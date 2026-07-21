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Nintendo Switch 2 Is Missing Out On The 1st Week Of Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 4’s Beta, Here’s Why

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Well, maybe these are just first time jitters.

Activision has revealed the details for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4’s open beta, and where the Nintendo Switch 2 comes in.

For starters, these are the periods for the open beta:

  • Weekend One (Early Access Beta) – August 21 to 25
  • Weekend Two (Open Beta) – August 28 to September 1

Pre-orders are only starting for Switch 2 owners this coming August 26. Subsequently, this means Switch 2 gamers can only join the second weekend open beta, since they can’t pre-order before the first weekend.

The Early Access Beta will be available to everyone who pre-orders on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S. Of course, as we already know, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One owners are no longer getting the game.

We can only speculate why Switch 2 owners lost out on the 1st beta week, but it’s probably not a ‘punishment’ if it feels like it. It’s more likely that Activision needs more preparation to deliver their game to Switch 2 players.

Hopefully, it this release and beta goes smoothly, Activision will be able to give Switch 2 owners parity for future Call of Duty games.

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