10 Must Play War Torn PC Video Games

There’s a ton of great video games releasing into the market each year and in the mix are war based titles. If you game on the PC platform and are looking for some great video games taking place in war then you’ll want to check out our list.

We’ve compiled our personal favorite war games which can be based on past wars to even fictional futuristic settings. Without further ado, check out our favorite PC war games down below and let us know what some of your favorite war games on the console by leaving a comment down below.

#10 Call of Duty: WWII

As the name suggests, Call of Duty: WWII is a look back into the Second World War and it definitely feels a bit more gritty and gnarly then we’ve ever seen the war before from a video game. Players are centered around a narrative that follows the 1st Infantry Division on the Western Front.

An interesting little side note to toss into here is the fact that Call of Duty: WWII doesn’t feature an auto-regeneration for health. This has been the norm for the Call of Duty franchise, but with the setting of an old war filled with grit, courage and the horrors of being on the battlefield, players will need to seek cover and health kits to stay alive.

Multiplayer is still very much a big thing with the Call of Duty franchise and the latest title is not missing any beats. You can still enjoy the various online game modes competitively and of course there is a Zombies mode to go through as well.

#9 For Honor

For Honor is an action hack-and-slash type video game. Within this For Honor world, factions of medieval knights, samurai, and Vikings meet up on a battlefield in one epic war. This being more of a fighting-based video game, there is a big emphasis on multiplayer where friends can jump online and battle in a series of modes such as brawls, skirmishes, and elimination type matches. While not a game that features a campaign, if you’re wanting an old school war with precision then you can’t go wrong with For Honor.

#8 Valiant Hearts: The Great War

Valiant Hearts was released by Ubisoft and is set within the Great War. The game focuses on four characters that grow closer together throughout the war as each attempt to save one another from the horrors that follow during the battles of World War I. Unlike the typical war-based video game, Valiant Hearts is a puzzle adventure where players must complete certain tasks which may require players to locate specific objects.

Although within the mixture of puzzle-based levels, Valiant Hearts is broken up into sections of melee combat and time-based minigames. Not only does Valiant Hearts have a touching story but the gameplay is designed through Ubisoft’s UbiArt Framework, the in-house engine that was used to deliver Rayman Origins and Child of Light.

#7 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

Call of Duty is a staple video game in the FPS franchise and you knew it would pop up on the list. We’re throwing out a recommendation to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, the reboot that came out in 2019. This video game brings back a campaign, yes if you remember back when Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 released, the game came out without a campaign. It was a move towards an online multiplayer focused game and that’s not going to be the case for this particular installment. While there is still very much an online component where you can join in with friends or simply go head-to-head in a free-for-all, those that want a storyline campaign can get one right here with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare.

Just like with some of the other Call of Duty games, the campaign is relatively short. But again, it seems like more of the focus with these games are the online component. Those that enjoy action war-type movies are going to enjoy this campaign as it keeps players constantly on the move. Furthermore, you still have a multiplayer component so if you’re not wanting to go through a story but rather jump in with some friends and win some matches then you can never really go wrong with the latest Call of Duty titles.

#6 Call of Duty: Black Ops 4

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 was a bit of an interesting installment to the franchise as it does not contain a campaign mode much like how we explained in our point earlier for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. In the day and age of battle royale modes being incredibly popular, Treyarch has decided to make this call of the Duty title to feature nothing but a multiplayer component.

The focus was doubling down on the multiplayer game modes including Zombies. So if you’re a fan of Call of Duty for their online multiplayer matches then you have nothing to worry about in this installment. With that said, this is still a gritty FPS game but if you’re wanting a narrative campaign you’ll likely want to skip this installment.