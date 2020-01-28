Best Offline Co-op Games For Xbox One

Gaming is sometimes best enjoyed with a friend or two. There’s a number of great video game titles to have launched which offers cooperative gameplay. If you’re in the market for a new title to enjoy with a friend then take a look at our favorite picks down below.

Make sure to check back often as we’ll continue to update this list with new titles that we feel make for some great offline co-op gameplay on the Xbox One platform.

#17 River City Girls

Developer: WayForward Technologies

Publisher: Arc System Works

Platforms: PS4, XBO, NS, PC

Release: September 5, 2019

You might not recall back to 1989 depending on your age but there was a game called River City Ransom. The title was an open-world action beat ‘em up title that follows two high school students named Alex and Ryan. With Ryan’s girlfriend kidnapped by a person that goes by the name of Slick, the duo battle their way through the city featuring thugs and gangs as they attempt to save her. Years later we got a new installment to that franchise with River City Girls.

As you can imagine, the roles are reversed where two girls are making their way across the town to save the day. Just as before you’ll be beating up countless thugs, gathering weapons, upgrading skills and power-ups along the way. This is a game that goes back to the classic era of beat ‘em up titles where you can enjoy the game fully with a friend.

#16 Unravel Two

Developer: Coldwood Interactive

Publisher: Electronic Arts

Platforms: PC, PS4, XBO, NS

Release: June 9, 2018

Unravel Two came as a surprise video game release during Electronic Arts 2018 E3 press conference. It was during the conference that the game was shown off and revealed to be not only a single player video game experience but also a title that features a multiplayer local co-op option as well.

Within the game, players will still take control of yarn creatures that must make their way across a series of difficult levels. With a limited amount of yarn attached to their bodies restricting their movement, the levels require a bit of puzzle solving in order to progress.

#15 A Way Out

Developer: Hazelight Studios

Publisher: Electronic Arts

Platforms: PC, PS4, XBO

Release: March 23, 2018

A Way Out is an action-adventure journey from Hazelight Studios. This is the second video game to be directed by Josef Fares who you may be familiar with from his previous title, Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons.

Overall, this is a rather unique action-adventure video game as it will require two players at all times. Players will be taking the role of inmates who must escape their imprisonment. Most would say that the game is a carbon copy at times with the film, Shawshank Redemption. Regardless, the entire game is played out in a split-screen where you’ll work with a friend in an attempt to maneuver around the levels, solve puzzles and progress the story.

The story will be told simultaneously where one player may be going through a cutscene the co-op player can keep progressing forward to set up the next task. We recently covered this game in our Before You Buy which can be viewed above.

#14 Call of Duty Zombies

Developer: Sledgehammer Games

Publisher: Activision

Platforms: PC, PS4, XBO

Release: November 3, 2017

A number of Call of Duty installments offer a fantastic co-op multiplayer game mode which is often referred to as Zombies. Players are often tasked with surviving a wave of zombies and must work together in order to complete tasks or unlock new areas of the map.

One of the latest installments within the franchise, Call of Duty: WWII, offers the zombies game mode which can be enjoyed online or through local couch co-op. This is not only a beloved mode featured within most Call of Duty titles but likely a mode that greatly helps move units off of store shelves and into the homes of gamers everywhere.

#13 Sonic Mania

Developer: PagodaWest Games, Headcannon

Publisher: Sega

Platforms: PC, XBO, PS4, NS

Release: August 15, 2017

Sonic the Hedgehog is a staple video game character. Decades have passed and to this day, there are still new Sonic games being pumped out. Sonic Mania is a side-scrolling platformer that fans of the original Sonic the Hedgehog video game will be familiar with.

This latest installment at times reboots past levels of the iconic franchise and greatly extends them. Most of the iconic power-ups are available along with a few new ones added into the mix. There is also a wide assortment of boss fights. Overall, this is one of the best installments from the entire franchise.

#12 Overcooked

Developer: Ghost Town Games

Publisher: Team17

Platforms: PC, PS4, XBO, NS

Release: August 3, 2016

Overcooked is a cooking simulator type video game. Developed by Ghost Town Games, players take on the role of a chef who must prepare a variety of meals within the time limit. However, the game is filled with obstacles and hazards forcing players to quickly work together in order to send out the desired meal recipes that come up.

#11 Overcooked 2

Developer: Ghost Town Games

Publisher: Team17

Platforms: PC, PS4, XBO, NS

Release: August 7, 2018

Speaking of Overcooked, we have a sequel that released on the latest generation platforms this year. Essentially, the game builds on top of the original Overcooked video game but with brand new restaurants and recipes to finish while going through wacky levels.