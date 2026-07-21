Ubisoft Promises They Will Have “More To Say” On Ghost Recon’s 25th Anniversary After Ghost Recon Wildlands Ad Goes Viral

Ubisoft has a special message for Ghost Recon fans.

They shared this message on the official Ghost Recon Twitter account:

It’s been a while Ghosts! We know some of you saw some updates, we’ll have more to say on the 6th of August when we celebrate the 25th Anniversary of Ghost Recon. Intel coming soon.

And you don’t have to guess what those ‘updates’ were. As shared on Reddit, some Xbox owners received a static ad for one Ghost Recon Wildlands: Definitive Edition. Apparently PlayStation owners received the same ad as well.

The ad promises a major update, with a new mission, two year seasons, a quick start pack, a deluxe pack, and two more DLC packs. This new version of the game will run at 4K 60 FPS.

Ubisoft’s messaging is odd, and implies that this marketing campaign launched on consoles earlier than intended. Regardless, that’s another announcement to look forward to next month.