicles but we do know that you’ll have access to all the basics that are normally offered in simulation-style racing games. Players can tune the engine, suspension, wheels, and even the steering to name just a few key areas. Currently, the game is slated to launch for the PC platform, but we’re still waiting on an official launch window.

#2 Project Cars 3

Developer: Slightly Mad Studios

Publisher: Bandai Namco

Platforms: TBA

Release: TBA

Co-op: TBA

Competitive Multiplayer: TBA

Slightly Mad Studios is known for delivering racing titles ever since they launched Need for Speed: Shift in 2009. Now we’re preparing for the third installment to their Project Cars franchise, but the developers are keeping things a bit quiet about the game right now. With that said, there was some insight about what you can expect from Slightly Mad Studios CEO, Ian Bell. Statements were featured on the gtplanet forums, from Bell which claimed that fans shouldn’t expect the same game when compared to their previous release, Project Cars 2.

In Project Cars 3, Ian Bell stated that there is a focus on providing more fun and less sandbox-style gameplay. While there will apparently still be a sandbox area there will be more of a structured style gameplay element throughout. Back in July of this year, Ian Bell also tweeted out that the game series has hit a revolution and claims Project Cars 3 to be 200% better than the sequel. With a rather wide area of experience with racing games, we’re certainly interested in seeing just how the developer will evolve the franchise for its upcoming third installment. For now, it’s a waiting game to see gameplay footage release along with platform confirmation.

#1 Gran Turismo 7

Developer: Polyphony Digital

Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Platforms: TBA

Release: TBA

Co-op: TBA

Competitive Multiplayer: TBA

The Gran Turismo series has been a hit for the Sony PlayStation platform lineup. It’s a game that not only provides players a real simulated racing experience but also one that offers a real graphical look at a console performance. Currently, development studio Polyphony Digital has been working on the Gran Turismo Sport content but that doesn’t mean that they are not already developing the next installment to the franchise. It’s been confirmed that a new Gran Turismo game is in the works, but we don’t know necessarily if it’s Gran Turismo 7 or perhaps a sequel to Gran Turismo Sport at the moment.

Nothing has been fully unveiled yet, but there have been comments made series creator Kazunori Yamauchi about what is coming down the line. According to the series creator when speaking with gtplanet, the development team is in a good place with the technology crafted up for Gran Turismo Sport and that we could see another installment that makes use of the PSVR. If that is the case, then the PlayStation 5 may prove to provide more power to really bring out a better VR racing experience. With that said, players should expect the next game to include a combination of work put into the series from the past, present, and future. The real question we’re left with is if the next Gran Turismo title will see a release for the current-generation PlayStation 4 platform or if we may see it come out as a launch title for the PlayStation 5?

Bonus

Fast & Furious Crossroads

Developer: Slightly Mad Studios

Publisher: Bandai Namco

Platforms: PC, PS4, XBO

Release: 2020

Co-op: TBA

Competitive Multiplayer: TBA

The Fast & Furious movie franchise has been around for several years now and each installment comes in plenty of revenue. In fact, there is so much revenue for the franchise that there is now a new incentive means to deliver another entertainment media for fans of the IP. A video game spin-off is in the works where we will see familiar faces jump into a new adrenaline-fueled story.

This game was announced during The Game Awards 2019 where didn’t get much information as to what the story will be based around. Instead, we got a few glimpses into the game where we can see fast cars, gunplay and of course plenty of explosions. We’re not sure just how much street racing there will be in the game, but since the franchise got its start in racing down closed-off streets and proving your worth against other competitors.