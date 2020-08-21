The Best PlayStation 4 Zombie Games

Zombies in media are always a hit and continue to see constant releases year after year. The video game industry is no exception with developers hoping to terrify players as they approach the undead. From gnashing teeth to the long hungry groans for human flesh, there are all sorts of zombie titles available on the PlayStation 4 platform.

However, instead of opening up the entire catalog of video games available for the PlayStation 4, we want to take a look at some of the more recent releases. In this list, we are giving readers our picks for the best zombie titles to have released on the PlayStation 4 within the last five years.

You’ll find all sorts of video game titles below that range from remasters to brand new IPs. Without further ado, these are the best and most recent undead zombie and zombie-like games for the PlayStation 4.

#15 Dying Light

Developer: Techland

Publisher: Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment

Dying Light was created under Techland, who was also the developers behind Dead Island and as such, there are some clear similarities between the two. However, between the two video game titles, Dying Light certainly carries a more mature tone and bleak world.

The video game follows an agent named Kyle Crane who is tasked with infiltrating a quarantine zone city of Harran which has become infested with a virus turning civilians into ruthless zombies. Interestingly enough, there’s a twist on the day and night cycle in Dying Light. During the day, the zombies are more lethargic and easier to deal with, though once the sun set’s they become more aggressive and harder to escape.

Developers have also tossed in some parkour elements within the game allowing players to easily traverse the city and its obstacles when fleeing the undead hordes. Combat as well has been changed from the melee focus from what we seen within Dead Island to gunplay, giving players an action-adventure experience.

#14 Killing Floor 2

Developer: Tripwire Interactive

Publisher: Tripwire Interactive

Killing Floor 2 is aimed more at cooperative gameplay in this FPS survival horror title. Players will find that Killing Floor 2 takes place just a month after the events of Killing Floor where the bio-tech pandemic has spread rampantly.

Within the game, players will be forced to fight off Zeds, which are various zombie-like creatures. This is a wave-based gameplay style where you’ll be fighting off stronger and increasing amount of Zeds after each wave. There’s also boss fights to battle through, each of which will be centered around their own strategies and attributes.

As mentioned, this is a great game for multiplayer where groups of players can join in a match and attempt to survive the relentless Zeds wave after wave.

#13 Days Gone

Developer: SIE Bend Studio

Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Days Gone is a PlayStation 4 exclusive that was developed by SIE Bend Studio, which was responsible for the Syphon Filter series back during the early years of the original PlayStation and PlayStation 2 platforms. Their latest release is Days Gone, a game that takes place after a virus outbreak turning most of humanity into mindless zombie-like creatures. Players step into the role of a biker named Deacon St. John, who is surviving the harsh world doing odd jobs for various factions with his best friend Boozer. This title is set in an open world environment allowing players to freely explore and take on various missions at any given time. However, because this world is filled with zombies, it can be difficult to visit certain places, especially if you find yourself being blocked off by a horde.

The game, as mentioned, follows Deacon St. John as he seeks out resources to survive while also providing aid to factions. However, as you progress through the game you learn that there may be a chance that his wife, Sarah, may still be alive somewhere out there in the wild leaving you to seek out information.

#12 The Evil Within

Developer: Tango Gameworks

Publisher: Bethesda Softworks

The Evil Within was directed by Resident Evil series creator, Shinji Mikami as the game focuses on Sebastian Castellanos a detective that gets pulled into a distorted world during an investigation. Staying true to the survival horror genre, The Evil Within will have players struggling against a fight with nightmarish creatures while avoiding traps, sneaking around the world, and solving complex puzzles.

Overall, reception of the game was positive with players enjoying the old school survival horror feel when other long lasting franchises such as Resident Evil was moving towards an action oriented gameplay.

#11 The Evil Within 2

Developer: Tango Gameworks

Publisher: Bethesda Softworks

The Evil Within eventually granted developers to continue on with a sequel. Within the game, players are taken to a small time jump of just three years after the events of the first installment. Again, much like the first installment, players will be stepping back into the role of Sebastian Catellanos who is on another grand investigation.

This case will however ties loose ends of Sebastian’s past. As you battle against grotesque creatures in search of clues, you’ll learn more about our protagonist and his past.

Currently, this is the last installment released from The Evil Within series though it does appear that we will see a third installment but there’s been no details regarding just when the game will finally make its way to the market.