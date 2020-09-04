Top 5 New Fighting Games Of 2020

If you enjoy the fighting genre then there are already some great titles that you will want to keep tabs on. We’re going to list out some of our most anticipated fighting video game titles launching this coming year below. Likewise, you’ll want to check back as we’ll continue to update this list when new exciting video games are announced.

#5 Tekken X Street Fighter

Developer: Bandai Namco Studios

Publisher: Bandai Namco Entertainment

Platforms: PS4, XBO

Release: TBA

Co-op: N/A

Competitive Multiplayer: Yes

Tekken X Street Fighter was first announced back in 2010 during San Diego Comic-Con. Overall, this is a game that would feature a crossover between two big fighting video game franchises, Tekken and Street Fighter for one ultiamte 3D fighting video game title. Originally the title was slated to launch for last-generation consoles, the Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3 but it has since been bumped up to both PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. Unfortunately, this game has been stuck in development hell.

We knew that the game was in the works over the years but we haven’t seen any new details about the game for a little while now. In fact, earlier this year, a producer for Bandai Namco, Katsuhiro Harada, has stated that he would still like to see the game release but was uncertain if there was any pathway that would allow it to launch as both a logical and business standpoint. This game may never release but we’re hopeful that perhaps 2020 will see the title launch into the market. If not, perhaps we’ll get a new update on the status of this game.

#4 One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows

Developer: Spike Chunsoft

Publisher: Bandai Namco Entertainment

Platforms: PC, PS4, XBO

Release: TBA

Co-op: N/A

Competitive: Yes

One Punch Man is a wacky and popular anime series. Overall, the show is based around a variety of heroes that stops foes all over the world. However, one hero stands out from the rest, Saitama. With his ability to stop any foe with just one punch, the hero is essentially unstoppable. Now a new fighting game is in the works from developer Spike Chunsoft.

Within One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows, players will find a 3V3 fighter with a variety of characters featured within the One Punch Man franchise such as Genos, Hellish Blizzard, Mumen Rider, Speed-o’-sound Sonic and of course the main hero, Saitama. It seems that players will be fighting off the enemy with their selected hero characters while they wait for Saitama to reach the area in order to deliver the finishing punch. Unfortunately, that is all we know about the game so far.

#3 The King of Fighters XV

Developer: SNK

Publisher: SNK

Platforms: TBA

Release: 2020

Co-op: TBA

Competitive Multiplayer: Yes

The King of Fighters franchise will receive a new installment in 2020. Known as The King of Fighters XV, this installment has been first teased back in 2018 and since its first announcement, the release date remains to be at some point in 2020. Here’s the thing, nothing has been really shown for this title just yet. We got a simple trailer showcasing the title, but this is a long-running franchise so if you pretty much know what to expect. This series first released back in 1994 and has been going strong over the years across multiple platforms. Overall, the game story follows a vast cast of SNK characters who will take part in a tournament such as characters from Art of Fighting and Fatal Fury. While it would be safe to assume that the same style of gameplay from the past installments will be bleeding over into The King of Fighter XV, we ultimately have to wait until official footage is released online.

#2 Metal Revolution

Developer: NEXT Studios

Publisher: NEXT Studios

Platforms: PC

Release: TBA

Co-op: N/A

Competitive: Yes

Metal Revolution is a new IP from NEXT Studios. This is a fast-paced fighting game that is relying less on complicated button combinations for players to mess around with during the fights. As a result, this may be a great title newcomers to fighting games especially if the thought of remembering all the button combinations to pull off big moves has kept them away from the genre before.

With a simplistic control system is placed, players will be battling against AI or other players online while using a cast of android characters. Each character comes in with their own style and moves but because of the simple control system, you should not only be able to get a grasp of how to deliver devastating blows against your opponent or even perform some damage while on the defense. Likewise, it seems that each character will have their own unique ultimate that players can trigger to end your opponent, much like the Fatality system in Mortal Kombat. Currently, this cyberpunk fighting game is slated to launch at some point in 2020.

#1 Granblue Fantasy Versus

Developer: System Works

Publisher: Xseed Games

Platforms: PS4

Release: 2020

Co-op: N/A

Competitive Multiplayer: Yes

Granblue Fantasy Versus is the next installment to the Granblue Fantasy series which got its start back in 2014. This is a 2.5D fighting game but the development studio at Arc System Works is hoping that the overall fighting experience for newcomers will be easier to understand. So far, we know that the development studio is supplying a feature called Skybound Arts. This is essentially a powerful move that can be used by a press of a single button. However, after it’s used there is a cooldown period. Now this cooldown can actually speed up if players perform more impressive combination attacks against their opponent so while the Skybound Arts is a nice tool to have if you’re new to the fighting game scene, there is some incentive to learn the more complicated move combinations within the game.

Outside of the multiplayer and traditional fighting game modes, Arc System Works will include a campaign. This campaign mode is quite a bit different as its a beat ‘em up style side-scroller. Players will be fighting off a slew of different enemies as they progress through the level while also facing against bosses.

Bonus

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot

Developer: CyberConnect 2

Publisher: Bandai Namco Entertainment

Platforms: PC, PS4, XBO

Release: January 17, 2020

Co-op: N/A

Competitive Multiplayer: N/A

This is a slight oddball fighting game we’re tossing into the list. Normally, when it comes to Dragon Ball Z video game titles, there is just a strong emphasis on 1v1 fights with a story progression through various cutscenes. In Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot players will be going through the game as a third-person RPG. You’ll be able to explore the in-game world and complete side quests all while going through the Dragon Ball Z anime series story.

With that said, the game will go back to the traditional fighting game style when players encounter an enemy. Now, this game will probably be void of the standard fighting game modes itself as Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot is stated to be a single-player game so don’t go in expecting to play some 1v1 with a buddy either locally or online.