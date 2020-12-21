Expect More Single-Player Gameplay Updates For GTA Online 

Grand Theft Auto V came out back in 2013 and it’s still just as big of a game today. This is mainly due to the online component that Rockstar Games added post-launch. While the single-player campaign experience has been well received, the reason we’re still logging into the game years after its release is the constant barrage of content updates for online multiplayer.

Grand Theft Auto Online is the multiplayer online component to the mainline Grand Theft Auto V video game installment. Players are able to join together and explore Los Santos. You’ll find a wide range of mini-games to enjoy along with missions that are exclusive to the online component. In fact, recently, Grand Theft Auto Online received its biggest update yet. This new update brought along a heist which not only added a new area to the map but also a single-player option.

Heists, among other missions in Grand Theft Auto Online, has been catered towards multiple players joining into the mix. However, with the Cayo Perico heist, players can go through the mission alone. It’s a challenge, but some prefer playing as a solo experience rather than connecting online with random players or trying to find time to log online with some friends. Recently, GQ spoke with Tarek Hamad and Scott Butchard from Rockstar Games.

It was during the conversation that it was unveiled more single-player content updates are going to come with Grand Theft Auto Online in the future. The duo spoke about how both aspects of completing the heist could be appealing to players. For instance, you have planning options with players in how to go about the missions which may make it easier if executed correctly. However, if you go solo then you have the entire cut from this heist without needing to share the profits with other players. Overall, having this option will likely play a big role in the future updates released for Grand Theft Auto Online.

